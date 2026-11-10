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ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 12:02 Uhr
65 Leser
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KIFFIK Biomedical Recognized as Top Biomarker Access Technology 2026 by Life Sciences Review

Publication Features KIFFIK Chief Scientific Officer Gino Martini, PhD

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / KIFFIK Biomedical Inc. ("KIFFIK"), a biotechnology company developing technology designed to provide non-invasive access to interstitial fluid (ISF), today announced that it has been recognized as Top Biomarker Access Technology 2026 by Life Sciences Review.

The recognition appears in the publication's October 2026 issue, featuring KIFFIK in an article titled "Expanding Practical, Non-Invasive Access to Interstitial Fluid." The article highlights insights from Luigi (Gino) Martini, PhD, KIFFIK's Chief Scientific Officer and CEO of PHTA Ltd, on the scientific opportunities enabled by practical access to ISF and the company's development of its proprietary K-EXP platform.

ISF is an information-rich biological fluid that surrounds nearly every cell in the body. Although ISF has been studied for decades, practical access has historically been challenging. KIFFIK's technology is designed to provide non-invasive access to ISF, supporting new opportunities across biomarker discovery, pharmaceutical research, drug development, and longitudinal molecular measurement.

"We believe access is the foundation," said Dr. Martini in the Life Sciences Review feature. "Our goal has never been just to collect another biological sample. It is to create a platform that expands practical access to meaningful biological information."

The article also explores the potential for longitudinal molecular data to advance understanding of biological change over time, including applications in therapeutic response, oncology, neuroscience, and other areas of biological research.

KIFFIK continues to advance its K-EXP platform and development programs, with a focus on expanding access to biological information and enabling new insights into human biology.

Beyond his role at KIFFIK, Dr. Martini is CEO of PHTA Ltd, the University of Birmingham's flagship life sciences research and innovation facility. Learn more at PHTA.co.uk.

Read the full KIFFIK Biomedical feature: Life Sciences Review - October 2026, page 33

About KIFFIK Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is a biotechnology company developing technology designed to provide non-invasive access to interstitial fluid (ISF), an information-rich biological fluid that has historically been difficult to access. Access to ISF expands biological visibility and enables new insights into human biology.

For more information, visit www.KIFFIK.com.

This device is not FDA approved. For investigational use only.

The recognition was determined through Life Sciences Review's editorial process. KIFFIK participated in an associated paid promotional program.

Media Contact
Darbi James
EVP, Corporate Development
KIFFIK Biomedical, Inc.
D.James@KIFFIK.com

SOURCE: Kiffik



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kiffik-biomedical-recognized-as-top-biomarker-access-technology-2026-1246468

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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