EICMA 2026 SURPASSES 600,000 VISITORS: +6% FOR THE LARGEST EDITION EVER

International trade attendance up 30%, with more than 51,000 professionals from 168 countries. Ten halls, 764 exhibitors and 2,150 brands from 52 countries, alongside 8,700 accredited media professionals and content creators.

MILAN, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EICMA 2026 closed with more than 600,000 visitors, up 6% on the previous edition, while international trade attendance increased by 30%. The figures mark a record-breaking 83rd edition of the International Two-Wheeler Exhibition, the largest ever staged at Fiera Milano Rho.

From 3 to 8 November, EICMA occupied ten halls for the first time, covering 300,000 square metres, bringing together world premieres, business opportunities, riding experiences and entertainment.

The event featured 764 exhibitors from 52 countries, representing 2,150 brands, with international brands accounting for 74% of exhibitors. More than 51,000 industry professionals from 168 countries attended the show, confirming EICMA's role as a key international business platform for the two-wheeler industry. The exhibition was covered by 8,700 accredited journalists, media professionals, technical specialists and content creators from 67 countries.

"The growth in attendance and the increase in international trade visitors reflect EICMA's two dimensions: an event capable of engaging hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts and an essential international business platform for companies," said Pietro Meda, President of EICMA, and Paolo Magri, CEO. "We continue to invest in content, experiences and services to strengthen the exhibition's appeal, attract new audiences and create opportunities for the entire industry."

Among the edition's highlights was "Speed Legends", the exhibition dedicated to the history of MotoGP in Hall 22. Created in partnership with MotoGP, under the patronage of the FIM and with the contribution of ICE - Italian Trade Agency, it attracted more than 150,000 visits. The exhibition featured legendary motorcycles ridden by champions including Agostini, Schwantz, Doohan, Rossi, Lorenzo, Márquez and Bagnaia, spanning more than seven decades of premier-class racing.

The MotoGP partnership also brought thousands of visitors to the MotoGP Gaming Arena, featuring real motorcycles used as racing simulators, while competitions offered the chance to win exclusive experiences at the 2027 Grands Prix of Mugello and Misano, including paddock access.

Outside the halls, MotoLive celebrated its 21st anniversary with a 60,000-square-metre arena featuring racing, freestyle motocross, trials and adventure challenges. Among the highlights were Toni Bou and motorcycle legends including Troy Bayliss, Marco Melandri and Stefan Everts. Eight hours of live television also showcased the motorcycles of 17 manufacturers and the riders competing in the Champions Charity Race.

Y.U.M. - Your Urban Mobility recorded more than 4,000 test rides, allowing visitors to experience scooters, mopeds and quadricycles, both electric and internal-combustion, free of charge.

EICMA also hosted the presentation of the 2027 Dakar Rally route by ASO and Race Director David Castera, while the ACEM-ANCMA "Motonomics" conference highlighted the industry's contribution to Europe and the UK: €35.1 billion in GDP, 481,600 jobs and €20.6 billion in tax revenues.

The visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, together with the participation of Government and institutional representatives, further underlined EICMA's role as a global showcase for the motorcycle industry and Made in Italy.

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