RWS launches Weava, a culturally intelligent content transformation platform built for global growth

Announced at Web Summit 2026, Weava helps businesses to transform content for every language, culture and context - with greater speed, scale and control

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today launched Weava - the world's first culturally intelligent content transformation platform. Weava adapts and transforms enterprise content so it performs as intended in every local culture, language and market - empowering businesses to reach global audiences.

Enterprises can now produce and translate content faster than ever, but making it ready for each market requires more than language accuracy. Content must reflect local expectations, preserve brand voice and meet quality and compliance requirements. Weava brings these tasks into a connected platform, helping teams scale content delivery with greater visibility and control.

Weava - a new way for a new world

Weava combines RWS's experience managing enterprise content workflows for global brands with its Language Weaver Pro AI translation engine and Audience Check, a team of AI persona agents that evaluate content from the perspective of its intended audience.

The platform begins with an in-depth understanding of the content itself, built from decades of running these processes for global enterprises. It evaluates each asset's purpose, audience, domain, sensitivity, brand voice and intended outcome to determine which AI capabilities to apply, and when business impact or risk calls for the added value of human expertise.

Once Weava has determined what each asset requires, translation is handled by Language Weaver Pro, RWS's proprietary AI translation engine, which ranked first in 31 of 32 languages in benchmarking against leading AI translation tools. It gives the platform a foundation of accuracy and fluency before cultural adaptation and quality assessment begin.

Audience Check then uses a team of AI persona agents to assess content from the perspective of its intended audience. Each agent represents a defined reader profile in the target market, evaluating content against that audience's characteristics and expectations. The agents assess whether content is appropriate for its audience and context, flag potential issues, explain their reasoning and recommend changes. Configurable quality thresholds trigger automatic correction, while human experts remain on hand wherever extra judgment is needed.

"Global content is precision work. General-purpose AI paints with a broad brush, but when every word matters, you need a finer touch," said Ben Faes, CEO of RWS. "Weava brings that precision to enterprise scale. Until now, scaling global content at speed has meant compromising confidence in how it will perform locally. Weava changes that. It serves every market, it puts a new market within reach as soon as the decision is made, and it gives a business the certainty to stand behind what every audience reads. This is a major step forward for businesses with global ambitions - Weava is how a company opens a new market knowing its content will land."

Cultural intelligence is built into Weava from the outset. Where general-purpose models predict patterns that hold best in dominant languages, Weava profiles every asset across 11 dimensions, including formality, brand voice and emotional quality - so content is right for its audience the first time, tuned to local demographics and formats.

"Our early evaluation of Weava has demonstrated the exciting potential of its approach to multilingual content transformation, particularly its ability to bring cultural considerations into the creative process from the outset," said Goran Markus, Head of Content Operations and Localisation at Flutter International, a global sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider. "Having worked with RWS for many years, we see significant value in this direction and look forward to seeing how the platform evolves."

Measurable impact

Weava makes global content performance measurable, allowing customers to connect content transformation to real business outcomes. Through a single operating view, content owners can track quality, automation, market coverage and time-to-market, while reducing fragmented manual work and shortening delivery cycles.

Weava is available now. Click here to learn more about Weava.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000+ data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

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