RWS introduces Global Readiness Assurance to help companies build, launch and optimize products for every market

Service combines technical, linguistic and cultural expertise with in-market testing to help organizations launch products globally with confidence

MAIDENHEAD, England, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announced the launch of Global Readiness Assurance, a service that helps businesses test and validate digital and physical products across languages, cultures and markets throughout the product lifecycle.

The service - which builds on a decade of experience - brings together RWS's technical testing, linguistic and cultural validation, accessibility and in-market product testing in one coordinated program. Covering the entire product lifecycle - from development and launch to ongoing optimization - Global Readiness Assurance helps organizations identify market-specific issues earlier, reduce the risk of costly failures and deliver products that work as intended for users worldwide.

"AI is changing how quickly businesses can build and release products, but speed alone doesn't tell you whether something is ready for the people who will use it," said Brajesh Jha, CEO of RWS's Transform Business Unit, Americas. "Global Readiness Assurance connects technical quality with local market understanding, so our customers know their products will work in every market they launch."

From product development to real-world performance

Most testing focuses on finding technical defects. Global Readiness Assurance takes a broader view, checking whether a product is ready for each market during its entire product lifecycle:

During build, the service supports quality engineering, functional and regression testing, and test automation to help organizations establish a reliable foundation for global products. At launch, it evaluates market readiness through accessibility, customer journey, payment, non-functional and other relevant testing for the intended target markets and audiences. This helps organizations assess whether products deliver the desired outcomes and meet the expectations of users in their target markets. After launch, it ensures in-market testing of products and devices, verification of user-facing content and ongoing regression checks to help businesses keep products working as intended as each new release reaches their markets.

Global Readiness Assurance is delivered through RWS's global network of nine secure test laboratories, which operate together as one continuous testing model. The network is supported by more than 850 trained functional, linguistic and accessibility testers as well as more than 600 software engineers. Many of the world's largest technology companies already partner with RWS when deploying their devices and software into markets.

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About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000+ data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM (AIM: RWS.L).

More information: rws.com.

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