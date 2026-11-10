Towards Buddha Co., Ltd.: Towards Buddha Leads Taiwan TPU Alliance to Showcase One-Stop Medical TPU Solutions at COMPAMED 2026

Towards Buddha Leads Taiwan TPU Alliance to Showcase One-Stop Medical TPU Solutions at COMPAMED 2026

Alliance initiated by Towards Buddha brings together specialized industry partners across Taiwan's medical TPU supply chain

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Towards Buddha Co., Ltd., initiator of the Taiwan TPU Alliance, will lead a joint exhibition at COMPAMED 2026, taking place November 16-19 in Düsseldorf, Germany. At Booth 8bC09, the alliance will showcase integrated medical thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) solutions, connecting Taiwan's expertise in materials, equipment, manufacturing, and industry resource integration.

Bringing Together Specialized Industry Partners

Under the theme "One-Stop Medical TPU Solutions - From Materials to Product Realization," the Taiwan TPU Alliance brings together companies with complementary technical capabilities.

Participating partners include ICP DAS Biomedical (ICP DAS-BMP) for medical TPU materials; INTYPE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. for precision extrusion; A-MAX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. for dehumidifying and drying solutions; Chi Feng Co., Ltd. for precision injection molding; and ANEST IWATA SPARMAX Co., Ltd. for air compressor technology.

Together, these partners represent key capabilities involved in TPU material processing and medical product manufacturing.

The alliance aims to help international medical device companies connect with suitable technical and manufacturing resources, facilitating collaboration from material selection and processing to product development and commercialization.

Towards Buddha: Initiating Collaboration Across the Supply Chain

As the initiator of the Taiwan TPU Alliance, Towards Buddha plays a central role in connecting participating companies and developing international business opportunities.

The company focuses on TPU semi-finished products, medical consumables, and industry resource integration, helping international customers identify suitable partners and coordinate specialized supply-chain capabilities.

"We initiated the Taiwan TPU Alliance to bring together Taiwan's specialized expertise and create more opportunities for international collaboration," said Michael Chen, initiator and primary contact of the Taiwan TPU Alliance. "Through COMPAMED 2026, we hope to connect with global medical device companies seeking integrated TPU solutions."

Meet the Alliance at COMPAMED 2026

Towards Buddha and its alliance partners invite medical device manufacturers, OEM/ODM companies, R&D teams, distributors, and industry professionals to visit Booth 8bC09 to explore technical cooperation and business opportunities.

Date: November 16-19, 2026

Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

Booth: 8bC09

About Towards Buddha Co., Ltd.

Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. specializes in TPU semi-finished products, medical consumables, international business development, and industry resource integration. As initiator of the Taiwan TPU Alliance, the company connects international customers with specialized partners across Taiwan's medical TPU supply chain.

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