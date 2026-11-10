Croatia's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Green Transition has launched a funding call to support renewable energy installations in the agricultural sector. The call is open to micro, small, medium and large-sized enterprises operating in agriculture. A total €30 million ($33.6 million) is available, with €20 million allocated to micro and small enterprises and €10 million to medium and large enterprises. Funding is provided through the Modernisation Fund. Applicants can apply for grants ranging from €5,000 to €5 million. Eligible investments include the construction or expansion of ...

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