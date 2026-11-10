Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved new regional electricity generation price ceilings for ground-mounted and floating solar projects. The new framework took effect on Nov. 5, 2026. Under the new provisions, maximum prices for ground-mounted solar projects range from VND 1,104.32 ($0.04)/kWh in southern Vietnam to VND 1,591.02/kWh in the north. Floating solar projects are subject to higher ceilings, ranging from VND 1,340.21/kWh in the south to VND 1,939.74/kWh in the north. Projects incorporating battery energy storage systems qualify for higher price ceilings, reaching VND ...

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