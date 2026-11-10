Greekplus: Geek+ Unveils 24/7 Warehouse Autonomy Plan to Advance Self-Optimizing, Around-the-Clock Operation

The roadmap brings together embodied AI, warehouse intelligence and globally deployed robotics to support the next generation of autonomous warehouse operations.

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Geekplus (HKEX:2590), a global leader in intelligent robotics, today announced its 24/7 Warehouse Autonomy Plan, a strategic roadmap for warehouses that can operate around the clock with increasing autonomy-and continue to improve through real-world experience.

Physical AI is extending robotics beyond highly structured material-handling tasks into more complex manipulation and exception handling. Meanwhile, advances in AI are bringing greater intelligence to robot fleet coordination, warehouse workflows and day-to-day operations. Together, these developments are laying the groundwork for a new operating model: autonomous warehousing.

For many operations, extending warehouse hours still means adding shifts and increasing on-site coverage. The 24/7 model aims to move beyond those constraints. By keeping fulfillment operations responsive overnight, on weekends and during demand spikes, warehouses can make better use of their facilities and robotic assets, increase throughput and responsiveness, and strengthen supply chain resilience-while easing the pressure of overnight staffing and continuous on-site supervision.

Achieving warehouse-wide autonomy, however, introduces a new level of technical complexity. Changing SKUs, varied product characteristics and long-tail exceptions test embodied AI systems in generalization, multimodal perception, physical-world modeling and long-horizon task planning. At the warehouse level, the interdependencies among large robot fleets, automation equipment and fulfillment workflows demand real-time decision-making, system-wide optimization and adaptive scheduling. Long-duration operations also require system robustness, fault tolerance, reliable diagnostics and recovery mechanisms. Meeting these challenges is essential to turning 24/7 operation into dependable, economically viable productivity.

24/7 Warehouse Autonomy Plan

Geek+ is building on three established strengths: an end-to-end robotics portfolio spanning a broad range of warehouse workflows; its AI-enabled Geek+ Warehouse Brain software platform; and a global commercial deployment and local service network.

End-to-End Robotics: Extending Automation Across the Warehouse

Warehouse autonomy begins with the ability to execute work across a sufficiently broad range of physical tasks.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have already transformed structured warehouse operations, including inventory transport, storage and retrieval, and goods-to-person picking. Real facilities, however, are far less predictable than a standardized workflow. SKU assortments change, products vary in shape and material, and fulfillment priorities shift. Many dexterous handling tasks and unexpected exceptions still require human intervention.

Geek+ is extending that boundary through its proprietary Gravity unified embodied AI framework and Gravity 4D embodied world model. Combining multimodal perception, long-horizon task reasoning, four-dimensional physical-world modeling and motion planning, the technology is designed to help robots interpret complex tasks, anticipate changes in object position and movement, and plan more reliable physical actions in challenging conditions.

Geek+ offers a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end warehouse robotics solutions, spanning tote-, pallet- and shelf-based workflows and applications such as material transport, storage, retrieval and order picking. Its AMR systems support high-throughput execution of structured tasks, while embodied AI is being developed to extend automation into more variable handling activities and exception recovery. Together, these capabilities form an important foundation for continuous autonomous operation.

Geek+ End-to-End Robotic Portfolio

As robots take on a wider range of physical work, they also generate richer operating data and feedback for the Geek+ Warehouse Brain, enabling ongoing improvements in the coordination between robotic execution and warehouse-level decision-making.

Geek+ Warehouse Intelligence: The AI Core of the Warehouse Brain

As robotic systems expand the range of tasks they can perform, warehouse-wide intelligence becomes essential to coordinating those systems and optimizing the operation as a whole.

The Geek+ Warehouse Brain combines three core software components: the Robot Management System (RMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES) and Intelligent Operations Platform (IOP). Supported by AI capabilities and a shared data and knowledge foundation, the platform provides the software architecture for increasingly autonomous warehouse operations.

Geek+ Warehouse Brain

At its core, Geek+ Warehouse Intelligence uses AI agents to advance two complementary capabilities: Orchestration Intelligence and Operational Intelligence.

Orchestration Intelligence

Built on RMS, WES and multi-robot scheduling algorithms, Orchestration Intelligence coordinates task assignment, route planning, fleet traffic management, resource allocation and workflow execution across robots, automated equipment and warehouse processes. Geek+ is extending these capabilities with AI-driven decisions, dynamic resource reallocation and workflow optimization, enabling operations to respond more effectively as order priorities, resource availability and operating conditions change.

Operational Intelligence

Operational Intelligence applies AI agents to real-time operational visibility, performance analytics, anomaly detection, bottleneck diagnosis, performance forecasting and optimization recommendations. Geek+ is also advancing automated fault diagnostics and intelligent maintenance, with embodied AI intended to support physical intervention and recovery where appropriate. The goal is to reduce the need for continuous human supervision while improving operational reliability during overnight and other low-staffing periods.

Continuous learning from real operations is another important element of this approach. Drawing on experience accumulated through large-scale deployments, Geek+ aims to capture, reuse and apply operational knowledge across robot types, projects and warehouse environments. This shared knowledge base supports the ongoing development of AI capabilities grounded in real-world performance.

The customer value also extends beyond the initial robotics deployment. Through AI-enabled, subscription-based operational services built on the IOP platform and Geek+'s global support network, customers can gain deeper visibility into warehouse performance, identify constraints and refine operating strategies over time. The aim is to continue improving the performance of robotic systems after go-live.

The 24/7 Warehouse Autonomy Plan: From Automated Tasks to Autonomous Operations

Geek+ sees the next stage of warehouse automation as a shift from optimizing individual processes to enabling whole-facility autonomy. Its 24/7 Warehouse Autonomy Plan sets out a long-term direction toward lights-out-capable operations that can respond to changing conditions, manage exceptions and learn from ongoing use.

Two AI disciplines underpin this ambition. Embodied AI advances the ability of robots to perform physical tasks and handle real-world variability. Geek+ Warehouse Intelligence strengthens system-level decision-making, orchestration and operational optimization. Working together, they are intended to extend autonomy beyond individual workflows to the warehouse as a whole.

The roadmap focuses on three priorities.

Complete the Flow

Geek+ will continue applying Physical AI to robotic picking, manipulation and exception handling, addressing complex and variable tasks that have traditionally interrupted otherwise automated workflows. Expanding the range of tasks robots can execute is critical to creating more continuous, end-to-end fulfillment processes.

Strengthen the Intelligence Loop

Built on the Geek+ Warehouse Brain, the company will deepen the closed loop of sensing, analysis, decision-making, execution, feedback and learning. A particular focus is advancing Operational Intelligence from detecting issues and recommending actions toward increasingly autonomous decisions, operational adjustments and recovery. This will be central to improving the reliability of around-the-clock operations.

Scale Autonomy

Geek+ will draw on its global deployment experience and locally established sales, partner, implementation and service capabilities to bring the model to more customers and use cases. Continued localization of R&D, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities is also part of this effort.

Scaling autonomous warehousing will require more than demonstrating technical feasibility. It will also depend on reliability, maintainability, operating economics and measurable customer value across different warehouse environments. Geek+ aims to make the benefits of 24/7 autonomy increasingly practical and repeatable at commercial scale.

Beyond Efficiency: More Resilient Supply Chains and Better Ways of Working

Warehouses are critical infrastructure for manufacturing, commerce and everyday consumer needs. Geek+ believes the long-term value of autonomous operations extends beyond higher throughput and lower operating costs. By assigning more repetitive, physically demanding and overnight tasks to robots, organizations can give people greater scope to focus on complex problem-solving and operational improvement-while building safer workplaces and more resilient supply chains.

More consistent fulfillment capacity can also improve the reliability of goods movement, support more efficient use of resources and contribute to more sustainable logistics operations.

"Over the past 11 years, Geek+ has demonstrated that warehouse robotics can deliver value at scale in real operations around the world," said Yong Zheng, Founder and CEO of Geek+. "Our next goal is to enable the warehouse as a whole to operate more autonomously and continuously improve. By advancing embodied AI and warehouse-wide intelligence-and building on our global deployment capabilities-we aim to make autonomous warehouses a practical foundation for the next generation of logistics."

Building on Warehouse Experience to Expand Physical AI

Warehousing remains Geek+'s core market and a proving ground for integrating robotics, AI and real-world operations at scale.

Looking ahead, the company plans to apply robotics, AI and systems capabilities validated in warehouse environments to a broader range of physical work. By developing technology around real business needs and validating its value through commercial deployments, Geek+ aims to expand the practical reach of intelligent robotics beyond the warehouse.

About Geekplus

Geek+ (HKEX:2590) is a global leader in intelligent robotics, bringing robotics and AI together so warehouses can run autonomously, 24/7. Its solutions combine autonomous mobile robots, humanoid robots, and robotic picking workstations, all coordinated by Warehouse Brain, its AI-powered operations platform. Geek+ has ranked No. 1 worldwide in AMR market share for seven consecutive years*, with commercial deployments in more than 40 countries and regions.

Contact:

Bernice Zhang

Geekplus Public Relations

bernice.zhang@geekplus.com

SOURCE: Greekplus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/geek-unveils-24%2f7-warehouse-autonomy-plan-to-advance-self-optim-1249314