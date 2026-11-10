Kambi Group plc: Kambi to Power Allwyn's Sportsbook Technology Consolidation in Source Code Licensing Agreement

BIRKIRKARA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) - Kambi to support the global operator in moving its sports betting brands onto a single sportsbook platform, alongside a long-term agreement for Kambi's pricing and trading services. Together, the agreements are expected to contribute approximately €45 - 50 million to Kambi's operating profit over 2027-2031.

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the world-leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting technology and services, has entered into agreements with Allwyn AG ("Allwyn"), a multi-national lottery-led gaming entertainment company. Under the agreements, Kambi will grant Allwyn a perpetual, global license to its sportsbook source code and provide associated services to Allwyn, as well as trading services.

Allwyn is listed on Euronext Athens with market-leading positions across Europe and North America. Allwyn holds long-term national lottery licences in Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece and the UK, and has a significant sports betting and iGaming presence across multiple markets.

Based on current assumptions, the agreements are expected to contribute approximately €45 - 50 million to Kambi's operating profit during 2027-2031, with around 40% and 20% of this being recognised in 2027 and 2028 respectively. These estimates include an upfront payment in early 2027 and milestone payments linked to deliveries in subsequent years.

The parties have also entered into a long-term trading services agreement under which Kambi will provide its proprietary AI-powered trading and risk management capabilities, which also acts to further strengthen Kambi's global network and liquidity pool.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said:

"This agreement shows the quality and strategic value of the sportsbook technology Kambi has built over more than 15 years. A global market leader like Allwyn choosing our technology to unify its sportsbook operations reflects the strength of our product, our expertise and our track record of delivering at scale in regulated markets. It also brings Kambi significant long-term commercial value and shows how we can create additional value from the capabilities we have built, through strong, long-term partnerships."

Kresimir Spajic, CEO, Allwyn Digital, said:

"We are delighted to announce further progress in our strategy to own and manage key technology and content capabilities that enhance product innovation, differentiation and time to market, and support our ability to deliver a best-in-class customer proposition.



"Our agreement with Kambi, leveraging its proven, scalable technology and deployment expertise to bring our sportsbook platform in-house, represents an important step in that strategy, giving us greater freedom to evolve our offering, tailor products to individual brands and markets, and build a scalable foundation to accelerate future growth."

The licensed source code is for Kambi's proven sportsbook technology, which has powered tier one operators for more than 15 years. The technology supports multi-brand and multi-regulation operations and currently serves partners across more than 100 jurisdictions worldwide. As part of this project, Kambi will build and train a team that will transfer to Allwyn following implementation of Kambi's source code, to give the operator full operational control and development capabilities. This will add to Kambi's operating expenses during the 2027-2029 implementation period.

Kambi's capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. The intention is that the majority of net proceeds generated from the agreements will be returned to shareholders, while retaining sufficient financial flexibility to support the continued development of Kambi's products and technology.

Kambi invites analysts, investors and media to a call at 15:30 CET with CEO Werner Becher and CFO David Kenyon to discuss today's announcement and answer questions. The call can be accessed using the following link: https://kambi.wistia.com/live/events/st2s9iclvf

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming companies, operating one of the world's most powerful sports betting networks and delivering high-performance solutions through its Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+ products. Focused on regulated markets, Kambi harnesses the vast data its network generates to drive its proprietary AI-powered pricing, trading and technology capabilities, giving partners a proven competitive edge while empowering operators with the flexibility to create differentiated, compliant and revenue-driving sportsbook offerings. Kambi's global network of more than 70 partners includes Bally's Corporation, BetPlay, Hard Rock Digital, LiveScore Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, supporting their success across some of the world's most competitive regulated markets.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America, listed on Euronext Athens. Its purpose is to make play better for all by focusing on innovation, technology, player safety and returning more to good causes across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio.

This information is information that Kambi Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-10 12:15 CET.

Image Attachments

Kambi X Allwyn

Attachments

Kambi to power Allwyn's sportsbook technology consolidation in source code licensing agreement

SOURCE: Kambi Group plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kambi-to-power-allwyns-sportsbook-technology-consolidation-in-sou-1249316