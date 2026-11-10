

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 1.1218 against the euro and 0.5628 against the NZ dollar, from an early 5-day lows of 1.1252 and 0.5650, respectively.



The greenback advanced to 1.3422 against the pound, from an early 4-day low of 1.3459.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 158.17 and 0.8211 from early lows of 157.87 and 0.8174, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to 0.6909 and 1.4140 from early lows of 0.6930 and 1.4105, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.11 against the euro, 0.57 against the kiwi, 1.33 against the pound, 159.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie and 1.43 against the loonie.



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