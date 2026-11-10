Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Announces Planned Radon Flux Baseline Survey at Mesa Arc Uranium Project in New Mexico, Provides Update on Project Timelines

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd (TSX-V:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(Frankfurt:MRD0) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to conduct a radon flux survey at its Mesa Arc Project in northern New Mexico. The survey will be designed to test areas of historically documented mineralization, offering the possibility of an exploration technique that can be expanded to the larger Mesa Arc claim package.

The Company has engaged RadonEx Ltd of St-Lazare, Quebec to perform the baseline study with data collection planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. Radon flux measurements are planned over an area with historically documented uranium mineralization that is part of the Company's historical estimate at Mesa Arc (see "About the Mesa Arc Project" and "Note Regarding Historical Estimates" below).

The survey will test for surface radon anomalies associated with historically identified subsurface occurrences of uranium. The survey sensors capture naturally escaping radon gas and require no preparation of the underlying geology, relying on ongoing and natural processes. "The concentrations of the radon gas recorded by the sensors, within a set period of time, may be used to make inferences on uranium mineralization at depth." C. Connor Messler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gamma stated, following with "This is a low impact exploration method, utilizing naturally escaping radon gas, to identify prospective areas within the Mesa Arc project. If the baseline study is successful, survey expansion may ultimately help reduce surface disturbance on the project in these early stages of exploration.".

The planned radon survey is part of Gamma's larger effort for data acquisition and validation using methods that limit surface disturbance while generating data instrumental in future project planning.

About Radon Flux Surveys

Radon is a gas produced during the radioactive decay of naturally occurring uranium mineralizations, and as a gas it is able to move through pores and fractures to the surface where it can be detected. Radon surveys have historically been used as an indicator of buried uranium mineralization. RadonEx's radon flux monitor survey (RFM survey) is a surface survey that measures radon flux at surface, which may reflect underlying uranium mineralization.

Gamma intends to deploy this survey method at Mesa Arc, initially running a test survey over historically documented mineralization and potentially expanding the surveys to property wide deployment if initial results are positive. The goal is for the RFM surveys to act as a key component in targeting buried uranium mineralization at Mesa Arc, making subsequent drilling operations more cost effective. The surveys are non-invasive, will use existing infrastructure, consumes no water, and are short term and temporary in nature.

About the Mesa Arc Project

The Mesa Arc Project covers a four-mile trend of historically documented uranium mineralizations within the Chama Basin of northern New Mexico. Following a recent claim expansion, the property comprises 226 lode mining claims covering approximately 4,520 acres. The project has seen extensive exploration work with roughly 1,000 drill holes completed on, and adjacent to, the Mesa Arc property between the 1960s and 1980s. Of these, 406 holes are located within the current claim block; mineralization on adjacent ground is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the property. A historical estimate for the AR-15 area in Section 10, T25N R5E, is reported in "Martinez Canyon Project, Rio Arriba County, NM - Resource Calculation," prepared by J.R. Carden for Magnum Uranium Corp. and dated June 30, 2006. Mr. Carden is currently an advisor to the Company. Using the surface polygonal method on 85 historical drill holes, the report estimated a "Total Resource," with no cut-off grade applied, of 329,700 tons grading 0.106% U3O8 containing approximately 701,700 pounds of U3O8. The report also defined a high-grade core within the Total Resource, using a cut-off of 5 feet at 0.10% U3O8, of 154,700 tons grading 0.15% U3O8 containing approximately 474,500 pounds of U3O8; this is a subset of, and is not additional to, the Total Resource. Polygons were drawn around each mineralized hole with sides at half the distance to the nearest hole or extended approximately 75 feet where no bounding hole existed. Grades are equivalent uranium (eU3O8) from down-hole gamma probing, converted to U3O8 using a disequilibrium factor of eU3O8 × 1.29 - 0.001, and a tonnage factor of 16 cubic feet per ton was used. The terms "Total Resource" and "resource" used in the report do not correspond to the mineral resource or mineral reserve categories of the CIM Definition Standards. The Company considers the historical estimate relevant because the AR-15 area lies entirely within the current Mesa Arc claim block. Its reliability is limited because it relies on Anaconda drill logs and maps from the 1970s, the drill hole locations were reconstructed from a 1979 survey map not tied to topography, the grades are probe-derived equivalents adjusted by a disequilibrium factor that the report recommended be refined, and the original drill data are held by Anaconda and ARCO, with the Company relying on copies of the archived logs. The Company is not aware of any more recent estimates or data. To verify the historical estimate or upgrade it to a current mineral resource, the Company would need to compile and validate the historical drill data, complete confirmation and twin drilling with chemical assays to test the disequilibrium factor, and have a qualified person prepare a new mineral resource estimate. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. As of October 2026 the Company has withdrawn the draft plan of operations previously under review by the United States Forest Service. The draft, initially submitted in the first quarter of 2026, has been withdrawn as the Company develops its exploration targeting strategy.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRD0) is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region of the United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that hosts a historical uranium estimate in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is well-positioned to benefit from the policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape and to help meet growing demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

Gamma trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:GAMA), in the United States on the OTCQB (OTCQB:GAMXF), and in Germany on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:MRD0).

Qualified Person

Anders Hogrelius (PG, RPGeo, SME-RM, MAIG), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Hogrelius is an independent consultant to the Company. Mr. Hogrelius has reviewed the historical drill logs and reports underlying the historical estimate, including the June 30, 2006 Carden report and the Anaconda records it cites. The historical sampling and analytical data cannot be independently verified, as the original samples are no longer available and the historical drill holes have been backfilled and cannot be re-probed, and the historical estimate should be read with that limitation in mind.

Note Regarding Historical Estimates

The uranium estimate figures referred to in this news release are historical estimates. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, the Company is not treating them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and they should not be relied upon as such.

For Further Information

Mr. Connor Messler, President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: connor@gammaresourcesltd.com

Tel: (833) 854-6826

www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects", "plans" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the timing, scope, methodology and results of the planned radon flux survey described herein; the Company's development of an exploration targeting strategy at the Mesa Arc Project, including any future drill program, the submission of a revised plan of operations, and the receipt of related permits and approvals; the potential verification or upgrading of the historical estimate at the Mesa Arc Project; the Company's strategy and future plans; the Company's planned exploration and development activities at the Mesa Arc and Green River projects; and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the ability of the Company to complete the radon flux survey as planned and on the anticipated timeline; the ability of the Company to submit a revised plan of operations and to obtain required permits and approvals, including from the U.S. Forest Service, on acceptable terms and timelines; the risk that radon flux measurements do not reflect uranium mineralization at depth or do not prove effective as a targeting tool at Mesa Arc; the risk that the historical estimate cannot be verified or upgraded to a current mineral resource; weather and access conditions, including snow at the project's high elevation that may prevent or delay access to the claims during the planned fourth-quarter data collection period; the availability of qualified contractors; the ability of the Company to execute its business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; exploration and development risks; regulatory risks; and risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's Common Shares.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: that the Company's management and Board will be able to execute the Company's strategy as currently anticipated; that the Company will be able to obtain financing as needed; that the radon flux survey will be completed as planned and generate interpretable results; that weather and site access will permit fieldwork on the anticipated timeline; and that the Company will obtain all required regulatory approvals for its planned activities.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-announces-planned-radon-flux-baseline-survey-at-mesa-arc-uranium-1249315