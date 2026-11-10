

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Sea Ltd (SE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $502.46 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $374.99 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 43.4% to $8.582 billion from $5.986 billion last year.



Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $502.46 Mln. vs. $374.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $8.582 Bln vs. $5.986 Bln last year.



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