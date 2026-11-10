Silicon Publishing Launches Prism, Bringing AI-Assisted Automation to Database Publishing

New platform prepares InDesign templates, adapts layouts, and scales data-driven publishing - with designers deciding where AI helps and where it stays out.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Silicon Publishing today introduced Prism at Adobe MAX, giving creative and production teams a faster path from Adobe InDesign layouts to data-driven content at scale. It handles content from financial statements to insurance documents to direct mail and banner ads.

Prism combines AI-assisted template preparation, natural-language layout editing, and high-volume production to eliminate the repetitive work between a finished design and its many variations. It connects layouts to business data to generate print documents, digital publications, images, and advertising assets.

Designers establish templates and rules; Prism automates production. Teams choose where AI assists, define its scope, or turn it off entirely, while deterministic code handles production-critical tasks.

"After 25 years automating publishing for some of the world's largest brands, we had the rare luxury of starting from scratch," said Max Dunn, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Publishing. "Prism is built on current best practices at every level, and the time it gives back to design and production teams is the biggest leap we've ever delivered."

Prism's AI analyzes InDesign documents and data structures to create data-aware templates. Designers can request revisions and adapt layouts to new sizes using plain-language instructions. Configurable text fitting, reusable design components, and editable InDesign output let teams carry designs across formats as content changes.

A single interface brings template preparation, workflow management, and production together, with throughput limited only by available computing resources. Prism runs on both InDesign Server and Adobe Firefly Services and integrates with Fluidfit.ai for AI-powered visual media workflows.

"We built Prism by taking everything we've learned about document automation and channeling it into a seamless experience," said Jeremiah Lynn, senior software engineer at Silicon Publishing. "The goal was simple: give designers tools that respect their creativity, eliminate soul-crushing rework, and bridge the gap between design, management, and engineering."

"Silicon Publishing has long been a data publishing powerhouse, and Prism is what we'd have built from day one if the technology had existed," said Olav Martin Kvern, solutions architect at Silicon Publishing. "It incorporates our entire wish list for turning data into beautiful publications, on a modern foundation that will be easy to maintain and extend."

Availability

Prism is available today. Learn more or book a demonstration at siliconpublishing.com/prism

About Silicon Publishing

Founded in 2000 in Silicon Valley, Silicon Publishing develops software for producing sophisticated documents and images at scale. Its 30-person team includes original Adobe InDesign developers and brings deep expertise in typography, design, and InDesign Server automation to solutions that have delivered billions of pages for Adobe, Amazon, Google, Nike, and Royal Caribbean.

Media contact

Max Dunn, Co-founder and CEO, Silicon Publishing

+1-925-935-3899

SOURCE: Silicon Publishing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/silicon-publishing-launches-prism-bringing-ai-assisted-automation-to-database-1248871