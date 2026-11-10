Zeb Nickel Corp.: Zeb Nickel Commences Diamond Drilling at the Zeb Nickel Project

Initial eight-hole programme targets Zone 2 nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV:ZBNI)(OTCQB:ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Zeb Nickel Project in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The initial programme comprises eight planned holes totalling approximately 3,850 metres, focused on the Project's Zone 2 nickel-copper-platinum group element ("PGE") mineralisation.

Drilling programme

The programme is designed to improve geological control and test the continuity of Zone 2 mineralisation. Paired holes from four drill pads are intended to test the shallower and down-dip portions of the mineralised package.

The objective is to generate additional geological and assay data to support evaluation of a maiden mineral resource estimate for Zone 2. Any estimate would depend on the drilling results, data verification and sufficient geological and grade continuity, together with the other requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and applicable CIM Definition Standards. There is no assurance that this programme will establish a mineral resource or demonstrate economic viability.

Hole locations, orientations and final depths may be adjusted as drilling advances and geological information is incorporated into the model. The initial Zone 2 programme does not, by itself, establish continuity with other mineralised zones or identify the source of untested geophysical conductors.

Sampling and reporting

Core will be logged and sampled under the supervision of the responsible Qualified Person, with samples submitted for independent laboratory analysis under a quality assurance and quality control programme. The Company intends to provide operational updates and disclose material results following receipt, quality control review and interpretation. No assay results from this programme are reported in this release.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Richard Montjoie. Mr. Montjoie is the VP Exploration and director of the Company and is not, therefore, independent of the Company. Mr. Montjoie is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) membership number 400131/09. Mr. Montjoie holds a M.Sc. Honors in Economic Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mr. Montjoie Is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Nieuwenhuys

Chief Executive Officer and Director,

Zeb Nickel Corp.

Email: info@zebnickel.com

Tel: 1 416 628 3100

Company Website: www.zebnickel.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements, including but not limited to: interpretations of geophysical data, the potential extension and connectivity of ultramafic bodies, the existence and extent of a feeder or plumbing system, the significance of magnetic and gravity anomalies, statements regarding the potential for Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, the planned re-processing and interpretation of geophysical data, the intention to delineate drill targets in Zone 2 and Zone 3, the objective of declaring a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, and the broader development strategy of the Zeb Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of geophysical and geological data, the availability of financing on reasonable terms, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner, the results of planned exploration activities, and assumptions regarding market conditions and commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, the outcome of current and future exploration and drilling programs, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the ability to secure financing and maintain access to capital markets, delays or inability to obtain necessary permits, approvals or licences, political and regulatory risks, environmental risks, and other risks related to mineral exploration and development.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Zeb Nickel Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/zeb-nickel-commences-diamond-drilling-at-the-zeb-nickel-project-1249137