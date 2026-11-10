Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements' 10,000-Meter Summer Drill Program at Rose West Continues to Deliver Positive Results

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements"or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program, geological interpretation and positive assay results on its Summer 2026 10,000 meters of systematic drilling around the 100% owned Rose West Discovery ("Rose West"), located in Eeyou Istchee, Québec.

Highlights

The Summer 2026 drill program continues to deliver positive results demonstrating the successful expansion of the Rose West mineralized footprint by adding an additional 350 x 300 m block expanding the mineralization footprint in the North Extension Area, and an additional 200 x 300 m block in the West Target Zone. The mineralization footprint of Rose West has now been expanded over ten-fold since discovery in the winter of 2024.

Drilling along Lines C and D suggests the continuity of Pegmatite 6 below the Main Target Area, where mineralization has been intersected along a west-dipping zone, over thicknesses ranging from 15 to 37.9 m.

Combined, these new results and observations are providing key insights on the fine scale geometry of the zones, and the 3D model has been fully revised and updated and is being incorporated into planning for future drill program.

All assay results have been received for ten additional holes, covering the North Extension Area.

Since completion of hole RW-26-68, an additional 26 holes were also drilled and are being prepared for assaying.

The Summer 2026 drill program targets the expansion of the mineralized footprint to a potential of approximately 1,250 x 2,000 m and aims to expand the lateral continuity of the seven mineralized pegmatite bodies identified within the system. Previously reported drilling has covered the immediate eastern extension of the Main Target, and since then the program has completed the exploration drilling along the northern and western boundaries of the defined mineralized zones. Current drilling is focussing on infilling gaps in the core of the system in support of a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").

Assay results were received for holes RW-26-59 to RW-26-68 inclusive, and returned some significant lithium and tantalum composite assays, as highlighted below:

0.58% Li2O and 226 ppm Ta2O5 over 14.05 m, through Pegmatite 3B , in hole RW-26-59

and over through , in hole RW-26-59 1.35% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 16.20 m (including 1.85% Li2O and 93 ppm Ta2O5 over 9.25 m ) , through Pegmatite 3B, in hole RW-26-60

and over (including and over ) through in hole RW-26-60 0.96% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 5.15 m, through Pegmatite 3B, in hole RW-26-61

and over through in hole RW-26-61 0.93% Li2O and 162 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.30 m (including 3.39% Li2O and 109 ppm Ta2O5 over 1.65 m ), through Pegmatite 3B, in hole RW-26-62

and over (including and over ), through in hole RW-26-62 0.15% Li2O and 166 ppm Ta2O5 over 4.25 m , through Pegmatite 3B, in hole RW-26-63.

and over , through in hole RW-26-63. 1.32% Li2O and 280 ppm Ta2O5 over 3.20 m, through Pegmatite 3B, in hole RW-26-64.

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

Located approximately 10 km to the west of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose"), Rose West is a near surface lithium-rich pegmatite bearing zone, initially intercepted by drilling over a 450 m x 370 m footprint area in the winter of 2024, now covering an overall footprint of 1,250 m x 1,500 m, (see Press Release dated August 12, 2026), a more than ten-fold increase in surface expression. The lithium-rich pegmatites typically range from 10 to 40 m in thickness and together display a sub-horizontal stacked geometry. Recent drilling has identified three new spodumene-bearing pegmatitic bodies within the target area. The Summer 2026 drill program is designed to further expand this mineralized footprint, and to better define the geometry and extent of the three new mineralized pegmatites intersected during the Winter 2026 Campaign.

The Summer 2026 drill program is designed to reach three specific goals:

Expand laterally all around the existing mineralized footprint; Infill drilling along Line C and D, to confirm grade and thickness continuity of the intersected pegmatites; Follow up on both newly discovered mineralized pegmatites (Pegmatites 6 and 7) below the current extent of mineralization.

The drilling program is expected to terminate at the end of November 2026. Figure 1 below presents the collar locations of all drill holes completed thus far, along with the remaining proposed ones. Drilling is now covering the core mineralized area with a systematic 100 m grid approach, while a fence of holes at 200 m spacing has closed off the known mineralized zones in the northern and western areas.

However, both the East Target Zone, where Pegmatite 7 was intersected at a depth of 330 m in hole RW-26-50, as well as the South Area, where Pegmatite 5 and 3 were intersected in holes RW-26-39 to RW-26-41, remain open for exploration.

Figure 1: Location map of drillholes from the Winter 2024 and Winter 2026 campaigns and proposed Summer 2026 drillholes.

The assay results reported in this release are from the drill holes meant to cover the North Extension Area, where an offset equivalent of either Pegmatite 3 or 5 had previously been reported in holes RW-26-57 and RW-26-58. The new drilling now confirms the presence of such offset equivalent of the main Pegmatite 3. This new zone, Pegmatite 3B, covers a 300 x 300 m area, while its thickness appears to gradually decrease towards the north.

As part of our systematic drilling approach, the NW Area as well as the West Extension area were also tested during this drilling phase. No significant mineralized zones were intersected apart from holes RW-26-74 and RW-26-75, where relatively thin but potentially mineralized spodumene-bearing pegmatites were intersected.

A last group of holes are planned to be completed by the end of the current drilling campaign. These holes are designed to close off the loop and covering with a similar gridded approach the area immediately East of the Main Target Area, while providing key insights on the potential continuity of mineralization intersected during the Winter in holes RW-26-38 and RW-26-43 to the south, and RW-26-47 and RW-26-48 to the north.

Table 1 below presents the collar coordinates, the planned length and the orientation of each of the holes drilled to date. Recently drilled holes are highlighted in grey.

Drillhole Grid UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Length Azimuth Dip Position Easting Northing (m) (°) (°) RW-26-59 I-17 411,760 5,764,361 114 250.9 -74.9 RW-26-60 K-14 411,457 5,764,271 105 240.5 -74.8 RW-26-61 K-15 411,539 5,764,328 174 257.8 -74.5 RW-26-62 K-16 411,621 5,764,385 117 245.7 -74.7 RW-26-63 K-17 411,702 5,764,443 147 242.9 -74.7 RW-26-64 N-16 411,506 5,764,549 309 243.9 -74.5 RW-26-65 N-15 411,424 5,764,492 135 252.6 -74.5 RW-26-66 N-14 411,342 5,764,434 141 243.1 -74.8 RW-26-67 N-13 411,260 5,764,377 123 251.6 -74.7 RW-26-68 N-12 411,178 5,764,320 312 245.8 -74.7 RW-26-69 N-11 411,096 5,764,262 135 256.3 -74.5 RW-26-70 N-10 411,014 5,764,205 142.5 245.1 -74.5 RW-26-71 N-08 410,933 5,764,147 147 232.8 -75.0 RW-26-72 N-04 410,769 5,764,033 210 245.8 -74.5 RW-26-73 K-02 410,720 5,763,754 207 240.8 -74.5 RW-26-74 H-02 410,834 5,763,590 201 241.8 -74.5 RW-26-75 E-02 410,949 5,763,426 192 247.2 -74.5 RW-26-76 C-02 411,064 5,763,263 210 245.4 -75.0 RW-26-77 C-03 411,146 5,763,320 201 256.8 -74.5 RW-26-78 C-04 411,228 5,763,377 205.5 259.1 -74.5 RW-26-79 C-06 411,310 5,763,435 234 240.2 -74.5 RW-26-80 C-08 411,391 5,763,492 249 254.3 -74.5 RW-26-81 C-10 411,474 5,763,550 285 264.6 -74.5 RW-26-82 C-11 411,555 5,763,607 222 271.0 -74.5 RW-26-83 C-12 411,637 5,763,664 246 256.6 -74.5 RW-26-84 C-13 411,719 5,763,722 213 253.0 -74.5 RW-26-85 C-14 411,801 5,763,779 225 249.5 -74.5 RW-26-86 D-14 411,744 5,763,861 225 264.5 -74.5 RW-26-87 D-15 411,826 5,763,918 228.5 248.3 -74.5 RW-26-88 C-15 411,883 5,763,837 279 245.0 -74.5 RW-26-89 D-13 411,662 5,763,804 190.5 245.0 -74.5 RW-26-90 D-12 411,580 5,763,746 195 245.0 -74.5 RW-26-91 D-11 411,498 5,763,689 180 265.0 -75.0 RW-26-92 D-10 411,416 5,763,632 222 247.0 -75.0 RW-26-93 D-08 411,334 5,763,574 285 263.0 -75.0 RW-26-94A* E-16 411,252 5,763,517 200 253.0 -75.0 RW-26-95 D-16 411,907 5,763,976 285 237.6 -74.5 RW-26-96* D-17 411,989 5,764,033 252 236.2 -75.0

*: Drilling underway

Table 1 - 2026 Summer drillhole locations and summary descriptions.

North Extension Area

The following Table 2 presents the composite assay results received to date. New and updated results presented in the current press release are highlighted in grey.

Drillhole From To Length Li2O Ta2O5 Zone (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) RW-26-59 85.15 99.20 14.05 0.58 226 3B including 85.15 89.00 3.85 0.84 142 3B including 95.40 97.30 1.90 1.83 178 3B RW-26-60 45.80 62.00 16.20 1.35 160 3B including 46.75 56.00 9.25 1.85 93 3B RW-26-61 59.65 68.05 8.40 0.61 227 3B including 59.65 64.80 5.15 0.96 163 3B RW-26-62 72.45 78.75 6.30 0.93 162 3B including 76.00 77.65 1.65 3.39 109 3B RW-26-63 88.30 92.55 4.25 0.15 166 3B RW-26-64 69.60 72.80 3.20 1.32 280 3B RW-26-65 59.30 63.20 3.90 0.05 106 3B RW-26-66 49.30 56.40 7.10 0.18 217 3B RW-26-67 59.90 63.80 3.90 0.00 163 3B RW-26-68 15.90 20.00 4.10 0.01 161 3B

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

Table 2 - Assay results from the Summer 2026 drill campaign.

Figure 2 is a plan view of the newly defined Pegmatite 3B; an offset of Pegmatite 3. Pegmatite 3B shares a similar orientation to the main Pegmatite 3 but sits some 75 m above the latter. A fault zone, identified as a strongly altered and heavily deformed meter-wide corridor, shows a general East-West orientation and a moderate dip towards the north. Figure 2 also presents core pictures of some of the mineralized intervals, along with the reported assay results.

Figure 2: Pegmatite 3B projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Main and West Target Areas

The following Table 3 presents the intervals of spodumene-rich pegmatites intersected along the other holes drilled during this current campaign.

Drillhole From To Length Li2O Ta2O5 (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) RW-26-74 116.30 118.60 2.30 P.R. P.R. RW-26-75 134.80 140.40 5.60 P.R. P.R. RW-26-79 148.80 155.20 6.40 P.R. P.R. 180.50 188.30 7.80 P.R. P.R. RW-26-80 171.00 187.00 16.00 P.R. P.R. RW-26-81 147.70 171.50 23.80 P.R. P.R. RW-26-82 132.30 150.70 18.40 P.R. P.R. 174.70 184.10 9.40 P.R. P.R. RW-26-83 120.60 140.75 20.15 P.R. P.R. 178.90 186.30 7.40 P.R. P.R. RW-26-84 118.90 133.50 14.60 P.R. P.R. 144.30 159.10 14.80 P.R. P.R. RW-26-85 138.30 176.20 37.90 P.R. P.R. RW-26-86 138.70 152.80 14.10 P.R. P.R. 160.20 181.50 21.30 P.R. P.R. RW-26-87 98.20 109.50 11.30 P.R. P.R. 152.00 155.90 3.90 P.R. P.R. 158.60 161.30 2.70 P.R. P.R. 165.80 186.80 21.00 P.R. P.R. RW-26-88 95.00 99.80 4.80 P.R. P.R. RW-26-89 133.70 136.50 2.80 P.R. P.R. 138.00 142.50 4.50 P.R. P.R. 149.00 177.10 28.10 P.R. P.R. RW-26-90 114.90 148.20 33.30 P.R. P.R. RW-26-91 124.00 142.90 18.90 P.R. P.R. 165.70 175.20 9.50 P.R. P.R. RW-26-92 180.15 197.60 17.45 P.R. P.R.

* P.R.: Pending Results.

Table 3 - Spodumene-rich pegmatite intervals from the Summer 2026 drill campaign pending assay.

Figure 3 presents vertical sections along Line C and Line D. Recent drilling along Line C clearly indicates a drastic change in the dip the zone; which is there shallowly West-dipping instead of an expected sub-horizontal / gently East-dipping behavior. The new interpretation suggests that the main zone is branching along such other preferential orientation, and appears to coincide with Pegmatite 6, previously intersected at depth in hole RW-26-29. This hypothesis is being investigated by drilling holes RW-26-92 and RW-26-93. Thus far, intersections reported by holes RW-26-79 to RW-26-90 show thickness averaging 15-20 meters.

The intersection of the two trends appears to be responsible for a significant increase in the thickness of the zones intersected. Exceptional examples of such phenomena are observed in holes RW-26-89 and RW-26-90, where the thickness is 28.10 m and 33.30 m respectively. Figures 4 and 5 present several pictures of the pegmatite zones observed in these new holes.

Figure 3: Section view along Line C and Line D.

Figure 4: Picture plate - Pegmatite intersections in holes drilled along Line C.

Figure 5: Picture plate - Pegmatite intersections in holes drilled along Line D.

The pegmatites are generally shallowly dipping towards the East, and display a stacked distribution in the vertical dimension. All together, these pegmatites are believed to form an interconnected network of dykes, which appears to be characterized by preferential orientations forming a conjugated set of fractures. Figure 6 below is a 3D view of the current interpretation.

"Recent drilling has allowed a better understanding of the geometry of the different structural elements encountered in the system and major improvements in the 3D modeling have been made accordingly. With the interpretation of Pegmatite 3B and Pegmatite 6 extension, significant new volume of spodumene-rich mineralization is being added yet again to the system. These results are very encouraging and are in line with our expectations. With two active drill rigs, we look forward to drilling as much as possible prior to the end of the drill season. More specifically, our focus is to finish off drilling on Line D, within the Main Target Area, and then moving the drill towards the East Target Zone", commented Kenneth Williamson, Director of Exploration for the Corporation.

Figure 6: 3D view of the Pegmatites distribution and geometry.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the drill core samples. Standards, duplicate and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The drill core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Québec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Géo, M.Sc.Director of Exploration at Critical Elements, is the Qualified Person that has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Mansour

Director of Investor Relations and Communications.

514 978-3335

kmansour@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated receipt of the final assay results from the 2026 drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property, the results and completion of the 2026 exploration drilling program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining final assay results from the laboratory facility, the final and complete results of the Corporation's 2026 exploration drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property not delivering the anticipated results and the effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2026 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-10-000-meter-summer-drill-program-at-rose-west-continues-to-del-1249320