Oakstone Holidays

Oakstone Holidays Champions Off-Season Coastal Escapes as UK Holidaymakers Rethink Seaside Breaks



10-Nov-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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With domestic overnight trips rising by 5% in the final quarter of 2025, Oakstone Holidays highlights why destinations such as Scarborough, Bridlington, Filey and Llandudno deserve attention beyond the summer season



Scarborough, United Kingdom



Oakstone Holidays, a UK holiday accommodation provider specialising in coastal apartments and holiday homes, is encouraging families and travellers to rediscover the British seaside during autumn and winter, highlighting the opportunities that quieter months offer both visitors and local communities.



With shorter days, quieter beaches and a different atmosphere along Britain's coastlines, destinations traditionally associated with summer holidays can offer a refreshing alternative for travellers seeking relaxing short breaks, scenic walks and time together away from peak-season crowds.



Recent tourism figures provide an interesting backdrop. According to VisitEngland, domestic overnight trips in England increased by 5% during the final quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, reaching approximately 23 million trips. Yet the annual number of overnight trips to English coastal destinations declined by 18%, highlighting the challenges facing seaside tourism and the importance of attracting visitors beyond the traditional summer months.



Rediscovering the British Coast Beyond Summer



For Oakstone Holidays , destinations such as Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey on the Yorkshire coast, alongside Llandudno in North Wales, demonstrate why seaside holidays need not end when summer does.



From peaceful coastal walks and dramatic sea views to historic harbours, independent cafés and family-friendly attractions, these destinations offer experiences that extend well beyond beach-focused summer activities.



Supporting Coastal Communities Throughout the Year



Encouraging off-season travel can also help distribute tourism spending more evenly across the calendar.



Visit North Yorkshire's 2025 tourism figures show that the region's visitor economy generated approximately £4.3 billion and supported more than 36,500 full-time-equivalent jobs. Extending visitor interest beyond peak summer periods is therefore an important consideration for businesses dependent on tourism.



Oakstone Holidays provides a range of properties suitable for different group sizes and travel preferences, including family-friendly accommodation.



Travellers can explore the company's coastal holiday accommodation when planning a seaside escape.



About Oakstone Holidays



Oakstone Holidays provides holiday apartments and houses across UK destinations including Scarborough, Bridlington, Filey, Llandudno and Llanrwst. The holiday rental management company offers accommodation for families, couples and leisure travellers seeking flexible stays near Britain's coast and countryside.





Alex

Oakstone Holidays

+447521 218989

hello@oakstoneholidays.co.uk



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