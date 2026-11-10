Sizable Energy is developing an offshore gravity-based energy storage system that uses seawater depths and high-density brine to store and return renewable electricity to the grid. The technology applies the principle of pumped hydro storage at sea, using flexible reservoirs on the seabed and at the surface instead of conventional water reservoirs at different elevations. When surplus electricity is available, pumps move brine from a flexible reservoir on the seabed to a floating reservoir at the surface. When electricity is needed, the brine flows back down through a turbine to generate power. ...

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