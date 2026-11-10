Global electronics redistribution company marks its anniversary by planting 2,500 trees

Component Sense, a global company specialising in the redistribution of excess and obsolete electronic components, has now saved over 80 million components from landfill. The milestone coincides with its 25th anniversary this November, which it is marking by planting 2,500 trees with One Tree Planted.

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Kenny McGee, CEO and Founder, Component Sense

The company redistributes excess components from Tier 1 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers to a global network of buyers, helping manufacturers recoup value from inventory that would otherwise go to waste.

Excess inventory is both a financial and an environmental burden for electronics manufacturers. With lead times still running long, shortages and surpluses exist side by side. Parts sit unused in one manufacturer's warehouse, tying up capital, while another struggles to find them. Redistributing excess components to the manufacturers who need them keeps them out of landfill, which has been Component Sense's focus for 25 years.

Kenny McGee, CEO and Founder of Component Sense, said, "When I started Component Sense in 2001, our purpose was to reduce e-waste and help the electronics industry become more sustainable, as most manufacturers simply wrote off their excess inventory. Twenty-five years and over 80 million components later, our mission is the same: to lead electronics manufacturers towards zero waste. I'm proud of what our team has achieved, and excited for the next 25 years."

The 2,500 anniversary trees add to the more than 21,000 already planted with One Tree Planted. They will go to areas where they can support reforestation and land restoration, and boost biodiversity.

Today, Component Sense offers InPlant, Consignment, Outright Purchase, bill of materials (BOM) matching, and an online marketplace for redistributing excess components.

About Component Sense

Component Sense works with Tier 1 OEMs and EMS providers to recover value from excess and obsolete electronic components. Founded in November 2001, the company has its headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, and a presence in over 77 countries. It holds AS9120 and ISO 9001 certifications. Its mission is to lead electronics manufacturers towards zero waste.

https://www.componentsense.com/

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Contacts:

Media contact

Nikky Enemchukwu, Marketing Manager, Component Sense

nenemchukwu@componentsense.com, +44 (0)1506 668 505