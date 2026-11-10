IBM Impact Accelerator Brings AI and Quantum to the Future of Learning and Work

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced four organizations selected for the new education and workforce development cohort of the IBM Impact Accelerator, a pro bono social innovation program that provides grants of IBM technology and expertise to help nonprofit and government organizations to design, develop and scale technology-enabled solutions to challenges facing communities around the world.

AI is changing the skills employers need and how students and workers navigate the labor market. According to the World Economic Forum, more than one in three young workers globally are employed in occupations with medium to high exposure to AI-driven task change, underscoring how quickly entry-level career pathways are evolving.

Emerging fields such as quantum computing are also creating new demand for specialized skills and expertise. Together, these shifts are putting new pressure on education and workforce systems around the world. The new cohort addresses that shift at different points along the education-to-workforce journey.

"As AI shapes the future of work, our ability to prepare people for new opportunities will be just as important as the technology itself," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, IBM. "The challenge is making sure people are not left to navigate this transition on their own. The organizations in this cohort are helping build systems that can adapt quickly to changing skills and opportunities, and IBM can help turn their innovative ideas into scalable solutions with lasting impact."

The 2026 cohort will use IBM technology and expertise to help education and workforce systems adapt to changing skill needs and strengthen pathways into emerging fields.

InnovateEDU , through its project, the Pathways Alliance, is partnering with IBM to help prepare future educators for the growing role of AI and digital technologies in schools. The project will co-develop a national AI & Digital Literacy Workforce Dashboard. The public, open-source tool will use IBM watsonx along with related learning resources. The aim is to help educator programs and state leaders understand where current preparation aligns with emerging needs related to AI and digital literacy and where additional support may be needed. The work will examine educator preparation coursework, state certification requirements, AI policy, and other data sources with participating partners. This project will begin with research and design, then implement learning and data tools with a small network of educator preparation institutions before making the resources available to all.





, through its project, the Pathways Alliance, is partnering with IBM to help prepare future educators for the growing role of AI and digital technologies in schools. The project will co-develop a national AI & Digital Literacy Workforce Dashboard. The public, open-source tool will use IBM watsonx along with related learning resources. The aim is to help educator programs and state leaders understand where current preparation aligns with emerging needs related to AI and digital literacy and where additional support may be needed. The work will examine educator preparation coursework, state certification requirements, AI policy, and other data sources with participating partners. This project will begin with research and design, then implement learning and data tools with a small network of educator preparation institutions before making the resources available to all. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) will work with IBM to advance AI and quantum readiness across Colorado. IBM experts will help develop AI-enabled analytics and decision-support capabilities to inform talent and economic development strategies. The project will also expand access to quantum tools and resources, including IBM Qiskit, while supporting AI and quantum education and talent development initiatives in support of economic development and Colorado's quantum competitiveness.



will work with IBM to advance AI and quantum readiness across Colorado. IBM experts will help develop AI-enabled analytics and decision-support capabilities to inform talent and economic development strategies. The project will also expand access to quantum tools and resources, including IBM Qiskit, while supporting AI and quantum education and talent development initiatives in support of economic development and Colorado's quantum competitiveness. Ramona Technologies , a nonprofit focused on workforce development, will work with IBM to enhance and scale its platform that helps job seekers across Latin America identify potential fraud and bias in job postings while building skills to navigate the formal labor market. The project will use IBM Granite models to strengthen Spanish-language job-posting analysis, IBM AI Fairness 360 to help identify potential bias in job postings, and IBM watsonx to deliver personalized labor rights, digital skills and job-readiness learning through WhatsApp. The project will expand across Ramona's existing markets in Mexico and Colombia, with plans to expand into additional Latin American markets.





, a nonprofit focused on workforce development, will work with IBM to enhance and scale its platform that helps job seekers across Latin America identify potential fraud and bias in job postings while building skills to navigate the formal labor market. The project will use IBM Granite models to strengthen Spanish-language job-posting analysis, IBM AI Fairness 360 to help identify potential bias in job postings, and IBM watsonx to deliver personalized labor rights, digital skills and job-readiness learning through WhatsApp. The project will expand across Ramona's existing markets in Mexico and Colombia, with plans to expand into additional Latin American markets. Udhyam Learning Foundation, a nonprofit transforming secondary public education in India through entrepreneurial mindsets and 21st century skills, will work with IBM to expand its Youth Opportunities Platform, a technology-enabled bridge that connects young people with opportunities beyond school. For Udhyam, an "opportunity" is a pathway a student can apply to beyond school, such as scholarships, higher education, internships, apprenticeships, skilling courses and employment. The collaboration will explore AI capabilities, including IBM watsonx and IBM Granite models, to support personalized career guidance and help students discover and access relevant opportunities. The platform offers end-to-end support, from career awareness and personalized opportunity matching to application assistance, interview preparation and post-placement support. By combining technology with a curated network of opportunity providers relevant to youth from diverse socio-economic and geographic backgrounds, the initiative aims to make the transition from school to further education and employment more accessible to young people across India.

Each organization will receive a grant of IBM technology and expertise through three phases of the IBM Impact Accelerator. Phase 1 (co-design) uses IBM Garage, led by IBM Consulting experts, to work with participating organizations to design solutions to and outcomes for their challenges. Phase 2 (development and implementation) focuses on building and piloting solutions using technologies such as IBM watsonx, Granite AI models, IBM Cloud, IBM Bob Red Hat open-source technologies and IBM Consulting Advantage, while measuring impact. The final phase focuses on training and reference materials to support ongoing management of the solution, transferring the solution into the organization's long-term IT environment, and supporting solution promotion. This cohort also benefits from the support of EY, which will provide capacity-building workshops and coaching.

Launched in 2022, the IBM Impact Accelerator has committed up to $75 million in cash and in-kind donations of technology and services through 2028. Before the addition of this cohort, the program had supported 25 organizations focused on sustainable agriculture, clean energy, water management, resilient cities and supply chains. Projects from the first four cohorts are projected to reach over 7 million people, while the supply chains cohort remains in development and implementation through 2027.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Joseph Brown

IBM

Joseph.Brown4@ibm.com

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