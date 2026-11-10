NORTON MOTORCYCLES ENTERS NEW CATEGORY WITH NEW NORTON 450 CC URBAN DEBUT AT EICMA - FULL MATERIALS NOW AVAILABLE

Norton entered a new motorcycle category with the world premiere of its 450 cc urban model at EICMA 2026

The new Norton 450 urban model line follows the introduction of Manx and Atlas model lines, with sales set to begin in 2027

Combines Norton's distinctive design, engineering and riding character in an all-new urban motorcycle

Images and video from Norton's EICMA 2026 appearance, along with images and video of the new Norton 450 urban, are now available to download at https://nortonresurgence.com/en/galleries/

SOLIHULL, England, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton Motorcycles has marked the one-year anniversary of its Resurgence at EICMA 2026. A record number of over 600,000 visitors attended the 83rd edition of the show, the biggest audience since its inception 112 years ago. Amongst 765 exhibitors spread across 300,000 square metres of halls, Norton gained significant attention for the world premier of the new Norton 450 urban.

The 450 urban is Norton's third new model line, following the introduction of the Manx and Atlas lines at EICMA 2025. It brings Norton's approach to design, dynamics and detail to a new category and a new generation of riders.

Inspired by the 1927 Norton CS1, the new Norton 450 urban features a distinctive line running from the rear wheel through the frame to the shallow fuel tank. Clean surfaces and minimal visible fixings give the motorcycle a contemporary appearance, while a low, narrow seat makes it approachable for a wide range of riders.

The motorcycle combines a liquid-cooled 454 cc single-cylinder engine with an aluminium frame and fully adjustable KYB suspension, delivering accessible performance and agile handling. An 8-inch TFT touchscreen provides connectivity and rider information.

Alongside the new Norton 450 urban, Norton displayed the production Manx R, Manx, Atlas and Atlas GTmodels at EICMA. Deliveries of the Manx R and Atlas have started in European markets, with the Manx and Atlas GT to follow.

Norton has established a network of more than 50 retailers across 10 markets, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain. Preparations are also progressing for its introduction into India and the United States.

Sales of the new 450 cc urban motorcycle will begin in 2027, with its official model name to be revealed ahead of launch.

Images and video from Norton's EICMA 2026 appearance, along with images and video of the new Norton 450 urban, are available to download at nortonresurgence.com.

About Norton Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles was founded in 1898 and is one of Britain's most iconic motorcycle marques, with a heritage shaped by engineering innovation, racing success and distinctive design. Its name is closely associated with the Isle of Man TT and with celebrated models including the Manx, Commando, Dominator, Atlas, Navigator and 650SS.

Today, Norton is entering a new chapter under the ownership of TVS Motor Company, which acquired the brand in April 2020. Based at Norton's modern manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, the company builds British motorcycles in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques supported by modern engineering, advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous quality standards.

Norton's new generation of motorcycles combines British heritage with contemporary technology, emotional performance, precision detail and exclusivity. Guided by the principles of design, dynamics and detail, Norton is focused on creating motorcycles that honour its past while establishing a credible, high-quality and distinctive future.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norton-motorcycles-enters-new-category-with-new-norton-450-cc-urban-debut-at-eicma--full-materials-now-available-302934780.html