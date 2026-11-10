Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso concludes strategic review for Central European sawmills and building solutions operations

Stora Enso concludes strategic review for Central European sawmills and building solutions operations

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 November 2026 at 13:30 EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has concluded the strategic review of its Central European sawmills and building solutions operations, announced in November 2025. The review identified clear potential to improve profitability, and the company has decided to retain the business and initiate plans to streamline operations. The planned measures may affect up to 250 employees in the business unit.

The strategic review covered the business unit comprising seven sawmills in Austria, Czechia, Poland and Lithuania; three cross-laminated timber (CLT) mills; wood procurement; and international sales and distribution. After assessing different scenarios, the company has concluded that the business performance can be improved and the business will remain as part of Stora Enso.

"Following a thorough review, we are confident that in the continued challenging market environment, this is the best solution for our customers, employees, shareholders and for the business. We will continue with our own actions to improve profitability and strengthen the competitiveness of the business in the near term. We need to adjust the size of our organisation in response to changing business needs and the current tough market conditions. While working with these improvements, we will remain committed to serve our global customers with our premium building solutions and sawn goods," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Hans Sohlström.

As part of its profitability improvement actions, Stora Enso plans to close one production line at the Brand sawmill in Austria and make structural changes within the business unit in Central Europe. The planned measures would affect approximately 250 employees across the business unit.

The small log line at the Brand mill, which would require significant investments, is planned to be closed by the end of Q1 2027. Wood procurement and the other production line would continue operations as usual, and customers of the small log line will be served by other mills.

The planned changes are a response to slow market growth and rising costs. They form part of the company's ongoing efforts to improve profitability and strengthen the business unit's competitiveness.

No decisions regarding the planned closure or employee impact will be made until consultations with relevant stakeholders according to local rules and regulations have been concluded.

Link to stock exchange release 14 November 2025:

Stora Enso initiates a strategic review of its Central European sawmills and building solutions operations

Stora Enso is a global leader in renewable materials with a strong focus on packaging. Our purpose is to replace non-renewable materials with renewable solutions. Together with our customers, we design and deliver competitive, high-quality packaging materials and solutions, made from fresh and recycled fibers, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy. Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2025 were EUR 9.3 billion. www.storaenso.com.

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Liisa Nyyssönen

VP Global Communications, Stora Enso

tel. +358 40 544 3491

liisa.nyyssonen@storaenso.com

Jutta Mikkola

SVP Investor Relations, Stora Enso

tel. +358 50 544 6061

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