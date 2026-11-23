Stora Enso publishes information brochure on the demerger process and Bergslagets Skogar as a standalone company

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 November 2026 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has published an information brochure providing shareholders with additional information on the demerger process and Bergslagets Skogar as a standalone company.

As announced on 30 October 2026, the Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj ("Stora Enso" or the "Company") has approved a demerger plan (the "Demerger Plan") concerning the separation of Stora Enso's Swedish forest assets business through a cross-border partial demerger (the "Demerger"). Under the Demerger Plan, all assets, rights, debts and liabilities relating to, or primarily serving, the Swedish forest assets business would be transferred without a liquidation procedure to Bergslagets Skogar AB ("Bergslagets Skogar"), a Swedish public limited liability company to be incorporated in the Demerger. The Board of Directors of Stora Enso has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting, convened for 15 December 2026 (the "EGM") would approve the Demerger Plan and resolve on the Demerger as set out in the Demerger Plan, as well as on the other agenda items set out in the notice convening the EGM.

Stora Enso has today published an information brochure containing additional information for its shareholders on the demerger process and Bergslagets Skogar as a standalone company (the "Information Brochure"). The English-language Information Brochure and its Finnish translation are available on Stora Enso's website at storaenso.com/egm2026.

Overview of Bergslagets Skogar

Bergslagets Skogar would be an independent forest company headquartered in Falun, Sweden, owning and managing approximately 1.22 million hectares of land. Its business would comprise the ownership, management, and development of Stora Enso's forest land in Sweden and related forestry operations, the production of paints and colour pigments, and the management of renewable energy projects. The core commercial activity would be the sale of harvesting rights to industrial customers in the Swedish sawmill and pulp mill industry, complemented by external seedling sales, renewable energy land leases, selected land transactions, and income from land-use rights. Building on its long-term customer arrangements, the business model is designed to preserve long-term forest value while generating recurring cash flows with limited capital expenditure requirements.

Carve-out financial information on Bergslagets Skogar

The Information Brochure includes Bergslagets Skogar's unaudited combined financial statements as at and for the years ended 31 December 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as adopted by the EU, and its unaudited condensed combined interim financial information as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, with comparative information for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. This financial information has not been audited or reviewed by an auditor.

Selected carve-out financial information on Stora Enso

The Information Brochure also includes selected unaudited illustrative financial information for Stora Enso excluding Bergslagets Skogar for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and the nine months ended 30 September 2026. This information illustrates the hypothetical effects of the Demerger on Stora Enso's consolidated income statements as if the Demerger had occurred on 1 January 2025 (including the September 2025 divestment of approximately 175,000 hectares of Swedish forest land) and 1 January 2026, respectively, and on its consolidated statements of financial position as if the Demerger had occurred on 31 December 2025 and 30 September 2026, respectively.

Completion of the Demerger and first day of trading

The planned date of registration of the completion of the Demerger is 31 March 2027, subject to, among other things, approval by the EGM. Trading in the shares of Bergslagets Skogar on the regulated markets of Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki is planned to commence as soon as possible thereafter.

Previous related announcements:

2 November 2026: Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Stora Enso Oyj

30 October 2026: Stora Enso's Board of Directors approves demerger plan to separate Bergslagets Skogar into a new listed company, announcing strategic targets and dividend policy

6 March 2026: Stora Enso presents executive management team for the new forest asset company

8 January 2026: Proposed members to the Board of Directors of the new forest company planned to be separated from Stora Enso

For more information about the demerger, please visit the Demerger info page.



Bergslagets Skogar would be an independent forest company based in the heart of Sweden's forest economy. The company will be focused on creating long-term value from forests for our stakeholders, society and nature. Built on deep expertise based on science and advanced forestry practices, the company will manage its forests as living, evolving systems to support their resilience and productivity over generations. The company will continuously explore new ways for forests to contribute economically, socially and environmentally, from harvest rights and renewable raw materials to recreation, biodiversity and climate benefits, and other ecosystem services. bergslaget.com

Stora Enso is a global leader in renewable materials with a strong focus on packaging. Our purpose is to replace non-renewable materials with renewable solutions. Together with our customers, we design and deliver competitive, high-quality packaging materials and solutions, made from fresh and recycled fibers, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy. Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2025 were EUR 9.3 billion. storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

Important Notice

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or rules or would require additional documents to be completed or registered or require any measure to be undertaken in addition to the requirements under Finnish or Swedish law. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities described in such release in the United States. In particular, any securities referred to in this release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

This release does not constitute a notice to convene a general meeting of shareholders nor does it constitute a demerger or listing prospectus or any other offering document. Any decision with respect to the proposed Demerger should be made solely on the basis of information included in the actual notice to convene a general meeting of shareholders, the Demerger Plan, the statement of the Board of Directors concerning the legal and economic effects of the Demerger, the Information Brochure concerning the separation of Bergslagets Skogar to be made available to shareholders prior to the general meeting of Stora Enso's shareholders resolving on the Demerger as well as on an independent assessment of the information included therein. Investors are directed to consult such documents for more comprehensive information on Bergslagets Skogar, its shares, and the proposed Demerger.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The information contained in this release has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither Stora Enso nor Bergslagets Skogar, nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of Stora Enso, Bergslagets Skogar, their respective securities and the Demerger, including the merits and risks involved. The transaction may have tax consequences for Stora Enso shareholders, who should seek their own tax advice.

This release is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation"), and the contemplated distribution of the Bergslagets Skogar shares is expected to be carried out in circumstances that do not constitute "an offer to the public" within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other U.S. federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the securities referenced herein, nor have any foregoing authorities passed an opinion upon the fairness or merits of such securities or upon the accuracy or adequacy of the disclosures contained in this release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Stora Enso is a Finnish company, and Bergslagets Skogar would, upon its incorporation in connection with the completion of the Demerger, be a Swedish company. The Demerger, including the information distributed in connection with the Demerger and the related shareholder votes, is subject to disclosure, timing and procedural requirements applicable in Finland and Sweden, which are different from those in the United States.

It may be difficult for U.S. shareholders of Stora Enso to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under U.S. federal or state securities laws, since Stora Enso is located in Finland and Bergslagets Skogar will be located in Sweden, and all or some of their current or proposed officers and directors are, or will be, residents of, non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. shareholders of Stora Enso may not be able to sue Stora Enso or Bergslagets Skogar or their respective officers and directors in a court in Finland or Sweden for violations of the U.S. laws, including the federal securities laws, or at the least it may prove to be difficult to evidence such claims. Further, it may be difficult to compel Stora Enso or Bergslagets Skogar and their affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction of a U.S. court. In addition, there is substantial doubt as to the enforceability in Finland and Sweden in original actions, or in actions for the enforcement of judgments of U.S. courts, based on the civil liability provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" that may not be based on historical facts, but are statements based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "target", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "may", "will", "would", "assess" and other expressions entailing indications or predictions of future developments or trends, not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements are set forth in a number of places in this release, including wherever this release includes information on the future results, plans and expectations with regard to the business of Bergslagets Skogar, including its strategic plans and plans on growth and profitability, and the general economic conditions. They are based on certain expectations and assumptions, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of Bergslagets Skogar to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither Stora Enso, Bergslagets Skogar, nor any of their affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review, confirm or to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release other than as required by applicable laws and regulations.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Jutta Mikkola

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +358 50 544 6061

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