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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 13:10 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Liverpool Football Club: "Nice one": Liverpool FC uses its annual Christmas campaign this year to deliver football's biggest ever 'thank you' to fans

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LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liverpool Football Club (LFC) today reveals it is using its traditional Christmas advert spot this year to deliver the biggest thank you to fans in an extensive campaign connecting with more than 450 million of its supporters locally and globally.

The campaign message is as simple as it is Scouse: "To the world's greatest fans, nice one".

Featuring a hero film, OOH, digital, social media, plus further activations yet to be announced, the multimedia, multi-market campaign devised by Liverpool FC, is the most extensive undertaken by LFC in its 134-year history.

Spearheaded by a film in 60- and 30-second versions, which will appear across the LFC website liverpoolfc.com/Christmas and the club's social channels, "Dear Reds" features Liverpool FC star players including Virgil van Dijk, Alexis MacAllister, Alisson Becker and Florian Wirtz.

A global OOH campaign is scheduled to also appear internationally around all Official Liverpool Supporters Club outpost locations in 24 cities, in 16 countries spanning 5 continents - going the extra mile to show LFC's commitment to spreading the word directly to where its fan populations are concentrated. The creative reinforces the power of its supporters across OOH, digital and social which uses UGC images and video captured by the fans themselves.

Hannah Pym, senior vice president, marketing and digital, Liverpool FC, says: "LFC has always been shaped by its supporters. Their passion, loyalty and connection to the club can be seen in every corner of the world, and that's something we're incredibly proud of.

"With 'Nice One', we're putting the world's greatest fans at the heart of our Christmas campaign and delivering football's biggest-ever thank you to the people who help make this club so special. Spanning the globe, this bold and ambitious campaign reflects LFC's growing influence and cultural relevance beyond the pitch, highlighting its desire to connect with supporters in ways that extend beyond football into wider conversations across sport, entertainment and popular culture."

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool FC captain, says: "It's an honour and a privilege to play for our fans, whether they're in Anfield or watching from the other side of the world. Putting them front and centre of our Christmas campaign is a fantastic way to thank them for being there, through the good times and the challenges".

Contact: fiona@persuasioncomms.com

Media:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dafddfc-3987-4c83-b687-d2cfb843f118
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc29e413-c49e-46f0-9f80-1d8d5ca9b2d5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/177c81a2-bb38-4ff2-92b8-6b4d7ea7d98e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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