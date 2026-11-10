VASRO has published an update report on Zaptec ASA (Oslo Børs: ZAP) following its results for the third quarter, reported on 4 November 2026.

Revenue rose 39% to a record NOK 512m and EBITDA reached NOK 60m from NOK 21m, as running costs fell to 29% of revenue from 34%. The gross margin came in at 41.2%, up from 40.7% in the second quarter.

Order intake of NOK 288m was 13% below the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter has been Zaptec's lowest order quarter in each of the last four years, and this year customers ordered earlier: second-quarter orders nearly doubled, and the second and third quarters together rose 49%. VASRO expects fourth-quarter orders of about NOK 850m, against NOK 645m a year earlier.

VASRO raises its 2026 revenue estimate by 5.0% to NOK 2,073m and its earnings per share to NOK 1.89 for 2026 and NOK 2.66 for 2027. At NOK 58.30, the share price assumes Zaptec grows 1.9% a year for ever, about half the 3.5% in VASRO's value.

VASRO reiterates its BUY recommendation with a target price of NOK 79, up from NOK 72.

Read the full report (PDF): https://vasro.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/VASRO-GmbH_Update-Equity-Report_Zaptec_EN_10112026.pdf

Ask this report with your own AI: https://vasro.de/ask/zaptec-1110

Research, not investment advice. Every report carries its full disclosures. Research disclosures