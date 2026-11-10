Unifrutti Group appoints José Antonio Gómez Bazán as Group Chief Executive Officer

Fresh produce leader with more than two decades in the international food industry will drive Unifrutti's next phase of growth across its integrated fruit platform

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifrutti Group ("Unifrutti"), a leading global producer and distributor of premium fresh fruit, today announced the appointment of José Antonio Gómez Bazán as Group Chief Executive Officer. He will be based at Unifrutti's global headquarters in Abu Dhabi and will lead the Group's integrated business across its growing, sourcing and marketing operations worldwide.

José Antonio brings more than 20 years of experience in the international food and fresh produce industry, including 13 years at Camposol, the Peru-based multinational grower and marketer of avocados, blueberries, mandarins, grapes and mangoes. There he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director of the international division before becoming CEO in September 2021.

During his career, José Antonio has served on the boards of the United Fresh Produce Association and the Produce Marketing Association, as Vice Chair of the Peruvian Avocado Commission and as a Director of the World Avocado Organization. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, where he completed the Advanced Management Program, and holds an MBA from INCAE Business School.

José Antonio Gómez Bazán, Group Chief Executive Officer of Unifrutti, said: "It is a privilege to join Unifrutti, a company with more than 75 years of heritage and one of the most complete multi-fruit platforms in the world. Unifrutti's strength lies in its people, its farms and its long-standing relationships with customers across the globe. I look forward to working with our teams to grow from the field up, deepen our partnerships with customers, and continue setting the standard for quality and sustainability in fresh fruit."

Svet Varadzhakov, who has been serving as Interim Group CEO, will continue to serve on the Unifrutti Board.

About Unifrutti Group



Unifrutti Group is a leading global producer, marketer and distributor of premium fresh fruit, with farming operations and commercial platforms across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Its dual-hemisphere supply model provides customers with year-round access to high-quality fruit.

www.unifruttigroup.com

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