Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky reports intercepts from first infill drill hole at Skiråsen, Barsele - 75.3 m at 4.61 g/t and 87 m at 2.58 g/t gold

VANCOUVER, BC, November 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first infill drill hole at the Skiråsen zone of the 100%-owned Barsele Gold Project in Sweden. These are the first assay results from the Company's 25,000-meter drill program (see news release dated September 22, 2026).

Highlights

Drill hole SKI26001, Skiråsen: 75.30 m at 4.61 g/t gold from 200.00 m (30 g/t top-cut grade of 3.44 g/t; true width not yet known). The interval continues to the last sample assayed (274.00-275.30 m, 0.85 g/t gold); results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending.

(30 g/t top-cut grade of 3.44 g/t; true width not yet known). The interval continues to the last sample assayed (274.00-275.30 m, 0.85 g/t gold); results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending. Second interval in the same hole: 87.00 m at 2.58 g/t gold from 71.00 m (30 g/t top-cut grade of 2.36 g/t; true width not yet known). About three-quarters of it lies inside the interpreted high-grade wireframes, as does about a quarter of the deeper 75.30 m interval.

(30 g/t top-cut grade of 2.36 g/t; true width not yet known). About three-quarters of it lies inside the interpreted high-grade wireframes, as does about a quarter of the deeper 75.30 m interval. More results to come: results are still to come for the other 22 holes, including SKI26002 to SKI26004 (1,394.7 m) at Skiråsen.

"This is exactly the hole you hope for at the start of a program: gold-bearing core from 71 meters down to the last sample assayed at 275 meters, with two long higher-grade intervals. It is our first hole at Skiråsen, three more holes there are already complete and we continue drilling across Barsele. This is just the start of our reporting of the holes for this program, and we are excited to release further results as they become available," said Russell Bradford, CEO of Goldsky Resources.

Figure 1. Plan of the Barsele project with the current Mineral Resource high-grade wireframes (InnovExplo, effective 21 February 2019) and the 2026 drill holes. True widths are not yet known, and results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending.

Technical Discussion

Skiråsen Zone: SKI26001 (330.9 m; azimuth 69.08°, dip -46.03°) is the first of four holes completed by the Company at Skiråsen. It is a shallow infill hole, designed to support the conversion of Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources by testing the continuity of the modelled zones in the upper 270 m. One hole does not establish continuity. The effect of these results on the Mineral Resource will be known only when the program results are modelled. Selected intervals are shown in Table A and all composites in Table 1.

Table A - Selected gold intercepts in SKI26001, Skiråsen

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Drilled width (m)¹ Gold (g/t) Gold top-cut (g/t)² SKI26001 Skiråsen 71.00 158.00 87.00 2.58 2.36 incl. 143.00 145.00 2.00 27.26 17.91 SKI26001 Skiråsen 200.00 275.30 75.30 4.61 3.44 incl. 233.00 235.00 2.00 63.76 19.41 incl. 260.00 264.00 4.00 8.62 SKI26001³ Skiråsen 71.00 275.30 204.30 2.96 2.43

Notes to Table A: See Table 1 for the reported composites and included intervals. Drilled widths are core lengths; true widths are not yet known.

³ 204.30 m overall interval: 0.3 g/t Au cut-off; up to 6 m consecutive internal waste (versus 2 m for Table 1 composites); includes 35 of 206 samples (35.0 m) below cut-off (Figure 3).

The upper interval, 87.00 m at 2.58 g/t gold from 71.00 m, lies at vertical depths of about 50 to 110 m, and about three-quarters of the interval (64 m) lies inside the interpreted high-grade wireframes. Visible gold was logged at several intervals within the interval.

The lower interval, 75.30 m at 4.61 g/t gold from 200.00 m, lies at vertical depths of about 140 to 190 m; about a quarter of it (17 m) lies inside existing interpreted high-grade wireframes (Figures 2 and 3). The highest sample in the hole, 118.7 g/t gold from 233.00-234.00 m, is associated with the most abundant logged visible gold in the hole, at 231.85-235.00 m (Figure 4). The interval continues to the last sample assayed (0.85 g/t gold), with further assays pending.

Drilling direction and true width:

The 2026 Skiråsen holes are drilled toward the east-northeast (azimuth 67-70°). They cross the steeply dipping high-grade zones of the current geology model, striking roughly east-west, at about 20-60° in plan view. Drilled intervals are therefore much longer than the true width of the zones. Above about 160 m, true width is estimated for the shorter composites (Table 1); for the 87.00 m interval it is not yet known pending re-interpretation of the mineralisation controls. Below about 160 m the hole runs at a low angle to current interpreted high-grade wireframe. The true width of the 75.30 m interval is therefore not yet known. The impact of the low angle of intersection will be assessed when assays and oriented-core data from the other Skiråsen holes are available.

Figure 2. Section along SKI26001 at Skiråsen showing sample grades and the eight composites (core lengths; true widths not yet known). Results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending. The plane cuts the current Mineral Resource high-grade wireframes (InnovExplo, effective 21 February 2019) obliquely, so they look wider than true.

Figure 3. Downhole log of SKI26001 (Skiråsen): gold in the 257 samples assayed over 19.70-275.30 m, the eight composites and logged visible gold. The two long composites are 87.00 m @ 2.58 g/t Au (2.36 g/t with a 30 g/t top-cut) from 71.00 m and 75.30 m @ 4.61 g/t Au (3.44 g/t with a 30 g/t top-cut) from 200.00 m; their true widths are not yet known. Results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending.

Figure 4. Drill core from SKI26001, Skiråsen. (a) Core tray, approximately 231.4-235.9 m, with 'VG' written on the tray dividers; samples assayed 0.34 to 118.7 g/t Au. (b) Close-up view of visible gold at 233.10 m, from the 118.7 g/t Au sample (233.00-234.00 m). The photographs show individual occurrences of visible gold and are not representative of the grade of the interval as a whole.

Program Progress

As of November 6, 2026, 28 holes had been collared for 9,105 m: 15 at Central, 7 at Avan and 6 at Skiråsen.

Twenty-five holes (8,783 m) are complete, and three, one each at Central, Avan and Skiråsen, are in progress. Three rigs are operating, one each at Central, Avan and Skiråsen.

The 25,000-meter program combines shallow drilling to a vertical depth of 270 m below surface with deeper holes planned to test depth extensions. Results will be used in the updated Mineral Resource estimate planned for 2027. Results for the remaining holes will be reported as they are received and have passed verification and quality-control review, whether positive or negative.

Table 1 - Composited gold intercepts from the drill holes reported in this release

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Drilled width (m)¹ Est. true width (m)¹ Gold (g/t) Gold top-cut (g/t)² SKI26001 Skiråsen 26.00 27.00 1.00 0.4 2.52 SKI26001 Skiråsen 35.00 40.00 5.00 2.3 17.02 7.38 incl. 39.00 40.00 1.00 0.5 78.20 30.00 SKI26001 Skiråsen 49.00 53.00 4.00 1.7 0.62 SKI26001 Skiråsen 58.00 60.00 2.00 1.1 0.86 SKI26001 Skiråsen 71.00 158.00 87.00 2.58 2.36 incl. 110.00 111.00 1.00 12.80 incl. 115.00 117.00 2.00 5.77 incl. 135.00 136.00 1.00 7.63 incl. 143.00 145.00 2.00 27.26 17.91 incl. 146.00 147.00 1.00 6.48 incl. 154.00 155.00 1.00 9.02 SKI26001 Skiråsen 164.00 176.00 12.00 1.81 incl. 168.00 169.00 1.00 7.83 SKI26001 Skiråsen 181.00 196.00 15.00 0.67 SKI26001 Skiråsen 200.00 275.30 75.30 4.61 3.44 incl. 202.00 203.00 1.00 5.04 incl. 205.00 206.00 1.00 6.31 incl. 207.00 208.00 1.00 6.53 incl. 209.00 211.00 2.00 7.28 incl. 212.00 213.00 1.00 10.60 incl. 214.00 216.00 2.00 7.27 incl. 226.00 228.00 2.00 7.48 incl. 233.00 235.00 2.00 63.76 19.41 incl. 260.00 264.00 4.00 8.62 incl. 268.00 269.00 1.00 5.33

Notes to Table 1: SKI26001 is partly assayed (257 of 314 samples); pending samples lie within 2 m of the 200.00-275.30 m composite. Composites lying outside the current interpreted high-grade wireframes are: SKI26001 26.00-27.00, 35.00-40.00 and 49.00-53.00 m. Logged visible gold intervals in SKI26001 are: 35.00-40.00 m, 2; 71.00-158.00 m, 15; 164.00-176.00 m, 2; 181.00-196.00 m, 1; 200.00-275.30 m, 12.

¹ Intercept lengths are downhole thicknesses. True width is estimated from the orientation of the current Mineral Resource high-grade wireframes: about 65% of the drilled length per composite for SKI26001 above about 160 m, except the 71.00-158.00 m composite and its included intervals, whose true width is not yet known. Below about 160 m SKI26001 runs at a low angle to the interpreted high-grade wireframe and no estimate is given. Estimates for composites outside the wireframes are indicative only. Composites are based on a 0.3 g/t gold lower cut over a minimum of 1 m, with no more than 2 m of consecutive internal waste (material below 0.3 g/t gold); unsampled core within a composite counts toward the 2 m internal-waste limit but is excluded from the reported length and grade. SKI26001 results are reported to 275.30 m, and results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending. Where bridging internal waste would lower a run below 0.3 g/t gold, the run is split at its longest internal waste interval. Table 1 lists every composite that meets these criteria; no other grade or gram-meter threshold is applied. Grades are length-weighted averages, rounded half-up to two decimals; the FAS-425 result is used where the FAS-121 result is 10 g/t gold or more (the FAS-121 upper limit), and below-detection values are set to half the detection limit. "incl." rows are contiguous samples grading at least 5 g/t gold over at least 1 m within the composite above them. Gram-meters are the uncut grade multiplied by the drilled length.

² Gold grades are uncut. Top-cut grades limit individual samples, before compositing, to the top cut of the corresponding zone in the current Mineral Resource estimate (InnovExplo, NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended), December 2020, effective February 21, 2019, Table 14.1): Skiråsen 30 g/t gold. For composites outside the high-grade domains, the top cut of the nearest domain within 25 m is applied. A blank cell means that no sample in the composite exceeds the top cut.

Technical Background, Data Verification and QA/QC

Diamond drilling is carried out by Comadev (two rigs) and Arctic Drilling Company (one rig). Core diameter is NQ2 (50.6 mm). Downhole surveys are taken with a Reflex OMNIx38 north-seeking gyro at approximately 5 m intervals; rigs are aligned with a DeviAligner. Core is oriented, and structural measurements are taken in every hole. Core recovery in the reported intervals was 100%.

Core is photographed and logged at the Company's core facility in Storuman, Sweden, and sampled at intervals of typically 1.0 m (range 0.3-1.5 m), adjusted to geological contacts. Core is sawn in half; one half is retained for verification and reference. Samples are prepared by MS Analytical ("MSALABS") in Stensele, Sweden: drying, crushing to 70% passing 2 mm, splitting 1 kg and pulverizing the split to 85% passing 75 µm (PRP-920). Gold is analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, by 50 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (FAS-121); samples returning more than 3 g/t gold are re-analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish (FAS-425), and the FAS-425 result is used where the FAS-121 result is 10 g/t gold or more. Multi-element analysis is by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES/MS finish (IMS-230). MSALABS is independent of the Company.

The laboratory certificate notes that coarse gold may be present in some samples. Screen fire assays of intervals with logged visible gold have been requested from the coarse rejects and will be reported when received.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control program inserts certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, quarter-core field duplicates and coarse-crush duplicates into the sample stream, at a combined rate of about one control sample per nine primary samples. MSALABS also inserts its own blanks, standards and duplicates. In the certificate for the hole reported here, all nine blanks returned gold at or below five times the detection limit. Of the 23 CRM results, 13 were within two standard deviations of the certified values, seven were between two and three standard deviations and three were more than three standard deviations below; the gravimetric results on those three samples were within two standard deviations. Most CRM results were below their certified values, which indicates a possible low bias in the fire assay results with atomic absorption finish. The five field-duplicate pairs differed by 22% to 133% (relative difference), consistent with the coarse gold noted above. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, the data are adequate for the purposes of this news release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Malcolm Titley, MAusIMM, MAIG, SVP Technical Services of Goldsky Resources Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Titley is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the Company. Mr. Titley has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information, by review of the drill logs, core photographs, assay certificates and QA/QC results for the drill holes reported herein; there were no limitations on the verification.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford

CEO & Director

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Goldsky Resources pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 10, 2026, at 7:15 AM Eastern Time.

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Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which they are based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or applicable exchange rules.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding pending assay results (including screen fire assays), the estimation of true widths, the progress and results of the 2026 drill program, the planned use of the results in an updated Mineral Resource estimate in 2027, and the renewal of exploration permits. These statements are based on assumptions including that assay, verification and drilling work proceed as planned, that required permits are renewed or extended, and that current geological interpretations are reasonable. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially include variability in assay results, including the effect of coarse gold; differences between drilled lengths and true widths; further drilling not confirming the continuity of mineralization; delays in or refusal of permit renewals; changes in gold prices and access to financing; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

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Schedule "A"

Table 2 - Individual gold sample intervals contained within the composited intercepts in Table 1

Hole ID Zone Sample From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Gold top-cut (g/t) SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246689 26.00 27.00 1.00 2.520 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246699 35.00 36.00 1.00 0.590 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246701 36.00 37.00 1.00 0.232 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246702 37.00 38.00 1.00 2.795 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246703 38.00 39.00 1.00 3.304 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246704 39.00 40.00 1.00 78.200 30.000 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246715 49.00 50.00 1.00 0.430 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246716 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.069 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246717 51.00 52.00 1.00 0.219 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246718 52.00 53.00 1.00 1.773 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246725 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.716 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246726 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.007 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246739 71.00 72.00 1.00 0.474 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246741 72.00 73.00 1.00 2.375 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246742 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.529 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246743 74.00 75.00 1.00 0.142 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246744 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.504 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246745 76.00 77.00 1.00 0.127 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246746 77.00 78.00 1.00 1.217 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246747 78.00 79.00 1.00 1.146 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246748 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.349 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246749 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.265 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246751 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.105 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246752 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.940 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246753 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.536 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246754 84.00 85.00 1.00 1.184 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246755 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.975 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246756 86.00 87.00 1.00 1.960 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246757 87.00 88.00 1.00 4.630 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246758 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.578 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246759 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.391 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246761 90.00 91.00 1.00 0.901 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246762 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.073 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246763 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.332 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246764 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.464 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246765 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.107 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246766 95.00 96.00 1.00 1.416 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246767 96.00 97.00 1.00 3.651 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246768 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.604 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246769 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.070 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246771 99.00 100.00 1.00 0.777 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246772 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.098 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246773 101.00 102.00 1.00 1.200 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246774 102.00 103.00 1.00 2.426 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246775 103.00 104.00 1.00 0.663 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246776 104.00 105.00 1.00 1.078 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246777 105.00 106.00 1.00 0.639 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246778 106.00 107.00 1.00 1.522 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246779 107.00 108.00 1.00 3.710 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246781 108.00 109.00 1.00 2.381 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246782 109.00 110.00 1.00 2.278 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246783 110.00 111.00 1.00 12.800 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246784 111.00 112.00 1.00 3.457 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246785 112.00 113.00 1.00 2.129 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246786 113.00 114.00 1.00 1.583 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246787 114.00 115.00 1.00 2.682 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246788 115.00 116.00 1.00 6.264 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246789 116.00 117.00 1.00 5.282 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246791 117.00 118.00 1.00 1.030 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246792 118.00 119.00 1.00 3.548 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246793 119.00 120.00 1.00 1.462 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246794 120.00 121.00 1.00 2.034 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246795 121.00 122.00 1.00 2.326 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246796 122.00 123.00 1.00 1.083 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246797 123.00 124.00 1.00 2.145 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246798 124.00 125.00 1.00 4.736 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246799 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.690 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246801 126.00 127.00 1.00 2.283 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246802 127.00 128.00 1.00 1.802 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246803 128.00 129.00 1.00 1.834 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246804 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.713 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246805 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.363 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246806 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.256 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246807 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.825 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246808 133.00 134.00 1.00 2.385 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246809 134.00 135.00 1.00 1.841 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246811 135.00 136.00 1.00 7.625 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246812 136.00 137.00 1.00 4.142 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246813 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.978 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246814 138.00 139.00 1.00 1.024 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246815 139.00 140.00 1.00 2.618 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246816 140.00 141.00 1.00 2.280 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246817 141.00 142.00 1.00 4.786 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246818 142.00 143.00 1.00 2.810 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246819 143.00 144.00 1.00 48.700 30.000 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246821 144.00 145.00 1.00 5.819 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246822 145.00 146.00 1.00 3.644 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246823 146.00 147.00 1.00 6.479 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246824 147.00 148.00 1.00 1.850 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246825 148.00 149.00 1.00 3.427 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246826 149.00 150.00 1.00 1.723 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246827 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.438 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246828 151.00 152.00 1.00 2.695 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246829 152.00 153.15 1.15 1.037 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246831 153.15 154.00 0.85 1.064 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246832 154.00 155.00 1.00 9.019 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246833 155.00 156.00 1.00 1.213 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246834 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.155 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246835 157.00 158.00 1.00 1.140 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246843 164.00 165.00 1.00 0.714 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246844 165.00 166.00 1.00 0.140 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246845 166.00 167.00 1.00 2.918 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246846 167.00 168.00 1.00 3.251 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246847 168.00 169.00 1.00 7.828 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246848 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.918 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246849 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.028 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246851 171.00 172.00 1.00 0.322 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246852 172.00 173.00 1.00 2.450 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246853 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.028 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246854 174.00 175.00 1.00 2.642 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246855 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.424 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246862 181.00 182.00 1.00 0.354 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246863 182.00 183.00 1.00 0.301 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246864 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.027 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246865 184.00 185.00 1.00 0.042 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246866 185.00 186.00 1.00 2.163 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246867 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.220 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246868 187.00 188.00 1.00 0.569 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246869 188.00 189.00 1.00 0.414 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246871 189.00 190.00 1.00 3.432 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246872 190.00 191.00 1.00 0.625 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246873 191.00 192.00 1.00 0.605 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246874 192.00 193.00 1.00 0.398 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246875 193.00 193.40 0.40 1.112 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246876 193.40 194.65 1.25 0.014 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246877 194.65 196.00 1.35 0.355 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246883 200.00 201.00 1.00 0.565 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246884 201.00 202.00 1.00 0.648 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246885 202.00 203.00 1.00 5.043 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246886 203.00 204.00 1.00 3.493 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246887 204.00 205.00 1.00 3.267 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246888 205.00 206.00 1.00 6.310 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246889 206.00 207.00 1.00 2.768 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246891 207.00 208.00 1.00 6.527 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246892 208.00 209.00 1.00 2.987 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246893 209.00 210.00 1.00 9.235 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246894 210.00 211.00 1.00 5.315 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246895 211.00 212.00 1.00 4.800 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246896 212.00 213.00 1.00 10.600 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246897 213.00 214.00 1.00 1.069 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246898 214.00 215.00 1.00 7.899 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246899 215.00 216.00 1.00 6.650 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246901 216.00 217.00 1.00 2.859 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246902 217.00 218.00 1.00 2.498 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246903 218.00 219.00 1.00 3.765 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246904 219.00 220.00 1.00 0.746 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246905 220.00 221.00 1.00 0.275 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246906 221.00 222.00 1.00 1.986 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246907 222.00 223.00 1.00 0.555 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246908 223.00 224.00 1.00 2.296 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246909 224.00 225.00 1.00 2.232 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246911 225.00 226.00 1.00 3.750 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246912 226.00 227.00 1.00 5.343 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246913 227.00 228.00 1.00 9.619 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246914 228.00 228.65 0.65 3.356 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246915 228.65 229.40 0.75 0.006 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246916 229.40 230.00 0.60 2.735 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246917 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.842 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246918 231.00 231.45 0.45 0.908 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246919 231.45 231.90 0.45 0.340 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246921 231.90 233.00 1.10 1.515 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246922 233.00 234.00 1.00 118.700 30.000 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246923 234.00 235.00 1.00 8.813 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246924 235.00 236.00 1.00 0.664 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246925 236.00 237.00 1.00 2.038 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246926 237.00 238.00 1.00 4.603 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246927 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.591 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246928 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.648 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246929 240.00 241.00 1.00 2.947 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246931 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.369 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246932 242.00 243.00 1.00 1.249 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246933 243.00 244.00 1.00 2.315 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246934 244.00 245.00 1.00 1.149 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246935 245.00 246.00 1.00 3.255 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246936 246.00 247.00 1.00 1.753 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246937 247.00 248.00 1.00 0.941 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246938 248.00 249.00 1.00 4.437 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246939 249.00 250.00 1.00 3.562 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246941 250.00 251.00 1.00 3.532 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246942 251.00 252.00 1.00 0.946 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246943 252.00 253.00 1.00 3.076 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246944 253.00 254.00 1.00 4.079 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246945 254.00 255.00 1.00 1.332 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246946 255.00 256.00 1.00 1.887 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246947 256.00 257.00 1.00 1.171 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246948 257.00 258.00 1.00 1.703 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246949 258.00 259.00 1.00 1.267 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246951 259.00 260.00 1.00 1.556 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246952 260.00 261.00 1.00 7.285 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246953 261.00 262.00 1.00 8.377 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246954 262.00 263.00 1.00 5.406 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246955 263.00 264.00 1.00 13.400 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246956 264.00 265.00 1.00 1.462 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246957 265.00 266.00 1.00 0.751 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246958 266.00 267.00 1.00 1.214 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246959 267.00 268.00 1.00 0.598 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246961 268.00 269.00 1.00 5.326 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246962 269.00 270.00 1.00 1.168 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246963 270.00 271.00 1.00 1.756 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246964 271.00 272.00 1.00 0.110 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246965 272.00 273.00 1.00 0.482 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246966 273.00 274.00 1.00 0.378 SKI26001 Skiråsen SEEXD246967 274.00 275.30 1.30 0.852

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

Phone: 778-999-4653

ir@goldskyresources.com

Tavistock PR (media contact)

Jos Simson/Saskia Sizen

goldskyresources@tavistock.co.uk

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au. (see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate (Amended) for the Barsele Property" (Amended), prepared by InnovExplo Inc., dated 16 December 2020, with an effective date of February 21, 2019, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100%-owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.