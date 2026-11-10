Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky reports intercepts from first infill drill hole at Skiråsen, Barsele - 75.3 m at 4.61 g/t and 87 m at 2.58 g/t gold

VANCOUVER, BC, November 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first infill drill hole at the Skiråsen zone of the 100%-owned Barsele Gold Project in Sweden. These are the first assay results from the Company's 25,000-meter drill program (see news release dated September 22, 2026).
Highlights
- Drill hole SKI26001, Skiråsen: 75.30 m at 4.61 g/t gold from 200.00 m (30 g/t top-cut grade of 3.44 g/t; true width not yet known). The interval continues to the last sample assayed (274.00-275.30 m, 0.85 g/t gold); results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending.
- Second interval in the same hole: 87.00 m at 2.58 g/t gold from 71.00 m (30 g/t top-cut grade of 2.36 g/t; true width not yet known). About three-quarters of it lies inside the interpreted high-grade wireframes, as does about a quarter of the deeper 75.30 m interval.
- More results to come: results are still to come for the other 22 holes, including SKI26002 to SKI26004 (1,394.7 m) at Skiråsen.
"This is exactly the hole you hope for at the start of a program: gold-bearing core from 71 meters down to the last sample assayed at 275 meters, with two long higher-grade intervals. It is our first hole at Skiråsen, three more holes there are already complete and we continue drilling across Barsele. This is just the start of our reporting of the holes for this program, and we are excited to release further results as they become available," said Russell Bradford, CEO of Goldsky Resources.
Figure 1. Plan of the Barsele project with the current Mineral Resource high-grade wireframes (InnovExplo, effective 21 February 2019) and the 2026 drill holes. True widths are not yet known, and results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending.
Technical Discussion
Skiråsen Zone: SKI26001 (330.9 m; azimuth 69.08°, dip -46.03°) is the first of four holes completed by the Company at Skiråsen. It is a shallow infill hole, designed to support the conversion of Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources by testing the continuity of the modelled zones in the upper 270 m. One hole does not establish continuity. The effect of these results on the Mineral Resource will be known only when the program results are modelled. Selected intervals are shown in Table A and all composites in Table 1.
Table A - Selected gold intercepts in SKI26001, Skiråsen
|Hole ID
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Drilled width (m)¹
|Gold (g/t)
|Gold top-cut (g/t)²
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|71.00
|158.00
|87.00
|2.58
|2.36
|incl.
|143.00
|145.00
|2.00
|27.26
|17.91
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|200.00
|275.30
|75.30
|4.61
|3.44
|incl.
|233.00
|235.00
|2.00
|63.76
|19.41
|incl.
|260.00
|264.00
|4.00
|8.62
|SKI26001³
|Skiråsen
|71.00
|275.30
|204.30
|2.96
|2.43
Notes to Table A: See Table 1 for the reported composites and included intervals. Drilled widths are core lengths; true widths are not yet known.
³ 204.30 m overall interval: 0.3 g/t Au cut-off; up to 6 m consecutive internal waste (versus 2 m for Table 1 composites); includes 35 of 206 samples (35.0 m) below cut-off (Figure 3).
The upper interval, 87.00 m at 2.58 g/t gold from 71.00 m, lies at vertical depths of about 50 to 110 m, and about three-quarters of the interval (64 m) lies inside the interpreted high-grade wireframes. Visible gold was logged at several intervals within the interval.
The lower interval, 75.30 m at 4.61 g/t gold from 200.00 m, lies at vertical depths of about 140 to 190 m; about a quarter of it (17 m) lies inside existing interpreted high-grade wireframes (Figures 2 and 3). The highest sample in the hole, 118.7 g/t gold from 233.00-234.00 m, is associated with the most abundant logged visible gold in the hole, at 231.85-235.00 m (Figure 4). The interval continues to the last sample assayed (0.85 g/t gold), with further assays pending.
Drilling direction and true width:
The 2026 Skiråsen holes are drilled toward the east-northeast (azimuth 67-70°). They cross the steeply dipping high-grade zones of the current geology model, striking roughly east-west, at about 20-60° in plan view. Drilled intervals are therefore much longer than the true width of the zones. Above about 160 m, true width is estimated for the shorter composites (Table 1); for the 87.00 m interval it is not yet known pending re-interpretation of the mineralisation controls. Below about 160 m the hole runs at a low angle to current interpreted high-grade wireframe. The true width of the 75.30 m interval is therefore not yet known. The impact of the low angle of intersection will be assessed when assays and oriented-core data from the other Skiråsen holes are available.
Figure 2. Section along SKI26001 at Skiråsen showing sample grades and the eight composites (core lengths; true widths not yet known). Results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending. The plane cuts the current Mineral Resource high-grade wireframes (InnovExplo, effective 21 February 2019) obliquely, so they look wider than true.
Figure 3. Downhole log of SKI26001 (Skiråsen): gold in the 257 samples assayed over 19.70-275.30 m, the eight composites and logged visible gold. The two long composites are 87.00 m @ 2.58 g/t Au (2.36 g/t with a 30 g/t top-cut) from 71.00 m and 75.30 m @ 4.61 g/t Au (3.44 g/t with a 30 g/t top-cut) from 200.00 m; their true widths are not yet known. Results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending.
Figure 4. Drill core from SKI26001, Skiråsen. (a) Core tray, approximately 231.4-235.9 m, with 'VG' written on the tray dividers; samples assayed 0.34 to 118.7 g/t Au. (b) Close-up view of visible gold at 233.10 m, from the 118.7 g/t Au sample (233.00-234.00 m). The photographs show individual occurrences of visible gold and are not representative of the grade of the interval as a whole.
Program Progress
As of November 6, 2026, 28 holes had been collared for 9,105 m: 15 at Central, 7 at Avan and 6 at Skiråsen.
Twenty-five holes (8,783 m) are complete, and three, one each at Central, Avan and Skiråsen, are in progress. Three rigs are operating, one each at Central, Avan and Skiråsen.
The 25,000-meter program combines shallow drilling to a vertical depth of 270 m below surface with deeper holes planned to test depth extensions. Results will be used in the updated Mineral Resource estimate planned for 2027. Results for the remaining holes will be reported as they are received and have passed verification and quality-control review, whether positive or negative.
Table 1 - Composited gold intercepts from the drill holes reported in this release
|Hole ID
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Drilled width (m)¹
|Est. true width (m)¹
|Gold (g/t)
|Gold top-cut (g/t)²
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|26.00
|27.00
|1.00
|0.4
|2.52
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|35.00
|40.00
|5.00
|2.3
|17.02
|7.38
|incl.
|39.00
|40.00
|1.00
|0.5
|78.20
|30.00
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|49.00
|53.00
|4.00
|1.7
|0.62
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|58.00
|60.00
|2.00
|1.1
|0.86
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|71.00
|158.00
|87.00
|2.58
|2.36
|incl.
|110.00
|111.00
|1.00
|12.80
|incl.
|115.00
|117.00
|2.00
|5.77
|incl.
|135.00
|136.00
|1.00
|7.63
|incl.
|143.00
|145.00
|2.00
|27.26
|17.91
|incl.
|146.00
|147.00
|1.00
|6.48
|incl.
|154.00
|155.00
|1.00
|9.02
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|164.00
|176.00
|12.00
|1.81
|incl.
|168.00
|169.00
|1.00
|7.83
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|181.00
|196.00
|15.00
|0.67
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|200.00
|275.30
|75.30
|4.61
|3.44
|incl.
|202.00
|203.00
|1.00
|5.04
|incl.
|205.00
|206.00
|1.00
|6.31
|incl.
|207.00
|208.00
|1.00
|6.53
|incl.
|209.00
|211.00
|2.00
|7.28
|incl.
|212.00
|213.00
|1.00
|10.60
|incl.
|214.00
|216.00
|2.00
|7.27
|incl.
|226.00
|228.00
|2.00
|7.48
|incl.
|233.00
|235.00
|2.00
|63.76
|19.41
|incl.
|260.00
|264.00
|4.00
|8.62
|incl.
|268.00
|269.00
|1.00
|5.33
Notes to Table 1: SKI26001 is partly assayed (257 of 314 samples); pending samples lie within 2 m of the 200.00-275.30 m composite. Composites lying outside the current interpreted high-grade wireframes are: SKI26001 26.00-27.00, 35.00-40.00 and 49.00-53.00 m. Logged visible gold intervals in SKI26001 are: 35.00-40.00 m, 2; 71.00-158.00 m, 15; 164.00-176.00 m, 2; 181.00-196.00 m, 1; 200.00-275.30 m, 12.
¹ Intercept lengths are downhole thicknesses. True width is estimated from the orientation of the current Mineral Resource high-grade wireframes: about 65% of the drilled length per composite for SKI26001 above about 160 m, except the 71.00-158.00 m composite and its included intervals, whose true width is not yet known. Below about 160 m SKI26001 runs at a low angle to the interpreted high-grade wireframe and no estimate is given. Estimates for composites outside the wireframes are indicative only. Composites are based on a 0.3 g/t gold lower cut over a minimum of 1 m, with no more than 2 m of consecutive internal waste (material below 0.3 g/t gold); unsampled core within a composite counts toward the 2 m internal-waste limit but is excluded from the reported length and grade. SKI26001 results are reported to 275.30 m, and results for 275.30-330.90 m are pending. Where bridging internal waste would lower a run below 0.3 g/t gold, the run is split at its longest internal waste interval. Table 1 lists every composite that meets these criteria; no other grade or gram-meter threshold is applied. Grades are length-weighted averages, rounded half-up to two decimals; the FAS-425 result is used where the FAS-121 result is 10 g/t gold or more (the FAS-121 upper limit), and below-detection values are set to half the detection limit. "incl." rows are contiguous samples grading at least 5 g/t gold over at least 1 m within the composite above them. Gram-meters are the uncut grade multiplied by the drilled length.
² Gold grades are uncut. Top-cut grades limit individual samples, before compositing, to the top cut of the corresponding zone in the current Mineral Resource estimate (InnovExplo, NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended), December 2020, effective February 21, 2019, Table 14.1): Skiråsen 30 g/t gold. For composites outside the high-grade domains, the top cut of the nearest domain within 25 m is applied. A blank cell means that no sample in the composite exceeds the top cut.
Technical Background, Data Verification and QA/QC
Diamond drilling is carried out by Comadev (two rigs) and Arctic Drilling Company (one rig). Core diameter is NQ2 (50.6 mm). Downhole surveys are taken with a Reflex OMNIx38 north-seeking gyro at approximately 5 m intervals; rigs are aligned with a DeviAligner. Core is oriented, and structural measurements are taken in every hole. Core recovery in the reported intervals was 100%.
Core is photographed and logged at the Company's core facility in Storuman, Sweden, and sampled at intervals of typically 1.0 m (range 0.3-1.5 m), adjusted to geological contacts. Core is sawn in half; one half is retained for verification and reference. Samples are prepared by MS Analytical ("MSALABS") in Stensele, Sweden: drying, crushing to 70% passing 2 mm, splitting 1 kg and pulverizing the split to 85% passing 75 µm (PRP-920). Gold is analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, by 50 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (FAS-121); samples returning more than 3 g/t gold are re-analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish (FAS-425), and the FAS-425 result is used where the FAS-121 result is 10 g/t gold or more. Multi-element analysis is by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES/MS finish (IMS-230). MSALABS is independent of the Company.
The laboratory certificate notes that coarse gold may be present in some samples. Screen fire assays of intervals with logged visible gold have been requested from the coarse rejects and will be reported when received.
The Company's quality assurance and quality control program inserts certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, quarter-core field duplicates and coarse-crush duplicates into the sample stream, at a combined rate of about one control sample per nine primary samples. MSALABS also inserts its own blanks, standards and duplicates. In the certificate for the hole reported here, all nine blanks returned gold at or below five times the detection limit. Of the 23 CRM results, 13 were within two standard deviations of the certified values, seven were between two and three standard deviations and three were more than three standard deviations below; the gravimetric results on those three samples were within two standard deviations. Most CRM results were below their certified values, which indicates a possible low bias in the fire assay results with atomic absorption finish. The five field-duplicate pairs differed by 22% to 133% (relative difference), consistent with the coarse gold noted above. In the opinion of the Qualified Person, the data are adequate for the purposes of this news release.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Malcolm Titley, MAusIMM, MAIG, SVP Technical Services of Goldsky Resources Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Titley is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the Company. Mr. Titley has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information, by review of the drill logs, core photographs, assay certificates and QA/QC results for the drill holes reported herein; there were no limitations on the verification.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Russell Bradford
CEO & Director
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Goldsky Resources pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 10, 2026, at 7:15 AM Eastern Time.
Follow Goldsky Resources:
X: https://x.com/goldskyir
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@goldskyir
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goldskyir
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldskyir
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goldskyir
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.
Forward-looking Information:
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which they are based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or applicable exchange rules.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding pending assay results (including screen fire assays), the estimation of true widths, the progress and results of the 2026 drill program, the planned use of the results in an updated Mineral Resource estimate in 2027, and the renewal of exploration permits. These statements are based on assumptions including that assay, verification and drilling work proceed as planned, that required permits are renewed or extended, and that current geological interpretations are reasonable. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially include variability in assay results, including the effect of coarse gold; differences between drilled lengths and true widths; further drilling not confirming the continuity of mineralization; delays in or refusal of permit renewals; changes in gold prices and access to financing; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.
View PDF version
Schedule "A"
Table 2 - Individual gold sample intervals contained within the composited intercepts in Table 1
|Hole ID
|Zone
|Sample
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Gold top-cut (g/t)
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246689
|26.00
|27.00
|1.00
|2.520
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246699
|35.00
|36.00
|1.00
|0.590
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246701
|36.00
|37.00
|1.00
|0.232
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246702
|37.00
|38.00
|1.00
|2.795
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246703
|38.00
|39.00
|1.00
|3.304
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246704
|39.00
|40.00
|1.00
|78.200
|30.000
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246715
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.430
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246716
|50.00
|51.00
|1.00
|0.069
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246717
|51.00
|52.00
|1.00
|0.219
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246718
|52.00
|53.00
|1.00
|1.773
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246725
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|0.716
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246726
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|1.007
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246739
|71.00
|72.00
|1.00
|0.474
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246741
|72.00
|73.00
|1.00
|2.375
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246742
|73.00
|74.00
|1.00
|0.529
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246743
|74.00
|75.00
|1.00
|0.142
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246744
|75.00
|76.00
|1.00
|0.504
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246745
|76.00
|77.00
|1.00
|0.127
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246746
|77.00
|78.00
|1.00
|1.217
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246747
|78.00
|79.00
|1.00
|1.146
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246748
|79.00
|80.00
|1.00
|0.349
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246749
|80.00
|81.00
|1.00
|0.265
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246751
|81.00
|82.00
|1.00
|0.105
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246752
|82.00
|83.00
|1.00
|0.940
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246753
|83.00
|84.00
|1.00
|0.536
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246754
|84.00
|85.00
|1.00
|1.184
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246755
|85.00
|86.00
|1.00
|0.975
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246756
|86.00
|87.00
|1.00
|1.960
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246757
|87.00
|88.00
|1.00
|4.630
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246758
|88.00
|89.00
|1.00
|1.578
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246759
|89.00
|90.00
|1.00
|0.391
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246761
|90.00
|91.00
|1.00
|0.901
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246762
|91.00
|92.00
|1.00
|0.073
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246763
|92.00
|93.00
|1.00
|0.332
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246764
|93.00
|94.00
|1.00
|0.464
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246765
|94.00
|95.00
|1.00
|0.107
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246766
|95.00
|96.00
|1.00
|1.416
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246767
|96.00
|97.00
|1.00
|3.651
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246768
|97.00
|98.00
|1.00
|0.604
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246769
|98.00
|99.00
|1.00
|0.070
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246771
|99.00
|100.00
|1.00
|0.777
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246772
|100.00
|101.00
|1.00
|0.098
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246773
|101.00
|102.00
|1.00
|1.200
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246774
|102.00
|103.00
|1.00
|2.426
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246775
|103.00
|104.00
|1.00
|0.663
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246776
|104.00
|105.00
|1.00
|1.078
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246777
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|0.639
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246778
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|1.522
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246779
|107.00
|108.00
|1.00
|3.710
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246781
|108.00
|109.00
|1.00
|2.381
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246782
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|2.278
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246783
|110.00
|111.00
|1.00
|12.800
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246784
|111.00
|112.00
|1.00
|3.457
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246785
|112.00
|113.00
|1.00
|2.129
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246786
|113.00
|114.00
|1.00
|1.583
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246787
|114.00
|115.00
|1.00
|2.682
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246788
|115.00
|116.00
|1.00
|6.264
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246789
|116.00
|117.00
|1.00
|5.282
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246791
|117.00
|118.00
|1.00
|1.030
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246792
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|3.548
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246793
|119.00
|120.00
|1.00
|1.462
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246794
|120.00
|121.00
|1.00
|2.034
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246795
|121.00
|122.00
|1.00
|2.326
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246796
|122.00
|123.00
|1.00
|1.083
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246797
|123.00
|124.00
|1.00
|2.145
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246798
|124.00
|125.00
|1.00
|4.736
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246799
|125.00
|126.00
|1.00
|0.690
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246801
|126.00
|127.00
|1.00
|2.283
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246802
|127.00
|128.00
|1.00
|1.802
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246803
|128.00
|129.00
|1.00
|1.834
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246804
|129.00
|130.00
|1.00
|0.713
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246805
|130.00
|131.00
|1.00
|0.363
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246806
|131.00
|132.00
|1.00
|0.256
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246807
|132.00
|133.00
|1.00
|0.825
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246808
|133.00
|134.00
|1.00
|2.385
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246809
|134.00
|135.00
|1.00
|1.841
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246811
|135.00
|136.00
|1.00
|7.625
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246812
|136.00
|137.00
|1.00
|4.142
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246813
|137.00
|138.00
|1.00
|0.978
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246814
|138.00
|139.00
|1.00
|1.024
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246815
|139.00
|140.00
|1.00
|2.618
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246816
|140.00
|141.00
|1.00
|2.280
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246817
|141.00
|142.00
|1.00
|4.786
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246818
|142.00
|143.00
|1.00
|2.810
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246819
|143.00
|144.00
|1.00
|48.700
|30.000
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246821
|144.00
|145.00
|1.00
|5.819
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246822
|145.00
|146.00
|1.00
|3.644
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246823
|146.00
|147.00
|1.00
|6.479
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246824
|147.00
|148.00
|1.00
|1.850
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246825
|148.00
|149.00
|1.00
|3.427
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246826
|149.00
|150.00
|1.00
|1.723
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246827
|150.00
|151.00
|1.00
|0.438
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246828
|151.00
|152.00
|1.00
|2.695
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246829
|152.00
|153.15
|1.15
|1.037
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246831
|153.15
|154.00
|0.85
|1.064
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246832
|154.00
|155.00
|1.00
|9.019
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246833
|155.00
|156.00
|1.00
|1.213
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246834
|156.00
|157.00
|1.00
|0.155
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246835
|157.00
|158.00
|1.00
|1.140
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246843
|164.00
|165.00
|1.00
|0.714
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246844
|165.00
|166.00
|1.00
|0.140
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246845
|166.00
|167.00
|1.00
|2.918
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246846
|167.00
|168.00
|1.00
|3.251
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246847
|168.00
|169.00
|1.00
|7.828
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246848
|169.00
|170.00
|1.00
|0.918
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246849
|170.00
|171.00
|1.00
|0.028
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246851
|171.00
|172.00
|1.00
|0.322
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246852
|172.00
|173.00
|1.00
|2.450
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246853
|173.00
|174.00
|1.00
|0.028
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246854
|174.00
|175.00
|1.00
|2.642
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246855
|175.00
|176.00
|1.00
|0.424
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246862
|181.00
|182.00
|1.00
|0.354
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246863
|182.00
|183.00
|1.00
|0.301
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246864
|183.00
|184.00
|1.00
|0.027
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246865
|184.00
|185.00
|1.00
|0.042
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246866
|185.00
|186.00
|1.00
|2.163
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246867
|186.00
|187.00
|1.00
|0.220
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246868
|187.00
|188.00
|1.00
|0.569
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246869
|188.00
|189.00
|1.00
|0.414
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246871
|189.00
|190.00
|1.00
|3.432
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246872
|190.00
|191.00
|1.00
|0.625
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246873
|191.00
|192.00
|1.00
|0.605
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246874
|192.00
|193.00
|1.00
|0.398
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246875
|193.00
|193.40
|0.40
|1.112
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246876
|193.40
|194.65
|1.25
|0.014
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246877
|194.65
|196.00
|1.35
|0.355
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246883
|200.00
|201.00
|1.00
|0.565
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246884
|201.00
|202.00
|1.00
|0.648
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246885
|202.00
|203.00
|1.00
|5.043
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246886
|203.00
|204.00
|1.00
|3.493
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246887
|204.00
|205.00
|1.00
|3.267
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246888
|205.00
|206.00
|1.00
|6.310
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246889
|206.00
|207.00
|1.00
|2.768
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246891
|207.00
|208.00
|1.00
|6.527
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246892
|208.00
|209.00
|1.00
|2.987
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246893
|209.00
|210.00
|1.00
|9.235
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246894
|210.00
|211.00
|1.00
|5.315
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246895
|211.00
|212.00
|1.00
|4.800
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246896
|212.00
|213.00
|1.00
|10.600
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246897
|213.00
|214.00
|1.00
|1.069
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246898
|214.00
|215.00
|1.00
|7.899
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246899
|215.00
|216.00
|1.00
|6.650
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246901
|216.00
|217.00
|1.00
|2.859
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246902
|217.00
|218.00
|1.00
|2.498
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246903
|218.00
|219.00
|1.00
|3.765
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246904
|219.00
|220.00
|1.00
|0.746
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246905
|220.00
|221.00
|1.00
|0.275
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246906
|221.00
|222.00
|1.00
|1.986
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246907
|222.00
|223.00
|1.00
|0.555
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246908
|223.00
|224.00
|1.00
|2.296
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246909
|224.00
|225.00
|1.00
|2.232
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246911
|225.00
|226.00
|1.00
|3.750
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246912
|226.00
|227.00
|1.00
|5.343
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246913
|227.00
|228.00
|1.00
|9.619
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246914
|228.00
|228.65
|0.65
|3.356
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246915
|228.65
|229.40
|0.75
|0.006
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246916
|229.40
|230.00
|0.60
|2.735
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246917
|230.00
|231.00
|1.00
|0.842
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246918
|231.00
|231.45
|0.45
|0.908
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246919
|231.45
|231.90
|0.45
|0.340
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246921
|231.90
|233.00
|1.10
|1.515
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246922
|233.00
|234.00
|1.00
|118.700
|30.000
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246923
|234.00
|235.00
|1.00
|8.813
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246924
|235.00
|236.00
|1.00
|0.664
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246925
|236.00
|237.00
|1.00
|2.038
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246926
|237.00
|238.00
|1.00
|4.603
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246927
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|0.591
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246928
|239.00
|240.00
|1.00
|0.648
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246929
|240.00
|241.00
|1.00
|2.947
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246931
|241.00
|242.00
|1.00
|0.369
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246932
|242.00
|243.00
|1.00
|1.249
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246933
|243.00
|244.00
|1.00
|2.315
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246934
|244.00
|245.00
|1.00
|1.149
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246935
|245.00
|246.00
|1.00
|3.255
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246936
|246.00
|247.00
|1.00
|1.753
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246937
|247.00
|248.00
|1.00
|0.941
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246938
|248.00
|249.00
|1.00
|4.437
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246939
|249.00
|250.00
|1.00
|3.562
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246941
|250.00
|251.00
|1.00
|3.532
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246942
|251.00
|252.00
|1.00
|0.946
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246943
|252.00
|253.00
|1.00
|3.076
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246944
|253.00
|254.00
|1.00
|4.079
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246945
|254.00
|255.00
|1.00
|1.332
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246946
|255.00
|256.00
|1.00
|1.887
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246947
|256.00
|257.00
|1.00
|1.171
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246948
|257.00
|258.00
|1.00
|1.703
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246949
|258.00
|259.00
|1.00
|1.267
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246951
|259.00
|260.00
|1.00
|1.556
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246952
|260.00
|261.00
|1.00
|7.285
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246953
|261.00
|262.00
|1.00
|8.377
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246954
|262.00
|263.00
|1.00
|5.406
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246955
|263.00
|264.00
|1.00
|13.400
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246956
|264.00
|265.00
|1.00
|1.462
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246957
|265.00
|266.00
|1.00
|0.751
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246958
|266.00
|267.00
|1.00
|1.214
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246959
|267.00
|268.00
|1.00
|0.598
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246961
|268.00
|269.00
|1.00
|5.326
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246962
|269.00
|270.00
|1.00
|1.168
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246963
|270.00
|271.00
|1.00
|1.756
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246964
|271.00
|272.00
|1.00
|0.110
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246965
|272.00
|273.00
|1.00
|0.482
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246966
|273.00
|274.00
|1.00
|0.378
|SKI26001
|Skiråsen
|SEEXD246967
|274.00
|275.30
|1.30
|0.852
For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Neil MacRae
SVP, Corporate Development
Phone: 778-999-4653
ir@goldskyresources.com
Tavistock PR (media contact)
Jos Simson/Saskia Sizen
goldskyresources@tavistock.co.uk
The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55
About Goldsky Resources Corp.
Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au. (see the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate (Amended) for the Barsele Property" (Amended), prepared by InnovExplo Inc., dated 16 December 2020, with an effective date of February 21, 2019, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).
Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).
Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100%-owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.