Evergold Corp.: Evergold Intersects 41.0 Metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq and 31.9 Metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq on New Northern Fence, Extending Mineralization North at Golden Lion

First holes from new pad 80 metres along trend from 2021 drilling;

Silver ranging up to 980.7 g/t Ag

HIGHLIGHTS

GL26-033, gold core: 31.9 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq* (1.32 g/t Au and 7.8 g/t Ag), including 10.55 metres of 2.73 g/t AuEq.

31.9 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq* (1.32 g/t Au and 7.8 g/t Ag), including 10.55 metres of 2.73 g/t AuEq. GL26-033, high-grade silver below the gold: a separate 4.8 metres of 3.34 g/t AuEq (191.0 g/t Ag) with individual samples of 980.7 and 839.1 g/t Ag.

a separate 4.8 metres of 3.34 g/t AuEq (191.0 g/t Ag) with individual samples of 980.7 and 839.1 g/t Ag. GL26-032: 41.0 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq, including 6.85 metres of 2.81 g/t AuEq.

41.0 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq, including 6.85 metres of 2.81 g/t AuEq. GL1 extended northwest: both holes were drilled from a new pad collared approximately 80 metres northwest of the where the Company drilled 66 metres of 1.36 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag.

both holes were drilled from a new pad collared approximately 80 metres northwest of the where the Company drilled 66 metres of 1.36 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag. Highlights GL1 continuity, breadth and grades in first two fences: see News, October 2, 2026.

see News, October 2, 2026. Base metal upside still to come: AuEq grades include gold and silver only. ICP results for zinc and lead are pending for all holes and could add to the gold equivalent grades.

AuEq grades include gold and silver only. ICP results for zinc and lead are pending for all holes and could add to the gold equivalent grades. More news to come: assays for GL26-034, the third hole on the northern fence, and for the southeastern fence holes GL26-035 to GL26-037 are currently under review, along with the final four holes of the program and the regional copper program results.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Evergold Corp. (TSXV:EVER) ("Evergold" or the "Company") reports assay results for GL26-032 and GL26-033, the first two holes from a new northern fence at the GL1 Zone of its 100%-owned Golden Lion project in the Toodoggone district of northern British Columbia ("GL", "Golden Lion" or the "Property"). Both holes intersected a broad gold-silver mineralized zone approximately 80 metres distant from the section with the last of the 2021 drilling. The intercepts extend GL1 well to the northwest, on what is the third fence of holes drilled in 2026. Eight of the sixteen 2026 holes have now been reported.

"The fence was approximately 80 meters northwest of our excellent 2021 intercepts, and it hit a higher-grade gold zone exactly where we anticipated we'd hit it, showing the continuity of the system. The very strong silver values beneath the gold zone are also significant" said Alex Walcott, President and CEO of Evergold.

Table 1: Assay Results, GL26-032 and GL26-033 (ranked best first)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Vert. Depth (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* GL26-033 146.90 178.80 31.90 147-179 1.32 7.8 1.43 including 148.00 151.30 3.30 148-151 1.56 0.8 1.57 including 166.20 176.75 10.55 166-177 2.41 22.0 2.73 GL26-033 185.70 190.50 4.80 186-190 0.52 191.0 3.34 GL26-033 229.50 232.00 2.50 229-232 1.26 3.5 1.31 GL26-032 118.00 159.00 41.00 115-155 1.06 2.4 1.10 including 122.65 129.50 6.85 120-126 2.65 10.6 2.81 including 145.50 148.50 3.00 142-145 1.72 0.8 1.73 GL26-032 229.50 232.70 3.20 224-227 0.47 0.8 0.48

*AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.01474). AuEq is calculated using metal prices of US$3,315/oz Au and US$51.53/oz Ag, a 25% discount to the one-year trailing average monthly prices as of October 31, 2026 (World Bank Commodity Price Data). Recoveries of 93.2% Au and 88.4% Ag are taken from the Ranch-area mill feed assumptions in Thesis Gold Inc.'s December 2025 Lawyers-Ranch Prefeasibility Study. Ranch lies about 9 km south of Golden Lion. No metallurgical testwork has been completed at Golden Lion. The Qualified Person has not directly verified the Ranch information, which is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Golden Lion, and actual recoveries may differ materially. Lead and zinc are not included. These assumptions will be used for all future AuEq calculations at Golden Lion unless otherwise stated. Intervals are drill core lengths; estimated true widths are 65% to 95% of core length, depending on drill hole inclination (dip). Composites were calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off with up to 5 metres of internal dilution; silver-bearing intervals are included where silver grades are equivalent to or exceed the cut-off (80 g/t Ag ˜ 1 g/t Au). Vertical depth is below the collar, calculated from collar dip assuming no drill hole deviation.

Figure 1: Golden Lion Plan View & Cross Section - 2026 Fence #3

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

GL26-032 and GL26-033 were drilled from a new pad collared about 80 metres north-northwest of the 2021 fence (GL21-023 to GL21-025) to test the northern extension of GL1. The 2021 fence returned 66 metres of 1.36 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag in GL21-024 and 11.3 metres of 5.4 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag in GL21-025 (see News, November 16, 2021).

Near-vertical hole GL26-033 returned 31.9 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq (1.32 g/t Au and 7.8 g/t Ag) from approximately 147 to 179 metres vertical depth, including a higher-grade core of 10.55 metres of 2.73 g/t AuEq (2.41 g/t Au and 22.0 g/t Ag). A short distance below, a 4.8 metre zone averaged 191.0 g/t Ag and 0.52 g/t Au, with individual samples of 980.7 and 839.1 g/t Ag.

GL26-032 (-77°) returned 41.0 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq (1.06 g/t Au and 2.4 g/t Ag) from approximately 115 to 155 metres vertical depth, including 6.85 metres of 2.81 g/t AuEq (2.65 g/t Au and 10.6 g/t Ag).

The high-grade silver in GL26-033 lies beneath the gold core, the same relationship seen in GL26-031 (see News, October 2, 2026) and in GL21-025, which returned 1.03 metres of 618.8 g/t Ag and 26.1 g/t Au in 2021 (see News, November 16, 2021). Silver zones of this kind are commonly accompanied by elevated zinc and lead, which the pending ICP results will test.

Table 2: Drill Collar Details (NAD83 UTM Zone 9)

Hole Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) GL26-032 602,450.0 6,381,782 1,819.0 227 -77 318.0 GL26-033 602,450.1 6,381,782 1,819.0 229 -89 273.0

WHAT COMES NEXT

Assays for GL26-034, the third hole on the northern fence, and for GL26-035 to GL26-037 on the southeastern fence are currently under review and will be released once QA/QC is complete. Results for the final four holes of the 2026 program, and multi-element ICP results for all holes will come next. What will follow will include results of a review and reinterpretation of the extents of the GL1 Zone from local detailed geological mapping, soil geochemical sampling, and geophysics (drone magnetometer and heliborne radiometric surveys). In addition, the Company looks forward to compilation, review and presentation of the results from its extensive 2026 regional soil geochemical, geological mapping and airborne geophysical surveys (magnetometer and radiometrics) from the northern Golden Lion property, where historical work indicated excellent further potential for copper exploration.

Once results for all the components are received, the Company will integrate the 2026 drilling, geophysical and surface sampling results into a plans for 2027 exploration.

ABOUT GOLDEN LION AND EVERGOLD

Evergold Corp. is advancing its 100%-owned Golden Lion gold-silver (copper) project in the Toodoggone district of northern British Columbia. The property, including the recently acquired Copper King claims, covers more than 12,500 hectares and lies about 9 km north of Thesis Gold's road-accessible Ranch property and 40 km north of the Sturdee River airstrip. Newmont drilled 2,475 metres at Golden Lion between 1982 and 1984, and Evergold 4,825 metres between 2019 and 2021 prior to returning in 2026. At the GL1 Main Zone, the fault zone, likely a reactivated syn-mineral structure, hosts intermediate sulphidation style epithermal gold-silver mineralization, with high-grade intercepts within a broad lower-grade halo. The extensional structure can be traced for at least two kilometres by gold-silver soil anomalies and coincident low resistivity in DC/IP surveys. GL1 geology is described further in News dated January 17, 2022. To the north of GL1, historical data point to copper potential of the kind recently realized elsewhere in the district.

QA/QC

Drill core was logged and sawn in half on site, and samples were submitted to MSA Labs in Prince George, British Columbia. Gold and silver were analyzed by PhotonAssay on approximately 500 g samples. All samples have been submitted for multi-element ICP analysis, with results pending. Certified reference standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 2 to 4%, in addition to the laboratory's internal checks. Screen fire assays may be completed on select high-grade samples.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by C.J. "Charlie" Greig, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Greig is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alex Walcott, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

For additional information, please contact:

Alex Walcott, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 891-6200

alex.walcott@evergoldcorp.ca Alwin Fernandez

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: (778) 559-2205

alwin.fernandez@evergoldcorp.ca

www.evergoldcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation of the drill results reported herein; the continuity, extent and grade of mineralization at GL1, including the potential extension of the high-grade domain at depth; the timing and results of pending assays and ICP analyses, and their effect on gold equivalent values; the 2027 exploration program; and the timing and outcome of permit applications. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "may", "could", "would" and "will".

Forward-looking information is based on management's current assumptions, including that pending results will be broadly consistent with results reported to date, that the geological interpretation is materially correct, that the metal prices used in calculating gold equivalent values remain reasonable, and that permits, financing and First Nations relationships will be obtained or maintained as required. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including the failure to identify mineral resources, delays in or failure to obtain permits and approvals, the duty to consult and accommodate First Nations, the availability and cost of financing, volatility in metal prices, equity markets, inflation and exchange rates, and the other risks inherent in mineral exploration, as described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update it except as required by law.

SOURCE: Evergold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/evergold-intersects-41.0-metres-of-1.10-g%2ft-aueq-and-31.9-metres-of-1.43-g%2ft-1249322