Every hole on the northern fence hits a broad mineralized zone; GL1 extends northwest, gold continuous at depth to southeast

HIGHLIGHTS

GL26-034, broadest interval of the program: 75.9 metres of 1.29 g/t AuEq* (0.59 g/t Au and 47.8 g/t Ag) from 97.6 metres, including 29.05 metres of 1.89 g/t AuEq (0.22 g/t Au and 113.0 g/t Ag), with samples up to 502 g/t Ag (see Figure 1).

GL1 extended northwest: all three holes from the new pad, collared approximately 80 metres north-northwest of the final holes drilled in 2021, intersected broad gold-silver mineralization (see News, November 16, 2021 ). GL26-032 returned 41.0 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq and GL26-033 returned 31.9 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq (see News, November 10, 2026 ; Figure 1).

Gold at depth to the southeast: GL26-036 intersected 15.0 metres of 1.34 g/t AuEq, including 6.0 metres of 2.40 g/t AuEq, with gold mineralization extending to a depth of approximately 250 metres from surface (see Figure 2).

A growing zone: four fences now show a continuous gold-silver envelope, with a silver-rich domain beneath the gold core. GL1 remains open along strike and to depth.

Base metal upside still to come: AuEq grades include gold and silver only. ICP results for copper, zinc and lead are pending for all holes.

More news to come: assays for the final five holes of the program, and results from the regional copper exploration program that was following up on highly anomalous historical sampling.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Evergold Corp. (TSXV:EVER) ("Evergold" or the "Company") reports assay results for four more diamond drill holes at the GL1 Zone of its 100%-owned Golden Lion project in the Toodoggone district of northern British Columbia ("GL", "Golden Lion" or the "Property"). GL26-034, the final hole on the new northern fence, returned 75.9 metres of 1.29 g/t AuEq, the broadest interval to date in the 2026 program, and GL26-036, one of three holes on a southeastern fence, intersected gold at approximately 250 metres vertical depth. Precious metals results for twelve of the seventeen holes drilled this year have now been reported.

"Hole 34 was the third hole in the fan designed to test continuity of the GL1 zone to the north, and the broad interval clearly shows that this is the case," said Alex Walcott, President and CEO of Evergold. Taken together with the gold intercept at 250 metres depth in GL26-036 to the southeast, and the silver domain we have been intersecting and tracking beneath the gold core, we are no longer looking at individual drill holes. We are defining a very prospective and predictable mineralized zone with potential continuity."

Table 1: Assay Results, GL26-034 to GL26-037 (ranked best first)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Vert. Depth (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* GL26-034 97.60 173.50 75.90 84-149 0.59 47.8 1.29 including 102.40 118.00 15.60 88-101 1.66 1.0 1.67 including 132.95 162.00 29.05 114-139 0.22 113.0 1.89 GL26-036 114.00 129.00 15.00 107-122 0.61 0.8 0.62 and 190.00 205.00 15.00 179-193 1.03 21.1 1.34 including 196.50 202.50 6.00 185-191 2.23 11.6 2.40 and 260.30 269.10 8.80 245-254 0.80 1.5 0.82 GL26-035 182.00 191.00 9.00 181-190 0.39 0.8 0.40 and 256.60 261.15 4.55 256-260 0.05 142.4 2.15 GL26-037 101.50 108.50 7.00 80-86 0.30 0.9 0.31

*AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.01474). AuEq is calculated using metal prices of US$3,315/oz Au and US$51.53/oz Ag, a 25% discount to the one-year trailing average monthly prices as of October 31, 2026 (World Bank Commodity Price Data). Recoveries of 93.2% Au and 88.4% Ag are taken from the Ranch-area mill feed assumptions in Thesis Gold Inc.'s December 2025 Lawyers-Ranch Prefeasibility Study. Ranch lies about 9 km south of Golden Lion. No metallurgical test work has been completed at Golden Lion. The Qualified Person has not directly verified the Ranch information, which is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Golden Lion, and actual recoveries may differ materially. Lead and zinc are not included. These assumptions will be used for all future AuEq calculations at Golden Lion unless otherwise stated. Intervals are drill core lengths; estimated true widths are 65% to 95% of core length, depending on drill hole inclination (dip). Composites were calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off with up to 5 metres of internal dilution; silver-bearing intervals are included where silver grades are equivalent to or exceed the cut-off (80 g/t Ag ˜ 1 g/t Au). Vertical depth is below the collar, calculated from collar dip assuming no drill hole deviation.

EXPANSION OF GL1 ZONE

The 2026 drill program was designed to test extensions of GL1 beyond the Company's 2019 to 2021 drilling. With twelve of the seventeen holes on four separate fences now reported, the results indicate continuity of a broad envelope of gold-silver mineralization extending GL1 northwest and tracking gold to depth in the southeast.

Northwest: all three holes from the new pad, collared about 80 metres north-northwest of the 2021 fence (GL21-023 to GL21-025), intersected a broad mineralized envelope. Hole GL26-034 intersected 75.9 metres of 1.29 g/t AuEq, hole GL26-032 intersected 41.0 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq, and hole GL26-033 intersected 31.9 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq. The 2021 fence, some 80 metres to the south-southeast, returned 66 metres of 1.36 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag in GL21-024, and 11.3 metres of 5.4 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag in GL21-025 (see News, November 16, 2021).

all three holes from the new pad, collared about 80 metres north-northwest of the 2021 fence (GL21-023 to GL21-025), intersected a broad mineralized envelope. Hole GL26-034 intersected 75.9 metres of 1.29 g/t AuEq, hole GL26-032 intersected 41.0 metres of 1.10 g/t AuEq, and hole GL26-033 intersected 31.9 metres of 1.43 g/t AuEq. The 2021 fence, some 80 metres to the south-southeast, returned 66 metres of 1.36 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag in GL21-024, and 11.3 metres of 5.4 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag in GL21-025 (see News, November 16, 2021). Depth: to the southeast, GL26-036 intersected gold at approximately 250 metres vertical depth, suggesting the possibility that the gold-rich core plunges southeast beneath the shallower holes on that fence.

to the southeast, GL26-036 intersected gold at approximately 250 metres vertical depth, suggesting the possibility that the gold-rich core plunges southeast beneath the shallower holes on that fence. Width and metal content: a silver-rich domain appears to flank the gold core. It has now been intersected in several drill holes from 2021 and 2026 on multiple fences, adding a second target along the GL1 mineralized trend.

Table 2: The Northern Fence at a Glance

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Vert. Depth (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* GL26-034 97.60 173.50 75.90 84-149 0.59 47.8 1.29 including 102.40 118.00 15.60 88-101 1.66 1.0 1.67 including 132.95 162.00 29.05 114-139 0.22 113.0 1.89 GL26-033 146.90 178.80 31.90 147-179 1.32 7.8 1.43 including 166.20 176.75 10.55 166-177 2.41 22.0 2.73 and 185.70 190.50 4.80 186-190 0.52 191.0 3.34 GL26-032 118.00 159.00 41.00 115-155 1.06 2.4 1.10 including 122.65 129.50 6.85 120-126 2.65 10.6 2.81

*See AuEq note under Table 1. GL26-032 and GL26-033 were reported on November 10, 2026.

Figure 1: Golden Lion Plan View & Cross Section - 2026 Fence #3

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

The Northern Fence: GL26-034

GL26-034 (-59°) returned 75.9 metres of 1.29 g/t AuEq (0.59 g/t Au and 47.8 g/t Ag) from approximately 84 to 149 metres vertical depth. The upper part of this interval is gold-dominant, returning 1.66 g/t Au across 15.6 metres. The lower part is silver-dominant and returned 113.0 g/t Ag and 0.22 g/t Au across 29.05 metres, with individual samples ranging up to 502 g/t Ag.

This fence targeted the downdip extension of mineralization identified in historical drilling, tracing it down dip to the northeast some 200m, where it remains open.

The Southeastern Fence: GL26-035 to GL26-037

Collared about 75 metres southeast of GL26-029 to GL26-031, holes GL26-035 to GL26-037 tested the southeastern continuation of the GL1 mineralized envelope. GL26-036 intersected 15.0 metres of 0.61 g/t Au at shallow depths of between approximately 107 and 122 metres below surface, followed by 1.34 g/t AuEq (1.03 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Ag) across 15.0 metres from approximately 179 to 193 metres below surface. The latter interval included 6.0 metres of 2.40 g/t AuEq. A deeper interval returned 8.8 metres of 0.80 g/t Au at approximately 245 to 254 metres below surface.

GL26-035 (-85°) cut shorter, lower-grade gold-bearing intervals between approximately 158 and 199 metres below surface, with a silver-rich interval returning 142.4 g/t Ag across 4.55 metres at approximately 256 to 260 metres below surface. Drill hole GL26-037 (-52°), the shallowest of the three, returned 7.0 metres of 0.30 g/t Au-a surprising result considering that wider and higher-grade intervals were returned in somewhat shallower intercepts in historical drill holes from less than fifty metres off-section in both directions. The previous intercepts were obtained in seven drill holes from the Company's 2020 drill campaign (see News, January 26, 2021; also see southwest-directed 2020 drill holes shown in Figure 2), and in a single Newmont drill hole drilled in 1984. For clarity, the Newmont drill hole and northeast-directed drill holes from Evergold's 2020 campaign were omitted from the cross-section.

Overall, these results may be taken to suggest that the mineralized zone at this latitude either dips more steeply (with deeper holes on this section not passing completely through it), or that the gold-rich core plunges to the southeast, with shallower holes largely passing above it. Work by both the Company and previous operators, including drilling by Newmont in the early to mid 1980s, indicates that mineralization continues to the southeast and to depth.

Figure 2: Golden Lion Plan View & Cross Section - 2026 Fence #4

The Silver-Rich Domain

The high-grade silver intercepted in drill hole GL26-033 and the silver-rich interval in hole GL26-034 lie beneath the gold core, which is similar to what was observed in hole GL26-031 (see News, October 2, 2026) and in hole GL21-025, which returned 618.8 g/t Ag and 26.1 g/t Au across 1.03 metres in drilling in 2021 (see News, November 16, 2021). These results point to a silver-rich domain in the footwall of the gold zone. Silver mineralization also extends to the southeast, where hole GL26-035 returned 142.4 g/t Ag across 4.55 metres. Silver-rich mineralization of this kind is commonly accompanied by elevated zinc and lead in sphalerite and galena, respectively, which the pending ICP results should reveal.

Table 3: Silver-Rich Intervals, Best Historical and 2026 Results (oldest to newest)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Year GL21-020 80.00 81.50 1.50 223.0 0.18 2021 GL21-025 120.40 121.43 1.03 618.8 26.11 2021 GL26-030 146.00 147.00 1.00 217.6 0.63 2026 GL26-031 199.00 212.50 13.50 127.7 2.83 2026 and 237.00 238.40 1.40 157.2 0.44 2026 and 258.00 259.30 1.30 247.8 0.08 2026 and 268.00 269.00 1.00 129.8 0.01 2026 GL26-033 173.20 174.20 1.00 147.0 4.60 2026 and 185.70 187.50 1.80 508.0 1.07 2026 GL26-034 132.95 138.30 5.35 281.8 0.63 2026 and 146.80 151.75 4.95 205.6 0.09 2026 and 160.50 162.00 1.50 220.5 0.16 2026 GL26-035 256.60 259.95 3.35 178.2 0.07 2026

Table 4: Drill Collar Details (NAD83 UTM Zone 9)

Hole Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) GL26-034 602,451.0 6,381,783 1,818.5 224 -59 237.0 GL26-035 602,610.0 6,381,624 1,813.0 227 -85 303.0 GL26-036 602,610.4 6,381,623 1,813.1 226 -70 348.0 GL26-037 602,610.9 6,381,625 1,812.2 221 -52 225.0

WHAT COMES NEXT

Diamond drilling: assays for the final five holes of the 2026 program and multi-element ICP results for all holes, including copper, zinc and lead, are pending. The results will be released once QA/QC is complete.

assays for the final five holes of the 2026 program and multi-element ICP results for all holes, including copper, zinc and lead, are pending. The results will be released once QA/QC is complete. Geophysics: results from a property-wide 725 line-km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey and a 264 line-km MobileMT survey are being modelled in 3D, alongside drone LiDAR and detailed magnetics along the GL1 trend. The results will contribute to a reinterpretation of the full extents of the GL1 Zone.

results from a property-wide 725 line-km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey and a 264 line-km MobileMT survey are being modelled in 3D, alongside drone LiDAR and detailed magnetics along the GL1 trend. The results will contribute to a reinterpretation of the full extents of the GL1 Zone. Mapping and sampling: results from 30 km² of geological mapping, and the collection of 138 rock and 1,555 soil geochemical samples across the northern part of the Golden Lion claim block (hereafter referred to as the "Copper King") and the GL1 trend have been received and are being compiled. Historical work in the northern Golden Lion property suggests excellent exploration potential for copper.

2027 PROGRAM

Once all results have been received, the 2026 drilling, geophysical and surface sampling data will be integrated to plan the 2027 program, which will focus on extending GL1 along strike and to depth, as well as on drill testing of copper targets in the north. An area-based permit application covering induced polarization (IP) surveys and drilling at GL1 and the northern claim block will be submitted in the coming months.

ABOUT GOLDEN LION AND EVERGOLD

Evergold Corp. is advancing its 100%-owned Golden Lion gold-silver (copper) project in the Toodoggone district of northern British Columbia. The property, including the recently acquired Copper King claims, covers more than 12,500 hectares and lies about 9 km north of Thesis Gold's road-accessible Ranch property and 40 km north of the Sturdee River airstrip. Newmont drilled 2,475 metres at Golden Lion between 1982 and 1984, and Evergold drilled 4,825 metres in several campaigns between 2019 and 2021. At the GL1 zone, also previously referred to as the GL1 Main Zone, an easterly-dipping reverse fault, likely a reactivated syn-mineral structure, hosts intermediate sulphidation-style epithermal gold-silver mineralization, with high-grade intercepts occurring within a broad lower-grade halo. The extensional structure has been traced for at least two kilometres in gold-silver soil geochemical anomalies and coincident low resistivity in DC/IP (Direct Current Induced Polarization) surveys. GL1 geometries are described further in News dated January 17, 2022. To the north of GL1, historical data point to significant exploration potential for copper of the kind recently realized elsewhere in the Toodoggone district. The Company has working capital of approximately $1.2 million as of November 16th, 2026.

QA/QC

Drill core was logged and sawn in half on site, and samples were submitted to MSA Labs in Prince George, British Columbia. Gold and silver were analyzed by PhotonAssay on approximately 500 g samples. All samples have been submitted for multi-element ICP analysis, with results pending. Certified reference standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of 2 to 4%, in addition to the laboratory's internal checks. Screen fire assays will be completed on select high-grade samples.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by C.J. "Charlie" Greig, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Greig is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alex Walcott, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

For additional information, please contact:

Alex Walcott, P.Geo. President, CEO and Director Tel: (604) 891-6200 alex.walcott@evergoldcorp.ca Alwin Fernandez Investor Relations Manager Tel: (778) 559-2205 alwin.fernandez@evergoldcorp.ca

www.evergoldcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation of the drill results reported herein; the continuity, extent and grade of mineralization at GL1, including the potential extension of the high-grade domain at depth; the timing and results of pending assays and ICP analyses, and their effect on gold equivalent values; the 2027 exploration program; and the timing and outcome of permit applications. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "may", "could", "would" and "will".

Forward-looking information is based on management's current assumptions, including that pending results will be broadly consistent with results reported to date, that the geological interpretation is materially correct, that the metal prices used in calculating gold equivalent values remain reasonable, and that permits, financing and First Nations relationships will be obtained or maintained as required. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including the failure to identify mineral resources, delays in or failure to obtain permits and approvals, the duty to consult and accommodate First Nations, the availability and cost of financing, volatility in metal prices, equity markets, inflation and exchange rates, and the other risks inherent in mineral exploration, as described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update.

SOURCE: Evergold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/evergold-intersects-75.9-metres-of-1.29-g%2ft-aueq-completing-new-northern-fence-1256501