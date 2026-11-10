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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 12:52 Uhr
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PCB Technologies Reports Q3 2026 Results: USD 62 Million in New Orders, Backlog and expected orders Rise to USD 270 Million, Revenue Up 8% from Q2 2026 to USD 50.5 Million

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PCB Technologies (TASE: PCBT), a global leader in advanced electronic and PCB manufacturing solutions, today announced its Q3 2026 results: record sales, orders and backlog, with improved profitability.

Q3 2026 Highlights

  • Record Q3 sales: USD 50.5 million, up 8% from Q2 2026 and 5.6% from Q3 2025.
  • Record orders: new orders of approx. USD 62 million (Q2 2026: USD 59 million; Q3 2025: USD 54 million) - book-to-bill ratio of approx. 1.2.
  • Record backlog and expected orders: approx. USD 270 million, up from USD 177 million as reported in the Q2 2026 results (+53%).
  • Improved Profitability: gross margin 19.2% (Q2 2026: 17.9%); adjusted EBITDA USD 6.3 million (+31% from Q2 2026); net income USD 3.1 million (Q2 2026: USD 1.1 million).
  • Cash flow: operating cash flow of USD 5.3 million (+23% from Q3.2025).

Gorilla Circuits - strong momentum ahead of closing

As announced on October 8, 2026, PCB Technologies entered into an agreement with Gorilla Circuits and its shareholders for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Acquired Company, based on an Enterprise Value of USD 120 million.

The Company believes that the acquisition will allow it to significantly diversify and expand its customer base, to deepen its activity in the technology and semiconductor markets, to expand its activity in the US mark and to upgrade the range of technological solutions which the Acquired Company currently offers to its customers.

Gorilla's recent results:

  • Q3 2026: revenue of approx. USD 30 million; new orders of approx. USD 43 million.
  • 9M 2026: revenue of approx. USD 85 million; new orders of approx. USD 105 million.

Gorilla's figures are not included in PCB Technologies' Q3 results; completion is subject to closing conditions.

About PCB Technologies
PCB Technologies is a leading All-in-One solutions provider specializing in high-mix multilayer rigid, rigid-flex, and multi-flex PCBs, advanced substrates, IC packaging, complex electronic assemblies, and electro-mechanical sub-systems. The company offers full-process, in-house capabilities that span the entire product lifecycle-from rapid prototyping to cost-effective, high-volume production. Through its exclusive subsidiary, iNPACK, PCB Technologies delivers specialized expertise in miniaturization and next-generation IC packaging solutions. Established in 1981, the company is a global front-runner in cutting-edge electronics manufacturing, serving mission-critical sectors including Military/Defense, Aerospace, Medical, RF/Microwave, and Robotics/Automation.

For additional information, visit: https://www.pcb-technologies.com/, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.

SOURCE PCB Technologies

© 2026 PR Newswire
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