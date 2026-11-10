Urban One, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE, referred to as, "Urban One," the "Company", "we", "our" and/or "us") today reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net revenue was approximately $88.0 million, a decrease of 5.0% from the same period in 2025. The Company reported an operating loss of approximately $126.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to operating income of approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Broadcast and digital operating income(1) was approximately $19.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of $0.5 million from the same period in 2025. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $119.2 million or $(26.39) per share (basic) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net loss of $2.8 million or $(0.64)(a) per share (basic) for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was approximately $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $14.2 million for the same period in 2025.
Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Market conditions in radio continued to adversely impact revenue in the third quarter. We were helped by net political revenue of over $0.8 million in the quarter and the acquisition of stations in our Dallas market, effective July 17th, which contributed an additional $1.9 million of net revenue in the quarter. Net political revenue for the full year is expected to be $8.8 million across all divisions. Weak demand in the Cable TV scatter market, shifted more inventory to the direct response category at lower rates in the third quarter. We saw an increase in local digital revenue in our radio markets, but large client attrition and suppressed rates in national direct digital revenue meant significant revenue declines in the overall digital segment. Revised Adjusted EBITDA(2) guide for 2026 is now $40.0 million given the realities of the current advertising marketplace. Management is hyper-focused on cost reductions heading into next year and has identified at least $20.0 million of annualized savings."
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share data)
(In thousands, except share data)
NET REVENUE
$ 88,005
$ 92,677
$ 251,413
$ 276,543
OPERATING EXPENSES
Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation
31,891
34,705
91,670
93,950
Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
46,345
48,993
135,029
148,591
Stock-based compensation
798
365
2,679
1,615
Depreciation and amortization
6,648
6,104
19,009
11,942
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets
128,882
-
143,039
136,521
Total operating expenses
214,564
90,167
391,426
392,619
Operating (loss) income
(126,559)
2,510
(140,013)
(116,076)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
14
512
22
2,094
INTEREST EXPENSE
(1,996)
(9,448)
(8,473)
(30,076)
GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS
3,219
-
7,890
-
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
-
2,125
2,080
44,009
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET
(51)
359
(102)
675
Loss before benefit from income taxes
(125,373)
(3,942)
(138,596)
(99,374)
BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES
6,250
1,121
9,394
6,845
NET LOSS
(119,123)
(2,821)
(129,202)
(92,529)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
95
9
168
(55)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ (119,218)
$ (2,830)
$ (129,370)
$ (92,474)
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic(a)
4,517,815
4,436,698
4,479,602
4,463,151
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted(a)
4,517,815
4,436,698
4,479,602
4,463,151
(a) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of basic and diluted net loss to common stockholders per share have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split that occurred on January 22, 2026.
Detailed segment data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is presented in the following tables:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Digital
Cable
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 88,005
$ 36,740
$ 5,057
$ 9,578
$ 37,320
$ (690)
Less/(add):
Programming and technical
31,891
11,490
3,176
3,360
14,035
(170)
Sales and marketing
26,571
11,187
2,367
6,373
7,237
(593)
General and administrative
19,774
8,138
587
371
3,353
7,325
Add back/(deduct):
Severance-related costs
403
29
-
379
-
(5)
Other costs
2,097
460
-
-
845
792
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 12,269
$ 6,414
$ (1,073)
$ (147)
$ 13,540
$ (6,465)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Digital
Cable
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 92,677
$ 34,725
$ 6,147
$ 12,696
$ 39,790
$ (681)
Less/(add):
Programming and technical
34,705
14,275
3,089
3,238
14,267
(164)
Sales and marketing
28,234
10,699
2,624
8,245
7,161
(495)
General and administrative
20,759
7,011
726
484
3,852
8,686
Add back:
Severance-related costs
1,620
1,223
83
35
6
273
Litigation settlement costs(a)
3,078
3,078
-
-
-
-
Other costs
524
77
-
-
-
447
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 14,201
$ 7,118
$ (209)
$ 764
$ 14,516
$ (7,988)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Digital
Cable
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 251,413
$ 102,552
$ 14,672
$ 25,762
$ 110,473
$ (2,046)
Less/(add):
Programming and technical
91,670
34,006
9,462
9,527
39,185
(510)
Sales and marketing
75,368
33,346
5,915
16,858
20,553
(1,304)
General and administrative
59,661
21,503
1,996
1,372
10,890
23,900
Add back:
Severance-related costs
622
128
72
394
-
28
Other costs
3,312
696
-
-
845
1,771
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 28,648
$ 14,521
$ (2,629)
$ (1,601)
$ 40,690
$ (22,333)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Reach Media
Digital
Cable
Corporate/
NET REVENUE
$ 276,543
$ 104,028
$ 17,315
$ 33,162
$ 124,053
$ (2,015)
Less/(add):
Programming and technical
93,950
35,561
9,635
9,692
39,548
(486)
Sales and marketing
85,620
35,634
7,802
21,604
22,088
(1,508)
General and administrative
62,971
20,434
2,487
1,229
11,258
27,563
Add back/(deduct):
Severance-related costs
1,839
1,300
198
37
6
298
Litigation settlement costs(a)
3,078
3,078
-
-
-
-
Other costs (income)
2,099
127
-
2
(1)
1,971
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 41,018
$ 16,904
$ (2,411)
$ 676
$ 51,164
$ (25,315)
(a) Non-recurring litigation settlement costs include an approximate $3.1 million charge related to the rate increase for royalties for historical periods due to the Radio Music Licensing Committee's settled litigation with Broadcast Music, Inc. and the American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers in August 2025.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:
(In thousands, except per share data)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (basic)(a)
$ (26.39)
$ (0.64)
$ (28.88)
$ (20.72)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted)(a)
$ (26.39)
$ (0.64)
$ (28.88)
$ (20.72)
Broadcast and digital operating income(1)
$ 19,424
$ 19,958
$ 56,440
$ 68,638
Broadcast and digital operating income(1) reconciliation:
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (119,218)
$ (2,830)
$ (129,370)
$ (92,474)
Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net loss:
Interest and investment income
(14)
(512)
(22)
(2,094)
Interest expense
1,996
9,448
8,473
30,076
Benefit from income taxes
(6,250)
(1,121)
(9,394)
(6,845)
Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
9,655
10,979
31,726
34,636
Stock-based compensation
798
365
2,679
1,615
Gain on sale of business
(3,219)
-
(7,890)
-
Gain on retirement of debt
-
(2,125)
(2,080)
(44,009)
Other expense (income), net
51
(359)
102
(675)
Depreciation and amortization
6,648
6,104
19,009
11,942
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
95
9
168
(55)
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets
128,882
-
143,039
136,521
Broadcast and digital operating income(1)
$ 19,424
$ 19,958
$ 56,440
$ 68,638
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 12,269
$ 14,201
$ 28,648
$ 41,018
Adjusted EBITDA(2) reconciliation:
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (119,218)
$ (2,830)
$ (129,370)
$ (92,474)
Interest and investment income
(14)
(512)
(22)
(2,094)
Interest expense
1,996
9,448
8,473
30,076
Benefit from income taxes
(6,250)
(1,121)
(9,394)
(6,845)
Depreciation and amortization
6,648
6,104
19,009
11,942
EBITDA(2)
(116,838)
11,089
(111,304)
(59,395)
Stock-based compensation
798
365
2,679
1,615
Gain on sale of business
(3,219)
-
(7,890)
-
Gain on retirement of debt
-
(2,125)
(2,080)
(44,009)
Other expense (income), net
51
(359)
102
(675)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
95
9
168
(55)
Corporate costs(c)
1,252
524
2,467
1,633
Litigation Settlement costs
-
3,078
-
3,078
Severance-related costs
403
1,620
622
1,839
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets
128,882
-
143,039
136,521
Other non-recurring expenses
845
-
845
466
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 12,269
$ 14,201
$ 28,648
$ 41,018
(a) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of basic and diluted net loss to common stockholders per share have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split that occurred on January 22, 2026.
(b) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses consist of expenses associated with our corporate headquarters and facilities, including personnel as well as other corporate overhead functions.
(c) Corporate costs primarily include professional fees related to the material weakness remediation efforts as well as legal costs related to acquisition activities.
As of September 30, 2026
As of December 31, 2025
(In thousands)
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 18,022
$ 26,358
Intangible assets, net(a)
146,248
279,653
Total assets
437,563
592,994
Total long-term debt, net
399,453
429,742
Short-term borrowings under the asset-backed facility
22,000
10,000
Total liabilities
537,721
565,760
Total stockholders' equity
(102,958)
24,603
Redeemable non-controlling interests(b)
-
2,631
(a) Intangible assets, net include Goodwill, net, Radio Broadcasting Licenses, net, Other Intangible Assets, net, and Current Portion of Launch Assets, net.
(b) On February 25, 2026, Reach Media closed on the last outstanding amounts of the Put Interest increasing the Company's interest in Reach Media to 100.0%. Reach Media paid the last of the non-controlling interest shareholders approximately $1.3 million for the 5.4% interest, extinguishing all outstanding amounts.
As of September 30, 2026
As of December 31, 2025
(In thousands)
SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:
10.500% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2030(a, c)
$ 60,600
$ 60,600
7.625% Second Lien Secured Notes due 2031(a, c)
235,113
291,020
7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028(b)
7,516
11,816
Total principal outstanding on long-term debt
303,229
363,436
Less: Unamortized debt issuance costs
(2,324)
(2,868)
Add: Premium(c)
98,548
69,174
Long-term debt, net
$ 399,453
$ 429,742
Short-term borrowings under the asset-backed facility
$ 22,000
$ 10,000
(a) The 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes pay interest semiannually on April 1 and October 1 of each year in arrears.
(b) Subsequent to the effectiveness of the supplemental indenture on December 18, 2025, these notes are no longer secured. While these notes are styled as senior secured notes they are no longer secured by collateral. The 2028 Notes pay interest semiannually on February 1 and August 1 of each year in arrears.
(c) The 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes are accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification No. 470-60, Troubled Debt Restructurings by Debtors .
After giving effect to the outstanding balance, and adjustments to account for the Borrowing Base, the Company's borrowing capacity was approximately $21.2 million as of September 30, 2026 under the Company's current asset-backed lending facility.
Dispositions and Acquisitions
On April 28, 2026, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Service Broadcasting Group, LLC ("Service Broadcasting"), including radio stations KKDA and KRNB in Dallas, Texas for $22.0 million, of which $3.3 million was put in escrow. At the same time, the Company also entered into an agreement to sell radio station KZMJ from the Radio Broadcasting segment to Fuzion Dallas, LLC for $6.0 million. The transactions included the transfer of each station's FCC license and related assets and were subject to approval by the FCC and other customary closing conditions. All stations operated in their current format until the transaction received FCC approval and closed. FCC approval was obtained on June 23, 2026 and the Company completed the sale of KZMJ on July 6, 2026. The Company recognized a gain of $3.2 million on the KZMJ disposition in the third quarter of 2026.
FCC approval was obtained on June 26, 2026 for the Service Broadcasting acquisition. The acquisition, which was completed on July 17, 2026, did not meet the definition of a business, and accordingly was accounted for as an asset acquisition in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification No. 805, Business Combinations. The cost of the acquisition was $22.2 million, including transaction costs of $0.5 million, with the allocation to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed on a relative fair value basis. The intangibles relate to FCC licenses and lease contracts acquired. Under ASC 805-50, no goodwill is recognized. The operating results for Service Broadcasting are included in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the period beginning after the closing on July 17, 2026.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.
During the three months ended September 30, 2026, we recognized approximately $88.0 million in net revenue compared to approximately $92.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $36.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $34.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of approximately $2.0 million. This increase was primarily driven by increased revenue from acquired stations and political campaigns, partially offset by weaker overall market demand from the national and local advertisers. We recognized approximately $5.1 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million. This decrease was primarily driven by lower demand and overall network audio market decline. We recognized approximately $9.6 million of revenue from our Digital segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $12.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $3.1 million. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced demand for diversity, equity and inclusion-focused spend and lower effective rates on campaigns. We recognized approximately $37.3 million of revenue from our Cable Television segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $39.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $2.5 million. This decrease was primarily driven by the churn of subscribers and lower advertising rates.
The following charts indicate the sources of our net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
(In thousands, unaudited)
Net revenue:
Radio advertising
$ 38,059
$ 38,123
$ (64)
(0.2) %
Political advertising
843
201
642
*NM
Digital advertising
9,532
12,685
(3,153)
(24.9) %
Cable Television advertising
21,429
22,674
(1,245)
(5.5) %
Cable Television affiliate fees
15,880
17,089
(1,209)
(7.1) %
Event revenues & other
2,262
1,905
357
18.7 %
Net revenue
$ 88,005
$ 92,677
$ (4,672)
(5.0) %
*NM - Not meaningful.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, unaudited)
Net revenue:
Radio advertising
$ 104,915
$ 112,967
$ (8,052)
(7.1) %
Political advertising
2,986
594
2,392
*NM
Digital advertising
25,702
33,148
(7,446)
(22.5) %
Cable Television advertising
61,297
71,076
(9,779)
(13.8) %
Cable Television affiliate fees
49,043
52,867
(3,824)
(7.2) %
Event revenues & other
7,470
5,891
1,579
26.8 %
Net revenue
$ 251,413
$ 276,543
$ (25,130)
(9.1) %
*NM - Not meaningful.
Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, were approximately $78.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $83.7 million for the comparable period in 2025. Operating expenses were down by approximately 6.5%, driven mainly by non-recurring music license settlement costs recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Decreases in revenue-related variable expenses such as traffic acquisition costs, commissions, marketing, affiliate station compensation and research related expenses were partially offset by increases across expense categories attributable to station acquisitions.
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $128.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026. The Company recorded an impairment charge of approximately $62.5 million related to radio broadcasting licenses, $25.4 million related to the Radio Broadcasting reporting unit, and $40.9 million related to the Cable Television reporting unit during the three months ended September 30, 2026.
Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of approximately $0.5 million. This increase is primarily driven by amortization of intangible assets acquired in the 2026 station acquisitions.
Interest expense was approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $7.4 million. This decrease was due to lower overall debt balances outstanding and lower effective interest rates. The Company recognized interest expense using an effective interest rate of approximately 5.27% on the 2030 First Lien Notes, 0.15% on the 2031 Second Lien Notes, and 7.71% on the 2028 Notes for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The effective interest rates on the 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes differ from the contractual interest payment primarily as a result of the accounting for these debt instruments under Accounting Standards Codification No. 470-60, Troubled Debt Restructurings by Debtors.
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $6.3 million on the pre-tax loss of approximately $125.4 million resulting in an actual effective tax rate of 5.0%. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $1.1 million on pre-tax loss of approximately $3.9 million resulting in an actual effective tax rate of 28.4%. The Company paid income taxes of approximately $34 thousand and $72 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in capital expenditures is primarily driven by the prior-year build-out of a studio in the Indianapolis radio market.
During the three months ended September 30, 2026 the Company repurchased $0.2 million or 55,073 shares of its Class D Common Stock at an average price of $4.39 per share. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased $0.3 million or 17,659 shares of its Class A Common Stock at an average price of $17.49 per share. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased $0.5 million or 69,049 shares of its Class D Common Stock at an average price of $7.22 per share.
Supplemental Financial Information:
For comparative purposes, the following more detailed statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are included.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 88,005
$ 36,740
$ 5,057
$ 9,578
$ 37,320
$ (690)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
31,891
11,490
3,176
3,360
14,035
(170)
Selling, general and administrative
46,345
19,325
2,954
6,744
10,590
6,732
Stock-based compensation
798
54
13
25
170
536
Depreciation and amortization
6,648
5,386
4
377
675
206
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets
128,882
87,955
-
-
40,927
-
Total operating expenses
214,564
124,210
6,147
10,506
66,397
7,304
Operating loss
(126,559)
(87,470)
(1,090)
(928)
(29,077)
(7,994)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
14
-
-
-
-
14
INTEREST EXPENSE
(1,996)
(2)
-
-
-
(1,994)
GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS
3,219
3,219
-
-
-
-
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
(51)
(51)
-
-
-
-
Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes
(125,373)
(84,304)
(1,090)
(928)
(29,077)
(9,974)
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES
6,250
15,515
206
106
5,378
(14,955)
NET LOSS
(119,123)
(68,789)
(884)
(822)
(23,699)
(24,929)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
95
95
-
-
-
-
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
(119,218)
(68,884)
(884)
(822)
(23,699)
(24,929)
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 12,269
$ 6,414
$ (1,073)
$ (147)
$ 13,540
$ (6,465)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 92,677
$ 34,725
$ 6,147
$ 12,696
$ 39,790
$ (681)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
34,705
14,275
3,089
3,238
14,267
(164)
Selling, general and administrative
48,993
17,710
3,350
8,729
11,013
8,191
Stock-based compensation
365
141
23
48
7
146
Depreciation and amortization
6,104
4,807
37
393
689
178
Total operating expenses
90,167
36,933
6,499
12,408
25,976
8,351
Operating income (loss)
2,510
(2,208)
(352)
288
13,814
(9,032)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
512
-
-
-
-
512
INTEREST EXPENSE
(9,448)
(2)
-
-
-
(9,446)
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
2,125
-
-
-
-
2,125
OTHER INCOME, NET
359
350
-
-
-
9
(Loss) income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes
(3,942)
(1,860)
(352)
288
13,814
(15,832)
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES
1,121
5,314
245
314
(3,021)
(1,731)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(2,821)
3,454
(107)
602
10,793
(17,563)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
9
-
9
-
-
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
(2,830)
3,454
(116)
602
10,793
(17,563)
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 14,201
$ 7,118
$ (209)
$ 764
$ 14,516
$ (7,988)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 251,413
$ 102,552
$ 14,672
$ 25,762
$ 110,473
$ (2,046)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
91,670
34,006
9,462
9,527
39,185
(510)
Selling, general and administrative
135,029
54,849
7,911
18,230
31,443
22,596
Stock-based compensation
2,679
141
38
75
952
1,473
Depreciation and amortization
19,009
15,185
60
1,152
2,023
589
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets
143,039
87,955
14,157
-
40,927
-
Total operating expenses
391,426
192,136
31,628
28,984
114,530
24,148
Operating loss
(140,013)
(89,584)
(16,956)
(3,222)
(4,057)
(26,194)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
22
-
-
-
-
22
INTEREST EXPENSE
(8,473)
(7)
-
-
-
(8,466)
GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS
7,890
7,890
-
-
-
-
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
2,080
-
-
-
-
2,080
OTHER (EXPENSE)INCOME, NET
(102)
(46)
-
(67)
-
11
Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes
(138,596)
(81,747)
(16,956)
(3,289)
(4,057)
(32,547)
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES
9,394
14,778
863
609
(90)
(6,766)
NET LOSS
(129,202)
(66,969)
(16,093)
(2,680)
(4,147)
(39,313)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
168
190
(22)
-
-
-
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
(129,370)
(67,159)
(16,071)
(2,680)
(4,147)
(39,313)
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 28,648
$ 14,521
$ (2,629)
$ (1,601)
$ 40,690
$ (22,333)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Consolidated
Radio
Broadcasting
Reach
Media
Digital
Cable
Television
All Other -
Corporate/
Eliminations
NET REVENUE
$ 276,543
$ 104,028
$ 17,315
$ 33,162
$ 124,053
$ (2,015)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
93,950
35,561
9,635
9,692
39,548
(486)
Selling, general and administrative
148,591
56,068
10,289
22,833
33,346
26,055
Stock-based compensation
1,615
382
69
206
496
462
Depreciation and amortization
11,942
8,081
104
1,172
2,079
506
Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets
136,521
131,630
-
4,891
-
-
Total operating expenses
392,619
231,722
20,097
38,794
75,469
26,537
Operating (loss) income
(116,076)
(127,694)
(2,782)
(5,632)
48,584
(28,552)
INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME
2,094
-
-
-
-
2,094
INTEREST EXPENSE
(30,076)
(6)
(145)
-
-
(29,925)
GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
44,009
-
-
-
-
44,009
OTHER INCOME, NET
675
458
-
-
-
217
(Loss) income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes
(99,374)
(127,242)
(2,927)
(5,632)
48,584
(12,157)
BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES
6,845
34,983
243
2,498
(10,595)
(20,284)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(92,529)
(92,259)
(2,684)
(3,134)
37,989
(32,441)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
(55)
-
(55)
-
-
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
(92,474)
(92,259)
(2,629)
(3,134)
37,989
(32,441)
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 41,018
$ 16,904
$ (2,411)
$ 676
$ 51,164
$ (25,315)
Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the third fiscal quarter of 2026. The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free (+1) 888-596-4144; international callers may dial direct (+1) 646-968-2525. The Access Code is 9794002.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EST November 10, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. EST November 17, 2026. Callers may access the replay by calling (+1) 800-770-2030; international callers may dial direct (+1) 609-800-9909. The replay Access Code is 9794002.
Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.
Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 30 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of September 30, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated approximately 75 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 58 FM or AM stations, 15 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations the Company operates), located in 13 of the most populous African American markets in the United States. Through Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multimedia operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.
Notes:
1
"Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net loss before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest and investment income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.
2
"Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long lived assets, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of business, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, corporate costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs, non-recurring debt refinancing costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest and investment income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.
SOURCE Urban One, Inc.