Urban One, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE, referred to as, "Urban One," the "Company", "we", "our" and/or "us") today reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net revenue was approximately $88.0 million, a decrease of 5.0% from the same period in 2025. The Company reported an operating loss of approximately $126.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to operating income of approximately $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Broadcast and digital operating income(1) was approximately $19.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of $0.5 million from the same period in 2025. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $119.2 million or $(26.39) per share (basic) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net loss of $2.8 million or $(0.64)(a) per share (basic) for the same period in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was approximately $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $14.2 million for the same period in 2025.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "Market conditions in radio continued to adversely impact revenue in the third quarter. We were helped by net political revenue of over $0.8 million in the quarter and the acquisition of stations in our Dallas market, effective July 17th, which contributed an additional $1.9 million of net revenue in the quarter. Net political revenue for the full year is expected to be $8.8 million across all divisions. Weak demand in the Cable TV scatter market, shifted more inventory to the direct response category at lower rates in the third quarter. We saw an increase in local digital revenue in our radio markets, but large client attrition and suppressed rates in national direct digital revenue meant significant revenue declines in the overall digital segment. Revised Adjusted EBITDA(2) guide for 2026 is now $40.0 million given the realities of the current advertising marketplace. Management is hyper-focused on cost reductions heading into next year and has identified at least $20.0 million of annualized savings."



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data)

(In thousands, except share data) NET REVENUE $ 88,005

$ 92,677

$ 251,413

$ 276,543 OPERATING EXPENSES













Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 31,891

34,705

91,670

93,950 Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 46,345

48,993

135,029

148,591 Stock-based compensation 798

365

2,679

1,615 Depreciation and amortization 6,648

6,104

19,009

11,942 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets 128,882

-

143,039

136,521 Total operating expenses 214,564

90,167

391,426

392,619 Operating (loss) income (126,559)

2,510

(140,013)

(116,076) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 14

512

22

2,094 INTEREST EXPENSE (1,996)

(9,448)

(8,473)

(30,076) GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS 3,219

-

7,890

- GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT -

2,125

2,080

44,009 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET (51)

359

(102)

675 Loss before benefit from income taxes (125,373)

(3,942)

(138,596)

(99,374) BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES 6,250

1,121

9,394

6,845 NET LOSS (119,123)

(2,821)

(129,202)

(92,529) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 95

9

168

(55) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (119,218)

$ (2,830)

$ (129,370)

$ (92,474)















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic(a) 4,517,815

4,436,698

4,479,602

4,463,151 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted(a) 4,517,815

4,436,698

4,479,602

4,463,151

(a) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of basic and diluted net loss to common stockholders per share have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split that occurred on January 22, 2026.

Detailed segment data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is presented in the following tables:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 88,005

$ 36,740

$ 5,057

$ 9,578

$ 37,320

$ (690) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 31,891

11,490

3,176

3,360

14,035

(170) Sales and marketing 26,571

11,187

2,367

6,373

7,237

(593) General and administrative 19,774

8,138

587

371

3,353

7,325 Add back/(deduct):





















Severance-related costs 403

29

-

379

-

(5) Other costs 2,097

460

-

-

845

792 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 12,269

$ 6,414

$ (1,073)

$ (147)

$ 13,540

$ (6,465)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 92,677

$ 34,725

$ 6,147

$ 12,696

$ 39,790

$ (681) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 34,705

14,275

3,089

3,238

14,267

(164) Sales and marketing 28,234

10,699

2,624

8,245

7,161

(495) General and administrative 20,759

7,011

726

484

3,852

8,686 Add back:





















Severance-related costs 1,620

1,223

83

35

6

273 Litigation settlement costs(a) 3,078

3,078

-

-

-

- Other costs 524

77

-

-

-

447 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 14,201

$ 7,118

$ (209)

$ 764

$ 14,516

$ (7,988)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 251,413

$ 102,552

$ 14,672

$ 25,762

$ 110,473

$ (2,046) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 91,670

34,006

9,462

9,527

39,185

(510) Sales and marketing 75,368

33,346

5,915

16,858

20,553

(1,304) General and administrative 59,661

21,503

1,996

1,372

10,890

23,900 Add back:





















Severance-related costs 622

128

72

394

-

28 Other costs 3,312

696

-

-

845

1,771 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 28,648

$ 14,521

$ (2,629)

$ (1,601)

$ 40,690

$ (22,333)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio

Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable

Television

Corporate/

Eliminations/

Other NET REVENUE $ 276,543

$ 104,028

$ 17,315

$ 33,162

$ 124,053

$ (2,015) Less/(add):





















Programming and technical 93,950

35,561

9,635

9,692

39,548

(486) Sales and marketing 85,620

35,634

7,802

21,604

22,088

(1,508) General and administrative 62,971

20,434

2,487

1,229

11,258

27,563 Add back/(deduct):





















Severance-related costs 1,839

1,300

198

37

6

298 Litigation settlement costs(a) 3,078

3,078

-

-

-

- Other costs (income) 2,099

127

-

2

(1)

1,971 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 41,018

$ 16,904

$ (2,411)

$ 676

$ 51,164

$ (25,315)



(a) Non-recurring litigation settlement costs include an approximate $3.1 million charge related to the rate increase for royalties for historical periods due to the Radio Music Licensing Committee's settled litigation with Broadcast Music, Inc. and the American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers in August 2025.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (In thousands, except per share data)

(In thousands, except per share data) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (basic)(a) $ (26.39)

$ (0.64)

$ (28.88)

$ (20.72) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted)(a) $ (26.39)

$ (0.64)

$ (28.88)

$ (20.72)















Broadcast and digital operating income(1) $ 19,424

$ 19,958

$ 56,440

$ 68,638 Broadcast and digital operating income(1) reconciliation:













Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (119,218)

$ (2,830)

$ (129,370)

$ (92,474) Add back/(deduct) certain non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net loss:













Interest and investment income (14)

(512)

(22)

(2,094) Interest expense 1,996

9,448

8,473

30,076 Benefit from income taxes (6,250)

(1,121)

(9,394)

(6,845) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 9,655

10,979

31,726

34,636 Stock-based compensation 798

365

2,679

1,615 Gain on sale of business (3,219)

-

(7,890)

- Gain on retirement of debt -

(2,125)

(2,080)

(44,009) Other expense (income), net 51

(359)

102

(675) Depreciation and amortization 6,648

6,104

19,009

11,942 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 95

9

168

(55) Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets 128,882

-

143,039

136,521 Broadcast and digital operating income(1) $ 19,424

$ 19,958

$ 56,440

$ 68,638















Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 12,269

$ 14,201

$ 28,648

$ 41,018 Adjusted EBITDA(2) reconciliation:













Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (119,218)

$ (2,830)

$ (129,370)

$ (92,474) Interest and investment income (14)

(512)

(22)

(2,094) Interest expense 1,996

9,448

8,473

30,076 Benefit from income taxes (6,250)

(1,121)

(9,394)

(6,845) Depreciation and amortization 6,648

6,104

19,009

11,942 EBITDA(2) (116,838)

11,089

(111,304)

(59,395) Stock-based compensation 798

365

2,679

1,615 Gain on sale of business (3,219)

-

(7,890)

- Gain on retirement of debt -

(2,125)

(2,080)

(44,009) Other expense (income), net 51

(359)

102

(675) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 95

9

168

(55) Corporate costs(c) 1,252

524

2,467

1,633 Litigation Settlement costs -

3,078

-

3,078 Severance-related costs 403

1,620

622

1,839 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets 128,882

-

143,039

136,521 Other non-recurring expenses 845

-

845

466 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 12,269

$ 14,201

$ 28,648

$ 41,018

(a) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of basic and diluted net loss to common stockholders per share have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split that occurred on January 22, 2026. (b) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses consist of expenses associated with our corporate headquarters and facilities, including personnel as well as other corporate overhead functions. (c) Corporate costs primarily include professional fees related to the material weakness remediation efforts as well as legal costs related to acquisition activities.



As of September 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025

(In thousands) SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 18,022

$ 26,358 Intangible assets, net(a) 146,248

279,653 Total assets 437,563

592,994 Total long-term debt, net 399,453

429,742 Short-term borrowings under the asset-backed facility 22,000

10,000 Total liabilities 537,721

565,760 Total stockholders' equity (102,958)

24,603 Redeemable non-controlling interests(b) -

2,631

(a) Intangible assets, net include Goodwill, net, Radio Broadcasting Licenses, net, Other Intangible Assets, net, and Current Portion of Launch Assets, net. (b) On February 25, 2026, Reach Media closed on the last outstanding amounts of the Put Interest increasing the Company's interest in Reach Media to 100.0%. Reach Media paid the last of the non-controlling interest shareholders approximately $1.3 million for the 5.4% interest, extinguishing all outstanding amounts.



As of September 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025

(In thousands) SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:





10.500% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2030(a, c) $ 60,600

$ 60,600 7.625% Second Lien Secured Notes due 2031(a, c) 235,113

291,020 7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028(b) 7,516

11,816 Total principal outstanding on long-term debt 303,229

363,436 Less: Unamortized debt issuance costs (2,324)

(2,868) Add: Premium(c) 98,548

69,174 Long-term debt, net $ 399,453

$ 429,742 Short-term borrowings under the asset-backed facility $ 22,000

$ 10,000

(a) The 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes pay interest semiannually on April 1 and October 1 of each year in arrears. (b) Subsequent to the effectiveness of the supplemental indenture on December 18, 2025, these notes are no longer secured. While these notes are styled as senior secured notes they are no longer secured by collateral. The 2028 Notes pay interest semiannually on February 1 and August 1 of each year in arrears. (c) The 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes are accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification No. 470-60, Troubled Debt Restructurings by Debtors .

After giving effect to the outstanding balance, and adjustments to account for the Borrowing Base, the Company's borrowing capacity was approximately $21.2 million as of September 30, 2026 under the Company's current asset-backed lending facility.

Dispositions and Acquisitions

On April 28, 2026, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Service Broadcasting Group, LLC ("Service Broadcasting"), including radio stations KKDA and KRNB in Dallas, Texas for $22.0 million, of which $3.3 million was put in escrow. At the same time, the Company also entered into an agreement to sell radio station KZMJ from the Radio Broadcasting segment to Fuzion Dallas, LLC for $6.0 million. The transactions included the transfer of each station's FCC license and related assets and were subject to approval by the FCC and other customary closing conditions. All stations operated in their current format until the transaction received FCC approval and closed. FCC approval was obtained on June 23, 2026 and the Company completed the sale of KZMJ on July 6, 2026. The Company recognized a gain of $3.2 million on the KZMJ disposition in the third quarter of 2026.

FCC approval was obtained on June 26, 2026 for the Service Broadcasting acquisition. The acquisition, which was completed on July 17, 2026, did not meet the definition of a business, and accordingly was accounted for as an asset acquisition in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification No. 805, Business Combinations. The cost of the acquisition was $22.2 million, including transaction costs of $0.5 million, with the allocation to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed on a relative fair value basis. The intangibles relate to FCC licenses and lease contracts acquired. Under ASC 805-50, no goodwill is recognized. The operating results for Service Broadcasting are included in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the period beginning after the closing on July 17, 2026.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, we recognized approximately $88.0 million in net revenue compared to approximately $92.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025. These amounts are net of agency commissions. We recognized approximately $36.7 million of revenue from our Radio Broadcasting segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $34.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of approximately $2.0 million. This increase was primarily driven by increased revenue from acquired stations and political campaigns, partially offset by weaker overall market demand from the national and local advertisers. We recognized approximately $5.1 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million. This decrease was primarily driven by lower demand and overall network audio market decline. We recognized approximately $9.6 million of revenue from our Digital segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $12.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $3.1 million. This decrease was primarily driven by reduced demand for diversity, equity and inclusion-focused spend and lower effective rates on campaigns. We recognized approximately $37.3 million of revenue from our Cable Television segment during the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $39.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $2.5 million. This decrease was primarily driven by the churn of subscribers and lower advertising rates.

The following charts indicate the sources of our net revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026:



Three Months Ended September 30,









2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

















(In thousands, unaudited)



Net revenue:













Radio advertising $ 38,059

$ 38,123

$ (64)

(0.2) % Political advertising 843

201

642

*NM Digital advertising 9,532

12,685

(3,153)

(24.9) % Cable Television advertising 21,429

22,674

(1,245)

(5.5) % Cable Television affiliate fees 15,880

17,089

(1,209)

(7.1) % Event revenues & other 2,262

1,905

357

18.7 % Net revenue $ 88,005

$ 92,677

$ (4,672)

(5.0) % *NM - Not meaningful.



Nine Months Ended September 30,









2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

















(Unaudited)









(In thousands, unaudited)



Net revenue:













Radio advertising $ 104,915

$ 112,967

$ (8,052)

(7.1) % Political advertising 2,986

594

2,392

*NM Digital advertising 25,702

33,148

(7,446)

(22.5) % Cable Television advertising 61,297

71,076

(9,779)

(13.8) % Cable Television affiliate fees 49,043

52,867

(3,824)

(7.2) % Event revenues & other 7,470

5,891

1,579

26.8 % Net revenue $ 251,413

$ 276,543

$ (25,130)

(9.1) % *NM - Not meaningful.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, were approximately $78.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $83.7 million for the comparable period in 2025. Operating expenses were down by approximately 6.5%, driven mainly by non-recurring music license settlement costs recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Decreases in revenue-related variable expenses such as traffic acquisition costs, commissions, marketing, affiliate station compensation and research related expenses were partially offset by increases across expense categories attributable to station acquisitions.

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets was approximately $128.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026. The Company recorded an impairment charge of approximately $62.5 million related to radio broadcasting licenses, $25.4 million related to the Radio Broadcasting reporting unit, and $40.9 million related to the Cable Television reporting unit during the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of approximately $0.5 million. This increase is primarily driven by amortization of intangible assets acquired in the 2026 station acquisitions.

Interest expense was approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $9.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of approximately $7.4 million. This decrease was due to lower overall debt balances outstanding and lower effective interest rates. The Company recognized interest expense using an effective interest rate of approximately 5.27% on the 2030 First Lien Notes, 0.15% on the 2031 Second Lien Notes, and 7.71% on the 2028 Notes for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The effective interest rates on the 2030 First Lien Notes and 2031 Second Lien Notes differ from the contractual interest payment primarily as a result of the accounting for these debt instruments under Accounting Standards Codification No. 470-60, Troubled Debt Restructurings by Debtors.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $6.3 million on the pre-tax loss of approximately $125.4 million resulting in an actual effective tax rate of 5.0%. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $1.1 million on pre-tax loss of approximately $3.9 million resulting in an actual effective tax rate of 28.4%. The Company paid income taxes of approximately $34 thousand and $72 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in capital expenditures is primarily driven by the prior-year build-out of a studio in the Indianapolis radio market.

During the three months ended September 30, 2026 the Company repurchased $0.2 million or 55,073 shares of its Class D Common Stock at an average price of $4.39 per share. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased $0.3 million or 17,659 shares of its Class A Common Stock at an average price of $17.49 per share. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased $0.5 million or 69,049 shares of its Class D Common Stock at an average price of $7.22 per share.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are included.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 88,005

$ 36,740

$ 5,057

$ 9,578

$ 37,320

$ (690) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 31,891

11,490

3,176

3,360

14,035

(170) Selling, general and administrative 46,345

19,325

2,954

6,744

10,590

6,732 Stock-based compensation 798

54

13

25

170

536 Depreciation and amortization 6,648

5,386

4

377

675

206 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets 128,882

87,955

-

-

40,927

- Total operating expenses 214,564

124,210

6,147

10,506

66,397

7,304 Operating loss (126,559)

(87,470)

(1,090)

(928)

(29,077)

(7,994) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 14

-

-

-

-

14 INTEREST EXPENSE (1,996)

(2)

-

-

-

(1,994) GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS 3,219

3,219

-

-

-

- OTHER EXPENSE, NET (51)

(51)

-

-

-

- Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (125,373)

(84,304)

(1,090)

(928)

(29,077)

(9,974) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES 6,250

15,515

206

106

5,378

(14,955) NET LOSS (119,123)

(68,789)

(884)

(822)

(23,699)

(24,929) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 95

95

-

-

-

- NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (119,218)

(68,884)

(884)

(822)

(23,699)

(24,929) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 12,269

$ 6,414

$ (1,073)

$ (147)

$ 13,540

$ (6,465)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 92,677

$ 34,725

$ 6,147

$ 12,696

$ 39,790

$ (681) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 34,705

14,275

3,089

3,238

14,267

(164) Selling, general and administrative 48,993

17,710

3,350

8,729

11,013

8,191 Stock-based compensation 365

141

23

48

7

146 Depreciation and amortization 6,104

4,807

37

393

689

178 Total operating expenses 90,167

36,933

6,499

12,408

25,976

8,351 Operating income (loss) 2,510

(2,208)

(352)

288

13,814

(9,032) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 512

-

-

-

-

512 INTEREST EXPENSE (9,448)

(2)

-

-

-

(9,446) GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 2,125

-

-

-

-

2,125 OTHER INCOME, NET 359

350

-

-

-

9 (Loss) income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3,942)

(1,860)

(352)

288

13,814

(15,832) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES 1,121

5,314

245

314

(3,021)

(1,731) NET (LOSS) INCOME (2,821)

3,454

(107)

602

10,793

(17,563) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 9

-

9

-

-

- NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (2,830)

3,454

(116)

602

10,793

(17,563) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 14,201

$ 7,118

$ (209)

$ 764

$ 14,516

$ (7,988)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 251,413

$ 102,552

$ 14,672

$ 25,762

$ 110,473

$ (2,046) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 91,670

34,006

9,462

9,527

39,185

(510) Selling, general and administrative 135,029

54,849

7,911

18,230

31,443

22,596 Stock-based compensation 2,679

141

38

75

952

1,473 Depreciation and amortization 19,009

15,185

60

1,152

2,023

589 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets 143,039

87,955

14,157

-

40,927

- Total operating expenses 391,426

192,136

31,628

28,984

114,530

24,148 Operating loss (140,013)

(89,584)

(16,956)

(3,222)

(4,057)

(26,194) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 22

-

-

-

-

22 INTEREST EXPENSE (8,473)

(7)

-

-

-

(8,466) GAIN ON SALE OF BUSINESS 7,890

7,890

-

-

-

- GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 2,080

-

-

-

-

2,080 OTHER (EXPENSE)INCOME, NET (102)

(46)

-

(67)

-

11 Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (138,596)

(81,747)

(16,956)

(3,289)

(4,057)

(32,547) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES 9,394

14,778

863

609

(90)

(6,766) NET LOSS (129,202)

(66,969)

(16,093)

(2,680)

(4,147)

(39,313) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 168

190

(22)

-

-

- NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (129,370)

(67,159)

(16,071)

(2,680)

(4,147)

(39,313) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 28,648

$ 14,521

$ (2,629)

$ (1,601)

$ 40,690

$ (22,333)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Consolidated

Radio Broadcasting

Reach Media

Digital

Cable Television

All Other - Corporate/ Eliminations NET REVENUE $ 276,543

$ 104,028

$ 17,315

$ 33,162

$ 124,053

$ (2,015) OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Programming and technical 93,950

35,561

9,635

9,692

39,548

(486) Selling, general and administrative 148,591

56,068

10,289

22,833

33,346

26,055 Stock-based compensation 1,615

382

69

206

496

462 Depreciation and amortization 11,942

8,081

104

1,172

2,079

506 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets 136,521

131,630

-

4,891

-

- Total operating expenses 392,619

231,722

20,097

38,794

75,469

26,537 Operating (loss) income (116,076)

(127,694)

(2,782)

(5,632)

48,584

(28,552) INTEREST AND INVESTMENT INCOME 2,094

-

-

-

-

2,094 INTEREST EXPENSE (30,076)

(6)

(145)

-

-

(29,925) GAIN ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT 44,009

-

-

-

-

44,009 OTHER INCOME, NET 675

458

-

-

-

217 (Loss) income before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (99,374)

(127,242)

(2,927)

(5,632)

48,584

(12,157) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) INCOME TAXES 6,845

34,983

243

2,498

(10,595)

(20,284) NET (LOSS) INCOME (92,529)

(92,259)

(2,684)

(3,134)

37,989

(32,441) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (55)

-

(55)

-

-

- NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (92,474)

(92,259)

(2,629)

(3,134)

37,989

(32,441) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 41,018

$ 16,904

$ (2,411)

$ 676

$ 51,164

$ (25,315)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the third fiscal quarter of 2026. The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free (+1) 888-596-4144; international callers may dial direct (+1) 646-968-2525. The Access Code is 9794002.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. EST November 10, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. EST November 17, 2026. Callers may access the replay by calling (+1) 800-770-2030; international callers may dial direct (+1) 609-800-9909. The replay Access Code is 9794002.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 30 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of September 30, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated approximately 75 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 58 FM or AM stations, 15 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations the Company operates), located in 13 of the most populous African American markets in the United States. Through Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multimedia operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

Notes:





1 "Broadcast and digital operating income": The radio broadcasting industry commonly refers to "station operating income" which consists of net loss before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, interest and investment income, non-controlling interests in income of subsidiaries, other income, net, loss from unconsolidated joint venture, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and (gain) loss on retirement of debt. However, given the diverse nature of our business, station operating income is not truly reflective of our multi-media operation and, therefore, we use the term "broadcast and digital operating income." Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments. Broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations, apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, income taxes, investments, impairment charges, debt financings and retirements, corporate overhead and stock-based compensation. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures as used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not represent operating income or loss, or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.



2 "Adjusted EBITDA": Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income plus (1) depreciation and amortization, income taxes, interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long lived assets, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of business, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, corporate costs, non-recurring litigation settlement costs, non-recurring debt refinancing costs, severance-related costs, investment income, loss from ceased non-core business initiatives less (2) other income, net and interest and investment income. Net (loss) income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. Accordingly, based on the previous description of Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and goodwill and intangible assets, or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four of our operating segments (Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television). Business activities unrelated to these four segments are included in an "all other" category which the Company refers to as "All other - corporate/eliminations." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance.

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.