Anchored Capital Ltd: Anchored Secures VQF Approval in Switzerland for Institutional Digital Asset Operations

Anchored Secures VQF Approval in Switzerland for Institutional Digital Asset Operations

Anchored Finance AG has been approved for membership in VQF, a FINMA-recognised self-regulatory organisation, placing its financial intermediary activities under Swiss anti-money-laundering supervision.

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchored Finance AG today announced that it has secured approval for membership in VQF, the Swiss self-regulatory organisation recognised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The approval marks a regulatory milestone for Anchored as it expands its institutional digital asset operations, encompassing crypto OTC services, segregated custody of eligible crypto assets, and client-directed treasury operations.

The membership covers the operational core that institutional counterparties underwrite against: an OTC desk for crypto and fiat-to-fiat exchange, custody of eligible crypto assets in fully segregated wallets, and client-directed digital-asset operations.

For professional and institutional clients, this unlocks what Anchored calls its treasury operations layer: stablecoin and fiat operational support through banking and custody partners, wallet setup and governance, client-approved transfers, conversions and settlement, and the reconciliation and reporting packs that CFOs and auditors ask for.

"Achieving VQF membership is an important milestone for Anchored," said Wenny Cai, CEO of Anchored. "Our ambition is to make global capital markets more programmable, transparent and accessible through onchain rails, while treating compliance as core infrastructure rather than an afterthought. Switzerland provides a strong foundation for that work, and this membership helps us deepen the controls, governance and operating capability our institutional partners expect."

"Capital markets need infrastructure that works across borders and across asset classes, without compromising on investor protection or operational discipline," added Cai. "This is a meaningful step towards delivering that infrastructure with the governance expected by institutional partners."

About Anchored

Anchored Finance is building the digital operating layer for global capital markets. Connecting compliant asset issuance, institutional-grade liquidity, onchain settlement, and global distribution across asset categories, Anchored is creating the venue for the next generation of capital formation, making financial assets more accessible, programmable, and available 24/7.

Media contact:

Toni Morales

toni@anchored.finance

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