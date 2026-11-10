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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 15:15
2,720 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6202,70014:38
2,6202,70014:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 13:34 Uhr
111 Leser
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CHERY AUTO: From One-Time Transactions to Full-Lifecycle Engagement: How Chery Is Redefining Customer Relationships Through Its "Global Family" Approach

WUHU, China, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As automotive technology matures, competition is shifting from vehicle specifications toward lasting customer relationships. At the 2026 Chery International User Summit in October, approximately 2,000 users, dealers and ecosystem partners from more than 100 countries and regions gathered in Wuhu, underscoring Chery's commitment to transforming one-time purchases into long-term relationships grounded in trust, service and engagement.

From Vehicle Delivery to Lasting Relationships

For Chery, vehicle delivery marks the beginning of customer engagement rather than the end of a transaction. Beyond manufacturing, the company emphasizes continuous software improvements, reliable services and meaningful connections with users. As performance standards improve across the industry, sustained customer relationships are becoming an increasingly important measure of enduring brand value.

Mobo

"Global Family": Turning User Feedback into Product Innovation

Chery gathers regional feedback through dynamic test-drive questionnaires and static vehicle design surveys. Experiences involving extreme heat, sandy conditions and congested traffic inform product definition, feature selection, vehicle calibration and optimization. This connects real-world vehicle use directly with the research and development process.

Feedback from UAE owners on high-temperature performance and European customers on hybrid refinement and quietness can contribute to product development discussions. By integrating diverse market experiences into R&D, Chery positions users as active contributors to ongoing vehicle improvement, rather than simply recipients of finished products.

End-to-End Co-Creation: Giving Users a Voice

During the summit, iCAUR MODFEST incorporated regional customization preferences, FREELANDER conducted research into global user needs, and CHERY Brand invited users to vote on vehicle feature priorities during a product preview event.

These initiatives translate diverse design preferences and driving habits into structured co-creation processes. User feedback can thereby influence product decisions and development priorities, helping Chery create vehicles better suited to practical driving needs across international markets.

Full-Lifecycle Engagement Across Cultures

Chery's "Global Family" philosophy emphasizes respect for different cultural backgrounds, aesthetic preferences and driving conditions. Over-the-air (OTA) software updates and a global service network support continued engagement throughout vehicle ownership, extending the relationship well beyond delivery.

By treating customer relationships as a long-term asset, Chery aims to build trust across markets and generations. Its approach reflects a broader industry shift toward customer experience, collaborative product development and sustained value beyond the initial sale.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/486cad47-a7b2-4215-8013-6acd9fde8e4f



Media Contact Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile Tel: +86 187 1530 2460 Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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