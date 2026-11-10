Raana Semiconductors has signed a preorder agreement with Swelect HHV Solar Photovoltaics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swelect Energy Systems, to supply CZ12 silicon ingot growers. The equipment will be deployed at Swelect HHV's 1 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in India. In addition to supplying the equipment, Raana Semiconductors will support Swelect HHV in process optimization and recipe development. Swelect HHV's team will also receive training at Raana's pilot facility to ensure efficient operation and maintenance of the equipment while minimizing downtime. "Silicon ingot growth ...

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