Feralx Systems Inc. Appoints Dr. Trevor Devine Head of Aviation and Aerospace

Appointment brings decorated military and federal law enforcement aviation experience, defence technology commercialization, and international business development to FeralX's expanding aerospace platform.

Military & Public Safety Aviation Leadership: Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel, former L3Harris special missions pilot, and retired DEA pilot with more than 7,000 flight hours across fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Defence & Commercial Expertise: Experience with international defence sales, Norway's US$8.3 billion F-35 procurement engagement, drone technologies, remote weapon systems, and AI-enabled solutions.

Canadian Manufacturing Alignment: Appointment supports FeralX's strategy to expand Canadian aviation and drone manufacturing and international distribution as Canada commits to raising defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.²

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / FeralX Systems Inc. (TSXV:FRLX) (the "Company" or "FeralX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Trevor Devine as Head of Aviation and Aerospace. Dr. Devine will lead the development and expansion of FeralX's aviation, aerospace, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) business, with a mandate to build international commercial and military market opportunities, establish strategic global industry relationships, and support the Company's Canadian manufacturing strategy.

"Trevor combines a PhD in public safety leadership, senior command in the U.S. Marine Corps and experience as a special missions pilot," commented Rob MacIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of FeralX. "That mix of experience touches every part of our business, from small arms and autonomy to mission support, which is why we have asked him to lead our aviation work and help integrate it across the Company."

DISTINGUISHED MILITARY AND AVIATION CAREER

Dr. Devine retired as a Colonel from the USMCR in 2020 after 33 years of service that included multiple combat deployments and assignments in reconnaissance, infantry, artillery, and special operations. He held senior command positions leading organizations of up to 11,400 military and civilian personnel with budgets exceeding US$100 million; led joint forces in more than 75 direct-action raids during Operation Iraqi Freedom; and, as a qualified Joint Tactical Air Controller (JTAC), parachutist, and combat diver, led joint and combined special forces training across 13 countries.

His aviation career includes 22 years as a DEA Special Agent/Pilot (Criminal Investigator), flying more than 1,700 intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, transport, medical evacuation, extradition, and counter-narcotics/terrorist missions, and serving as Senior Aviation Attaché and pilot at the U.S. Embassy in Nassau, with extensive flight operations across Central and South America.

Following his federal government service, Dr. Devine flew with L3Harris as a Special Missions Pilot, Mission Commander, and Airborne Tactical Air Controller aboard the U.S. Air Force MC-12W (Super King Air 350ER) in Afghanistan, completing over 100 day-and-night, night-vision-goggle, and all-weather intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in direct support of U.S., NATO, and Afghan Special Operations Forces.

Dr. Devine has accumulated more than 7,000 flight hours; holds FAA single-engine, multi-engine, instrument, and rotorcraft qualifications; and is a Commercial Pilot and Certified Flight Instructor, type-rated in the Super King Air 350. He holds a Ph.D. in Public Safety Leadership and is an adjunct professor in the Aviation/Criminal Justice Department at Purdue University.

INTERNATIONAL DEFENCE SALES, DRONE TECHNOLOGY AND COMMERCIALIZATION

During senior assignments at U.S. Embassies in the Bahamas, United Arab Emirates, and Norway, Dr. Devine led military and security cooperation initiatives and supported the Foreign Military Sales engagement associated with Norway's acquisition of 52 F-35 fighter aircraft from the United States, a procurement program valued at approximately US$8.3 billion, giving him direct exposure to the senior stakeholders and procurement processes behind major allied defence programs.

In industry, he has supported the commercialization of remote weapon systems and drone technologies incorporating AI-enhanced ballistic solutions; developed an ISR-as-a-Service offering; established domestic and international distribution channels across military, law enforcement, private security, and maritime markets; and supported M&A initiatives involving Canadian drone, aerospace, aviation, and weapons manufacturing companies. His background includes defence-sector regulatory requirements such as ITAR and U.S. Federal Firearms Licensing (FFL), international market entry, and strategic partnership development.

"FeralX brings aviation, unmanned systems, small arms and Canadian manufacturing together in one company, and my job is integrating those services so our customers can draw on all of them together," stated Dr. Trevor Devine, Head of Aviation and Aerospace. "I have worked directly with the people who operate these systems, the government organizations that procure them, and the international partners that support them. My focus will be on translating that experience into commercial opportunities and building a business capable of serving commercial, law enforcement, and military customers."

CANADIAN MANUFACTURING STRATEGY ALIGNS WITH EXPANDING DEFENCE INVESTMENT

On February 17, 2026, the Government of Canada announced its first-ever Defence Industrial Strategy, identifying approximately $180 billion in defence procurement opportunities and $290 billion in defence-related capital investment opportunities over the next decade, and specifically identifying aerospace, robotics, autonomous systems, and drones as priority areas for domestic industrial development.¹ Additionally, Canada's commitment to NATO's Defence Investment Pledge establishes a target of investing 5% of GDP in defence and security-related expenditures by 2035, including 3.5% for core military capabilities.²

Most recently, Budget 2026, tabled on November 5, 2026, reinforced that direction. It proposes $2.3 billion over five years for the Defence Drone Initiative, directs up to $2.7 billion toward Canada's defence industrial base, and confirms the Business Development Bank of Canada's $6 billion Defence Platform to help Canadian defence and dual-use companies scale.³ Through its Buy Canadian Policy, the government has stated that Canadian firms are to be key partners in defence procurement.

FeralX believes these developments create an important opportunity for Canadian companies that can develop, manufacture, and supply advanced aviation and defence technologies. Dr. Devine's background, international relationships, and commercial experience, together with the potential establishment of a Canadian manufacturing facility, represent an important step in FeralX's strategy to build a scalable aviation and aerospace business.

Aviation and Aerospace sits within FeralX's Mission Support business, alongside its Small Arms and Autonomy businesses. FeralX intends to develop the division around three complementary areas:

Canadian Manufacturing: Developing domestic production and assembly capabilities for aviation and unmanned systems.

Developing domestic production and assembly capabilities for aviation and unmanned systems. Military and Government Markets: Pursuing opportunities with defence organizations, government agencies, and allied military customers.

Pursuing opportunities with defence organizations, government agencies, and allied military customers. Commercial Aviation and Drone Markets: Building strategic partnerships, distribution channels, and scalable commercial applications.

The Company believes Devine's unique combination of military operational experience, aviation credentials, defence technology commercialization and international business development provides the leadership and practical industry knowledge necessary to advance these objectives.

Sources:

¹ Prime Minister of Canada, "Prime Minister Carney launches Canada's first Defence Industrial Strategy," February 17, 2026. https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2026/02/17/prime-minister-carney-launches-canadas-first-defence-industrial

² NATO, The Hague Summit Declaration, June 25, 2025. https://www.nato.int

³ Government of Canada, Budget 2026, Chapter 5: A Safe and Sovereign Canada, November 5, 2026. https://www.budget.canada.ca/2026/report-rapport/chap5-en.html

About FeralX Systems Inc.

FeralX Systems Inc. (TSXV:FRLX) is a Canadian-controlled defence manufacturer serving military, law-enforcement and government customers in Canada and allied nations. FeralX operates as one integrated platform across small arms, autonomy and mission support: it produces precision small arms for export and domestic programs, builds unmanned ground and aerial systems, and delivers mission support spanning aviation and aerospace, including the development of manned and unmanned flight operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), air mobility, training and sustainment. www.feralx.ca

FeralX thanks its investors, employees and partners for their continued support.

For further information, please contact:

John Rathwell, Market Strategy

647-629-0018

Investor Relations: ir@feralx.ca

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding Dr. Devine's role and expected contributions; the development of the Company's Aviation and Aerospace division and its Canadian manufacturing, military and government, and commercial aviation and drone objectives; the potential establishment of a Canadian manufacturing facility; the Company's ability to establish international partnerships, distribution channels and customer relationships; and the Canadian defence spending and procurement environment, including measures proposed in Budget 2026, and the Company's alignment with it. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made as of the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the Aviation and Aerospace division is not developed as planned or on the anticipated timeline; that a Canadian manufacturing facility is not established; that the Company is unable to obtain financing on acceptable terms; that anticipated partnerships, customers or contracts do not materialize; that proposed budget measures are not enacted, are changed, or do not result in opportunities for the Company; changes in government procurement priorities; competition; the need for export control, controlled goods and other regulatory approvals; and dependence on key personnel. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. FeralX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FeralX Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feralx-systems-inc.-appoints-dr.-trevor-devine-head-of-aviation-1249318