Five-year agreement pairs Great North's Transport Canada authorities, Dash 8 and CRJ 200 fleet and crews with FeralX's uncrewed aircraft and defence systems integration, giving defence, wildfire and northern customers in Canada and allied countries one team for crewed and uncrewed missions.

Certified to Fly Crewed and Uncrewed: Great North holds Transport Canada authorities for both crewed and uncrewed commercial operations. Its Dash 8 and CRJ 200 aircraft already fly government, emergency and northern missions.

ISR and Heavy Lift, Crewed and Uncrewed: Great North's Dash 8 aircraft will carry heavy-lift drones, crews and equipment to forward bases, with crewed and uncrewed ISR overhead, in one integrated mission support service.

Five Years, Exclusive in Canada: Eight mission lines, from wildfire ISR and heavy-lift resupply to northern logistics and counter-drone training, exclusive in Canada for uncrewed missions.

Aviation Division Takes Shape: The first partnership for FeralX's Aviation and Aerospace division under Dr. Trevor Devine, as Budget 2026 proposes C$2.3 billion for the Defence Drone Initiative.¹

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / FeralX Systems Inc. (TSXV:FRLX) (the "Company" or "FeralX") is pleased to announce "Feral North" a new partnership which will deliver airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), cargo and equipment to places beyond the reach of roads and runways, including wildfire lines, remote camps, northern communities and defence installations. Feral North brings crewed and uncrewed ISR and heavy-lift capability together in one service, combining the Dash 8 fleet, crews and Transport Canada authorities of Great North Aviation ("Great North") with uncrewed aircraft supplied, integrated and maintained by FeralX, for defence, public safety and civil customers in Canada and allied countries.

Feral North will operate under a five-year Project Development Agreement between FeralX and 2746904 Ontario Inc., which carries on business as Great North. Great North will be the sole operator of Feral North missions, with operational control under its Transport Canada authorities. FeralX will supply, own and maintain the uncrewed aircraft, sensors and ground systems, act as manufacturer of record in Canada for program aircraft, and provide systems integration, data processing and mission security support.

"Wildfire crews need eyes over the fire and supplies on the line, often where roads don't reach, and defence and northern operations face the same problem," stated Dr. Trevor Devine, Head of Aviation and Aerospace at FeralX. "Feral North puts crewed and uncrewed ISR over the problem, then carries heavy-lift drones forward on the Dash 8 to deliver what is needed and flown by an operator that already holds the authorities to do it. It is the first partnership for our Aviation and Aerospace division."

"This programme gives FeralX something we could not build quickly on our own: a certified operator that already flies crewed missions for government customers," stated Rob MacIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of FeralX. "Pairing Great North's Transport Canada authorities and Dash 8 fleet with our drones and systems integration gives us a clear path into defence, wildfire and northern missions as Canada invests in uncrewed capability."

"Great North holds Transport Canada authorities for both crewed and uncrewed commercial operations," stated Eric Edmondson, Chief Executive Officer of Great North. "Combining those authorities with a Canadian defence manufacturer gives Canada and its NATO allies both crewed and uncrewed mission support from one Canadian team. Feral North will put that capability to work on defence, wildfire and northern/arctic missions."

ISR AND HEAVY LIFT, CREWED AND UNCREWED

ISR: Great North's Dash 8 aircraft provide wide-area coverage, and FeralX's light uncrewed ISR aircraft, such as the Arcanus AB516e, provide close and persistent coverage, with FeralX data processing.

Great North's Dash 8 aircraft provide wide-area coverage, and FeralX's light uncrewed ISR aircraft, such as the Arcanus AB516e, provide close and persistent coverage, with FeralX data processing. Heavy Lift: Under the Feral North Heavy-Lift Program, Great North's Dash 8 aircraft will carry heavy-lift uncrewed aircraft, crews and equipment to forward operating locations, and the drones will fly cargo the final distance to sites with no road or runway. The program is expected to begin with the Arcanus LIFT 120, with FeralX leading certification as manufacturer of record.

The integration creates a new mission support service for FeralX. Each aircraft purchase is subject to approval by FeralX's board of directors, heavy-lift certification will begin once the parties identify a client project, and no contracts have been awarded under the agreement to date.

PUBLIC SAFETY AND DEFENCE MISSIONS

Feral North's eight mission lines include wildfire and emergency ISR, northern logistics, equipment delivery to units, counter-drone training support and community-based ISR stations for northern and Indigenous communities. It is exclusive in Canada for missions that use an uncrewed aircraft or another FeralX system, excluding each party's existing contracts, and work in NATO and allied countries is subject to export permits. The first joint pursuits are wildfire detection, monitoring and resupply in Ontario, and northern logistics, ISR and mission support for national defence. The parties will bid together as Feral North and may seek qualification in federal supply arrangements, including the Defence Drone Initiative.

KEY TERMS

The agreement was signed and became effective on November 23, 2026. It has an initial term of five years, renewing for successive two-year terms unless either party gives six months' notice. Exclusivity applies by mission line in Canada, for missions that use an uncrewed aircraft or another FeralX system. Neither party makes capital contributions, cash calls or loans under the agreement. On each project, each party is paid for its own scope at agreed rates based on its costs, the party holding the client contract receives a prime fee, and the remaining margin is split 50/50 unless the project's terms set a different ratio.

BUILDING FERALX'S AVIATION AND AEROSPACE DIVISION

Feral North is the first mission support partnership for FeralX's Aviation and Aerospace division, led by Dr. Trevor Devine, whose appointment the Company announced on November 10, 2026. The agreement designates a FeralX operating campus as Feral North's intended home base for uncrewed operations, maintenance and training. FeralX is in negotiations for an aviation-capable site in Ontario to serve as that campus and expects to provide details once terms are settled.

The agreement will form the basis for negotiating a formal joint venture. No joint venture entity has been formed, and no securities of either party are issued or committed under the agreement.

ALIGNED WITH CANADA'S DEFENCE PRIORITIES

Budget 2026, tabled on November 5, 2026, proposes C$2.3 billion over five years for the Defence Drone Initiative to acquire and deploy uncrewed and counter-uncrewed capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces.¹ Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy names aerospace among Canada's key sovereign capabilities and funds a Drone Innovation Hub at the National Research Council.²

Sources

¹ Government of Canada, Budget 2026, Chapter 5: A Safe and Sovereign Canada, November 5, 2026. https://www.budget.canada.ca/2026/report-rapport/chap5-en.html

² Government of Canada, Office of the Prime Minister, February 17, 2026, "Prime Minister Carney launches Canada's first Defence Industrial Strategy to strengthen security, create prosperity, and reinforce strategic autonomy." https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2026/02/17/prime-minister-carney-launches-canadas-first-defence-industrial

About FeralX Systems Inc.

FeralX Systems Inc. (TSXV:FRLX) is a Canadian-controlled defence manufacturer serving military, law-enforcement and government customers in Canada and allied nations. FeralX operates as one integrated platform across small arms, autonomy and mission support: it produces precision small arms for export and domestic programs, builds unmanned ground and aerial systems, and delivers mission support spanning aviation and aerospace, including the development of manned and unmanned flight operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), air mobility, training and sustainment. www.feralx.ca

About Great North Aviation

Great North is a Canadian air operator holding a Transport Canada air operator certificate for commercial air service, a Transport Canada approval to conduct commercial remotely piloted aircraft operations, and a Canadian Transportation Agency domestic licence. It operates Dash 8 and CRJ 200 aircraft for federal and provincial government, emergency, charter and northern operations.

For further information, please contact:

John Rathwell, Market Strategy

647-629-0018

Investor Relations: ir@feralx.ca

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the business, mission lines and programs of Feral North; the respective roles of FeralX and Great North; the negotiation of a formal joint venture; the certification and operation of any aircraft program; the pursuit and award of projects, supply arrangements and contracts; the establishment of a FeralX operating campus; and the Canadian defence spending and procurement environment, including measures proposed in Budget 2026. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made as of the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that a formal joint venture is not negotiated or is negotiated on different terms; that Feral North does not secure projects, customers or contracts; that Transport Canada, controlled goods, export control and other required approvals are not obtained; that aircraft are not certified, approved for purchase or financed on acceptable terms; that the Company does not secure an operating campus on acceptable terms or at all; that proposed budget measures are not enacted, are changed or do not result in opportunities; changes in government procurement priorities; competition; and dependence on key personnel and on Great North as operator. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. FeralX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FeralX Systems

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feralx-and-great-north-aviation-form-feral-north-pairing-isr-and-1256495