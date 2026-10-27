FeralX Systems: FeralX Small-Arms Output Reaches 3,600 Units Per Month; Drone Assembly Commences

Small-arms output increased: Monthly small-arms output at the Company's Ontario facility has risen from approximately 800 to approximately 3,600 units, supported by five Makino CNC machining centres.

First deliveries expected in Q1 2027: The Company expects first small-arms deliveries in the first quarter of 2027.

Robotic automation ordered: A robotic machining cell, made up of two Brother SPEEDIO machining centres and a CubeBOX robotic loader, has been tested at the supplier's facility and is expected to be delivered to the Ontario facility in the coming weeks.

Unmanned systems production underway: FeralX has begun receiving and assembling ISR unmanned aerial systems for Arcanus Aerial Systems under its five-year production and commercialization agreement.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / FeralX Systems Inc. (TSXV:FRLX) ("FeralX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its first operational update since its common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on October 19, 2026.

Small-Arms Production Increases

Small-arms output at the Company's manufacturing facility in Ontario has increased from approximately 800 to approximately 3,600 units per month.

Slides are now produced on five Makino CNC machining centres, including the two Makino a51nx four-axis horizontal machining centres announced in the Company's news release dated July 17, 2026. First deliveries of final products are expected in the first quarter of 2027.

To increase frame production, FeralX has used proceeds from its recently completed financing to order an automated machining cell. The cell consists of two Brother SPEEDIO machining centres served by a CubeBOX robotic loading system. It has been set up and tested at the supplier's facility and is expected to be delivered to the Company's Ontario facility in the coming weeks.

Unmanned Systems

Building on its previously announced five-year production and commercialization agreement with Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus"), FeralX has begun receiving and assembling intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ("ISR") unmanned aerial systems for Arcanus at its Ontario facility. Uncrewed aircraft systems are among the capabilities covered by initial contracts the Government of Canada awarded in September 2026.

Canada's Defence Procurement Environment

Canada's focus is shifting from spending commitments to orders, faster procurement and domestic manufacturing capacity:

According to a Prime Minister's Office news release dated September 10, 2026, up to C$50 million in initial contracts have been awarded to Canadian suppliers of uncrewed aircraft systems and uncrewed ground vehicles.

On October 6, 2026, the Government of Canada tabled Bill C-40, the Strengthening Canada's Defence Sector Act, which would convert the Defence Investment Agency into a Crown corporation responsible for defence procurement.

According to a National Research Council of Canada news release dated October 14, 2026, its Industrial Research Assistance Program has invested more than C$135 million in defence and dual-use technologies and has helped 860 Canadian small and medium-sized businesses through its Defence Industry Assist initiative.

FeralX believes its Ontario manufacturing operations in armament and unmanned systems are closely aligned with these priorities.

"From the NATO Summit in Ankara this summer to Türkiye last week, Prime Minister Carney has been building defence partnerships with our allies, and Canada now needs to turn those commitments into equipment that can actually be delivered," said Rob MacIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of FeralX. "FeralX is producing small arms and assembling unmanned aerial systems in Ontario today, and we are focused on expanding that production while meeting the required quality and regulatory standards."

Company-Sponsored Research Coverage

FeralX has entered into an agreement with Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a company-sponsored research firm, to publish research reports on FeralX. Atrium will receive cash compensation of C$10,500 per quarter for a 12-month term commencing upon acceptance of the engagement by the TSXV, which FeralX may extend on the terms set out in the agreement. The engagement remains subject to TSXV acceptance. Research reports published by Atrium will be identified as company-sponsored research. Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares of the Company.

Atrium Research provides company-sponsored equity research on publicly traded North American companies.

About FeralX Systems Inc.

FeralX Systems Inc. is a Canadian-controlled defence technology company that designs and manufactures kinetic systems for government, military and law-enforcement customers: small arms, autonomous platforms and the precision components behind them. Headquartered in Ontario, FeralX connects operators, sensors and precision effects into one integrated mission ecosystem across four lines: Armament, Autonomy, Mission Support and Manufacturing. www.feralx.ca

FeralX thanks its investors, employees and partners for their continued support.

For Further Information Contact:

Rob MacIntyre, Chief Executive Officer

705-241-8862

Investor Relations: info@feralx.ca

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Company's production activities and output, the delivery and commissioning of the automated machining cell, the timing of first deliveries, drone assembly under the Arcanus agreement, the Canadian defence procurement environment and the Company's alignment with it, and research coverage by Atrium, including TSXV acceptance of the engagement. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made as of the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that production is delayed or output is not maintained as anticipated, that delivery or commissioning of the automated machining cell is delayed, that first deliveries do not occur in the first quarter of 2027, changes in government procurement priorities, regulatory and permitting risks, and the risk that TSXV acceptance of the Atrium engagement is not obtained. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. FeralX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE: FeralX Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/feralx-small-arms-output-reaches-3-600-units-per-month-drone-ass-1242288