Highlights

Three-hole shallow drill program completed at Destiny.

Established continuity of mineralization in an area where there was a gap in previous drilling.

Results expected to increase confidence in current MRE and expand overall Mineral Resource.

Resource expansion drilling planned this winter, followed by updated MRE in spring of 2027.

Drill permits required to complete this winter's planned drilling have been obtained.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock", or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the recently concluded three-hole shallow drill program designed to establish continuity of mineralization across a gap in previous drilling within the current open pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE", or "Mineral Resource") at its flagship Destiny gold property ("Destiny", or the "Property"), located less than two hours' drive from Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Caprock's President & CEO, Mr. Vishal Gupta, stated, "Destiny's overall mineralized package is comprised of a series of multiple stacked gold-bearing domains that collectively extend along an east-west strike and dip to the north at a 65 degrees angle. The recently concluded short 3-hole drill campaign was designed to fill a gap in drilling within the south-southwest portion of the resource zone at Destiny. Each of the three holes drilled in this campaign achieved its objective of intersecting the gold-bearing domains that constitute the mineralized package and establish continuity of mineralization in an area where there was little or no previous drilling. These results should not only help increase the confidence in the current MRE at Destiny, but also expand the overall Mineral Resource in its next iteration, currently planned for the spring of 2027."

Mr. Gupta added, "Management is planning an extensive resource expansion program this winter with at least one, and potentially a second, drill campaign. The first campaign is expected to consist of 10-12 short drill holes aimed at expanding the MRE westward along strike. This drill program has already been designed for us by our resource consultants at BBA E&C Inc. A second drill campaign is currently being contemplated with the objective of drilling an additional 10-12 short drill holes designed to expand the MRE eastward along strike. All drill permits required to complete this winter's planned drilling have been obtained."

Assay Highlights

Table 1 summarizes highlights from today's assay results, as follows:











DDH No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade (g/t Au)









DES-26-185 21.80 26.50 4.70 1.03

64.20 74.10 9.90 0.77

83.00 93.00 10.00 1.36

180.00 183.00 3.00 0.75

230.00 238.00 8.00 0.76









DES-26-186 78.50 88.00 9.50 0.77

90.00 98.00 8.00 0.69

278.60 286.80 8.20 0.99









DES-26-187 24.95 38.00 13.05 1.27

46.55 55.80 9.25 0.96

60.90 72.70 11.80 0.74

210.25 217.30 7.05 0.94

Table 1: Summarized assay results for DES-26-185, 186 and 187. Reported widths represent downhole core lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 75-85% of core lengths.

Description of the 3-Hole Drill Program

The drill program announced today consisted of three NQ-sized diamond drill holes totaling approximately 1,007m of drilling. All three holes were drilled from the same drill pad and were designed to fill a gap in drilling within the open-pit constrained Mineral Resource at Destiny. Table 2 summarizes the attributes of each of the three drill holes.

DDH No. Northing Easting Azimuth Dip End of Hole (m)











DES-26-185 5401622 317409 255 -47 330.00 DES-26-186 5401622 317409 230 -70 339.00 DES-26-187 5401622 317409 207 -47 294.00

Table 2: Drill collar and end of hole attributes for DES-26-185, 186 and 187.

Figures 1 and 2 below illustrate the intersection of multiple gold-bearing domains that collectively form the overall mineralized package at Destiny by each of today's three drill holes. Assay results from these three holes have helped establish continuity of mineralization along the south-southwest portion of the resource zone at Destiny. In general, mineralization is strongly shear-controlled within intermediate intrusives and basalts. High-grade intervals correlate with pervasive brown biotite-ankerite-sericite and chlorite alteration, folded and boudinaged blue quartz veins, and up to 30% fine pyrite stringers.





Figure 1: East-looking cross section illustrating the projections of the three drill holes (colour-coded with assays) tagging the individual domains that constitute the overall mineralized package at Destiny.

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Figure 2: Oblique Northeast-looking view illustrating the spatial orientation of the three drill holes (colour-coded with assays) penetrating the mineralized domains at Destiny.

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Mineral Resource Estimate at Destiny

Destiny hosts an open pit-constrained MRE completed in March 2025 with the following gold inventory:

Classification Constraints Cut-Off Grade

(Au g/t) Tonnage Grade

(Au g/t) Contained Gold

Oz Indicated OP 0.30 6,752,000 0.91 196,549 Inferred OP 0.30 28,560,000 0.87 794,886

CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The 2025 resource model used ordinary kriging (OK) grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized domains defined by wireframed solids. Mineral Resources are constrained within pit shells (OP). An exchange rate of 1.35 is utilized in calculations ($CAD/$USD). Open pit cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au milled is based on the cost/tonne ($CAD/t) milled for incremental mining, processing, and G&A based on the following: Long term metal prices of US$2,100/oz of gold; Metallurgical recoveries are based on metallurgical testing recovery of 94%; Average bulk density (specific gravity) was determined for each lithology and/or mineralized domain within the deposit; Total ore-based cost of CAD$22.50/t; Processing costs of CAD$18.00/t and G&A costs of CAD$4.50/t milled; Dilution of 10%; and Pit Slope angle of 45 degrees. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

The resource estimate was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring precious metals in Quebec and Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property that comprises 127 mineral claims and encompasses an area of 5,013 hectares located less than two hours' drive from Val d'Or, Quebec. Destiny lies along a major deformation corridor in the Abitibi greenstone belt that includes the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake, Destor-Porcupine and Casa Berardi fault zones, which host numerous producing and development-stage gold deposits. The Property overlies a 6.0 km long segment of the poorly explored Despinassy shear zone, which is a splay off the regional Chicobi Fault. Destiny hosts a significant, open pit-constrained, NI 43-101-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate published in March 2025.

Additionally, the Company holds a 100% interest in three gold exploration properties in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources) and contains the sizeable Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project), which is being brought to production by Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, who is a practising member of the Ordre Des Geologues du Quebec (OGQ #10664) and considered a 'Qualified Person' as defined under NI 43-101. All geoscience-related activities for Destiny are being conducted under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President at Explo-Logik.

Sample Preparation & QA/QC Protocols

The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Drill core was split in half, with one half submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Val-d'Or for analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (50 g) with atomic absorption finish, while base metals were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Samples with gold grades greater than 10 g/t were reprocessed using metallic screening with a 106 µm cut-off. The processed material was split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. A separate split was prepared to independently analyze mineralized intervals with a target grade greater than 1.00% Cu-Zn using a Na2O2 fusion with ICP-OES or ICP-MS finish. Sample preparation duplicates, certified reference standards, and blanks were inserted into the sample stream.

The Company maintains no corporate, financial or non-arms-length relationship with AGAT Laboratories, ensuring completely independent and unbiased analytical results.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's plans and expectations for the Property; the expectation that the results of the recently completed drill program will increase confidence in the current Mineral Resource Estimate and expand the Mineral Resource in its next iteration; the Company's plan to commence a drill program of 10-12 holes this winter designed to expand the current open pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate westward at the Destiny gold property; the potential for a second drill program of 10-12 holes designed to expand the Mineral Resource Estimate eastward; the expected timing and commencement of the resource expansion drill program; the sufficiency of the drill permits obtained for this winter's drilling; the potential to materially expand the Mineral Resource westward and eastward along strike; the timing of exploration on the Property; the anticipated timing of receipt of assay results; the timing of the completion and publication of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, planned for the spring of 2027; the estimated true widths of mineralized intervals; the estimation of Mineral Resources; the potential for additional gold mineralization on the Property; and the timing of the announcement of the Company's exploration plan for the Property. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Although Caprock believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Caprock can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Caprock's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Material factors and assumptions used to develop these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the assumption that the Company will be able to complete the planned drill programs on the anticipated schedule; assumptions regarding rig availability and ground conditions; assumptions regarding the timing of receipt of assay results from the laboratory; assumptions regarding the continuity of mineralization and the ability to expand the Mineral Resource; the assumptions underlying the current Mineral Resource Estimate, including cut-off grade, metallurgical recovery rates, commodity prices, and exchange rates as referenced in this press release; the assumption that required permits will remain in good standing; the assumption that the Company will satisfy the terms of its option to earn a 100% interest in the Property; and assumptions regarding the availability of financing to fund the planned exploration programs. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Caprock's expectations include risks associated with the business of Caprock; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Caprock; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; the risk that further drilling will not increase confidence in, or result in an expansion of, the Mineral Resource; the risk that the Company does not satisfy the terms of its option on the Property; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Caprock's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). The potential for expansion of the Mineral Resource is conceptual in nature and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of additional mineral resources. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Caprock does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

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