Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Epstein Research ("ER") (the "Agreement") to increase investor engagement and awareness. ER's engagement is for an initial term of three months, commencing November 15, 2026 and ending February 15, 2027, and may be renewed or cancelled in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ER will provide promotional services, including social media and online advertising regarding the Company posted on the ER homepage (www.epsteinresearch.com), CEO.ca, Substack and LinkedIn; monthly written articles on the Company and/or CEO interviews written exclusively by Peter Epstein; and online commentary on the Company on websites including CEO.ca, Stockhouse, TalkMarkets, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Yahoo Finance, Facebook, YouTube and StockTwits.

ER is a research and analysis firm wholly owned and operated by Peter Epstein, specializing in investor engagement and market awareness for public companies. As consideration for the services, the Company will pay ER an aggregate cash fee of US$6,000. The Company will not issue any securities, including options to purchase securities, to ER as compensation. ER and its principal are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest. ER is located at 31 Goldfinch Drive, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458, and can be contacted at epstein.peter4@gmail.com or (845) 304-7386 .

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring precious metals in Quebec and Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property (the "Property") that comprises 127 mineral claims and encompasses an area of 5,013 hectares located less than two hours' drive from Val d'Or, Quebec. Destiny lies along a major deformation corridor in the Abitibi greenstone belt that includes the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake, Destor-Porcupine and Casa Berardi fault zones, which host numerous producing and development-stage gold deposits. The Property overlies a 6.0 km long segment of the poorly explored Despinassy shear zone, which is a splay off the regional Chicobi Fault. Destiny hosts a significant, open pit-constrained, NI 43-101-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate published in March 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the services to be provided by ER under the Agreement, the term of the Agreement and any renewal or cancellation thereof, the platforms and media through which the services will be provided, the compensation payable to ER, and the anticipated benefits of the engagement, including increased investor engagement and awareness. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

Although Caprock believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Caprock can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Caprock's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Caprock's expectations include risks associated with the business of Caprock; the risk that the Agreement may be terminated or not renewed; the risk that the services provided by ER may not achieve their intended results; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Caprock's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Caprock does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323947