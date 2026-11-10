

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic's (ANT) nearly $70 billion IPO plan details, was briefly shared with banks before the company withdrew the details late on Monday, according to a report by Reuters.



An Anthropic representative initially sent banks a securities filing showing that the AI company planned to offer around 867 million shares for $70 to $80 each. However, the representative later emailed that the pricing details were incorrect, the report says. The company added that it would provide an updated filing later.



(Amends headline to clarify that it is the plan details which were retracted. Story being recast)



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