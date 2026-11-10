Bybit Copy Trading Classic Introduces Advanced Filters for a Clearer View of Master Traders

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, announced an upgrade to the filtering experience in Copy Trading Classic. The new Advanced Filters give users greater control over how they explore and evaluate Master Traders.

On Bybit Copy Trading Classic, users can track top performing Master Traders on various leaderboards, add them to favorites, and subscribe to their profiles. Now with the new feature, users can now further refine their selection using a wider range of criteria before choosing to commit to a Master Trader:

Performance: ROI, win rate, maximum drawdown and trading days

ROI, win rate, maximum drawdown and trading days Portfolio: AUM and minimum copy amount

AUM and minimum copy amount Profitability: Master Trader P&L, Copier P&L and P&L ratio

Master Trader P&L, Copier P&L and P&L ratio Trader profile: Country or region, trader level and trader type

Country or region, trader level and trader type Time periods: Performance comparison over 7, 30 or 90 days

Multiple criteria can be combined to better assess trading performance, risk, and suitability, giving Copy Trading users greater control and a more nuanced understanding of the potential Master Trader of their choice.

Advanced Filters help Copy Trading followers narrow down a large pool of Master Traders more quickly and with greater precision. By combining performance, risk, portfolio and profile criteria across different time periods, copiers can better match a Master Trader to their own preferences and risk tolerance. The result is a more informed and transparent copy trading selection process.

How to Use Bybit Copy Trading Classic Advanced Filters

Selecting Advanced Filters in Bybit Copy Trading Classic

Setting the preferred criteria and time period

Confirming to view the matching results

Copy trading involves market risk, and past Master Trader performance does not guarantee future results. Advanced Filters are now available in Bybit Copy Trading Classic. Terms and conditions apply. For more details, users may visit: Bybit Copy Trading: Evaluate Master Trader Performance with Advanced Filters

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | YouTube

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-copy-trading-classic-introduces-advanced-filters-for-a-clearer-view-of-master-traders-302934901.html