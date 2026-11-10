SNZweig Forms AEC Industry Advisory Council

Zweig Group Founder Mark Zweig Named as Founding Chair

EAST YORK, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / SNZweig, the first national integrated advisory platform built exclusively for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, today announced the formation of the SNZweig AEC Industry Advisory Council. Mark Zweig, entrepreneur, board member, and founder of Zweig Group, will serve as Founding Chair.

The Council brings together a small group of industry leaders from AEC firm leadership, academia, and professional associations. The Industry Advisory Council will meet quarterly and provide strategic guidance and direction to shape industry research and business insights for AEC firms.

Mark Zweig has been a long-time strategic advisor to Zweig Group. His role as Founding Chair is a natural progression of his involvement in AEC and with the newly created firm that resulted from the merger of Stambaugh Ness and Zweig Group.

"Mark has spent over four decades helping AEC firms build better businesses, and the industry trusts his judgment," said Steven Hake, CEO of SNZweig. "Having him lead this Council keeps us closely connected to and accountable to the people we serve. The leaders who join him will have a direct voice in what we are building."

Few people know the AEC industry from as many perspectives as Mark Zweig. He started inside a consulting firm serving the AEC industry, becoming an owner of The Pickering Firm in Memphis and later leading HR and then marketing at Carter & Burgess. In 1988, he founded what became Zweig Group, and he has since worked with several thousand AEC firm CEOs and managers in the U.S. and abroad. That firsthand experience has informed his perspectives on the industry, which he has shared through weekly contributions in The Zweig Letter for more than 30 years. He has also been the client: as a design/build developer through Mark Zweig, Inc., he hired the contractors whose firms he advises. He has served as an outside director or advisor to at least a dozen private companies.

Founding Council members will be announced ahead of the Council's inaugural meeting in March 2027. Its formation reflects SNZweig's mission to Elevate the Industry by helping AEC leaders navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and drive long-term value.

About SNZweig

SNZweig is the first national integrated advisory platform built exclusively for architecture, engineering, and construction firms. Combining highly complementary financial and accounting expertise, strategic, operational, and transactional advisory, technology solutions, and industry intelligence, SNZweig helps AEC leaders navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and create long-term value. SNZweig exists to Elevate the Industry by serving as a trusted partner to AEC clients, delivering clarity, confidence, and the freedom to focus on what matters most. Learn more at snzweig.com.

SNZweig is the brand name under which SNZweig Advisors LLC and Stambaugh Ness LLC provide professional services. SNZweig Advisors LLC and Stambaugh Ness LLC (and their subsidiary entities) operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. SNZweig Advisors LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business consulting services to their clients and Stambaugh Ness LLC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. SNZweig Advisors LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

Media Contact:

Alyson Fieldman, Chief Growth Officer, SNZweig Email: afieldman@snzweig.com

SOURCE: SNZweig

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snzweig-forms-aec-industry-advisory-council-1246469