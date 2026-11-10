ByNext Joins the Bilt Neighborhood: Reaching More Customers by Integrating Its Technology with Bilt Neighborhood OS

ByNext to deploy Bilt Neighborhood OS, connecting its clothing care and home cleaning services to nearby residential communities, offices, hotels, and sports teams to attract new customers, unlock neighborhood spending power, and create personalized customer experiences

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / ByNext, a leading technology-enabled clothing care and premises care company, today announced a strategic partnership with Bilt , the neighborhood commerce and rewards platform. ByNext will integrate its proprietary and scalable platform with Bilt Neighborhood OS , an AI platform that helps businesses grow by reaching new customers and building loyalty through personalized experiences in their neighborhood, enabling ByNext and the independent dry cleaners, laundromats and home cleaners within its network to engage neighbors with personalized offers across Bilt's merchant network and reward them on each eligible transaction that keeps them coming back.

As one connected commerce layer, Neighborhood OS will connect ByNext's technology and operational ecosystem, which manages the entire order journey, including booking, processing, logistics and tracking, with Bilt's neighborhood marketplace of 8 million members, 1-in-4 apartment buildings and 50,000+ merchant partners nationwide, like hotels, retail shops, restaurants, fitness studios, sports venues and more. Neighborhood OS will enable ByNext to recognize customers within each neighborhood, process payments, and use AI agents to manage order workflows, customer loyalty and personalized offers.

For someone moving into the neighborhood, that could mean discovering a local dry cleaner, laundromat or home cleaner through Bilt and receiving an offer on their first order. For a returning customer, it could mean being recognized and rewarded for a service already part of their weekly routine. Across its own stores and participating businesses using its software and POS platform, ByNext can help operators build lasting customer relationships and measure how offers and rewards translate into revenue.

"Clothing care and home cleaning are deeply personal services. Customers trust us with the suit they wear to an interview, the dress they save for a special occasion, the weekly laundry they expect to be handled seamlessly, and the spotless home they come back to every day," said Kam Saifi, Founder and CEO of ByNext. "Integrating our technology with Bilt Neighborhood OS will allow us, and other service providers in our industries, to meet customers where they already live, shop and spend their time, introduce our services to new customers and create even more value for those who already rely on us. It's a natural extension of what we've built at ByNext: one connected relationship with the customer, across every channel."

The partnership builds on how people already spend in their neighborhoods. Bilt's inaugural State of the Neighborhood Study, conducted with 451 Research by S&P Global, found that two-thirds of U.S. consumers make at least 80% of their everyday purchases within 15 miles of home, and 95% would try a local business if they could earn rewards there. By connecting where people live with personalized offers from nearby businesses, ByNext and Bilt can give customers a reason to discover more of the neighborhood, and come back.

"When you move into a neighborhood, finding your dry cleaner or home cleaner is one of those small decisions that becomes part of your life for years," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "With ByNext, we can help someone discover that business through the place they call home, recognize them when they drop off their clothes and reward them every time they return. That's how a weekly errand becomes a lasting neighborhood relationship."

About ByNext

ByNext is an omnichannel ecosystem for clothing care and premises care, serving B2C and B2B customers in the US and internationally through its proprietary technology, company-owned operations and a network of qualified service partners. Its services include dry cleaning, laundry, tailoring, home cleaning and commercial services, with sustainability embedded across its operations. The ByNext portfolio includes Madame Paulette, a premium couture care concierge. For more information, visit www.bynext.co and download the ByNext app .

About Bilt

Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the Neighborhood Operating System (OS) powering everything around it. More than 8 million members use Bilt to earn rewards on housing payments, build a path to homeownership, and redeem the highest value rewards currency on the market across travel, dining, fitness, sports, and more. With Neighborhood OS, the first AI platform to help businesses grow through the neighborhood, Bilt connects multifamily property managers, travel advisors, sports organizations, and more than 50,000 merchants nationwide with nearby customers. Bilt powers 1 in 4 U.S. rental homes, including those in the Bilt Alliance , built with some of the nation's largest owners and operators. For more information, visit www.bilt.com and download the Bilt app .

Media Contacts:

ByNext

Ani Nikoleishvili

ani@bynext.co

Bilt

Deniz Sonmez

deniz.sonmez@bilt.com

SOURCE: ByNext

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bynext-joins-the-bilt-neighborhood-reaching-more-customers-by-integrat-1248928