Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC: Roof Maxx Named a Preferred Provider for Associa, the Industry's Largest Community Management Company

Partnership gives boards and homeowners in Associa-managed communities a maintenance-first alternative to premature roof replacement, starting with a free roof evaluation

WESTERVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Roof Maxx, the country's largest network of maintenance-first roofing contractors has partnered with Associa and Associa Advantage. The partnership adds Roof Maxx to Associa Advantage's network of preferred providers and gives the boards, community managers and homeowners of Associa-managed communities direct access to Roof Maxx roof evaluations and maintenance services.

Associa is the largest community management company in the industry, with more than 340 branch offices across five countries and more than 7.5 million residents in the communities it serves. Being selected as a preferred provider puts Roof Maxx directly in front of the boards and managers who plan and budget roof work for those communities.

Those providers are chosen with care. "Through Associa Advantage, we are focused on connecting our communities with trusted providers that deliver practical value, support long-term planning and help protect the places residents call home," said Jennifer Shannon, CMCA, AMS, President of Coming Home Media Group, which runs Associa Advantage.

"Associa is trusted by millions of residents to take care of the places they call home. Being chosen as a preferred provider tells boards and homeowners that roof maintenance belongs in that plan," said Mike Feazel, CEO and Co-Founder of Roof Maxx. "Our dealers will let the board or homeowner know when a roof needs to be replaced. Our job is to make sure they know their options when the roof life can be extended."

Roof Maxx arrives with experience where roofs are counted by the dozen. Its dealers serve condominium and homeowners associations, apartment communities, schools, houses of worship and government and municipal facilities, properties where many roofs share one budget and a single replacement can crowd out everything else in it. Across North America, Roof Maxx dealers have prolonged the life of hundreds of millions of roofing square footage. For a board, every roof that can be maintained instead of replaced keeps reserve dollars available for the next priority and can ease pressure on special assessments.

Shannon names the problem the partnership is built to solve: "For many homeowners and community associations, an aging roof can feel like an immediate and costly replacement decision." Roof Maxx gives those communities another path. Local Roof Maxx dealers start every engagement with a roof evaluation and recommend what each roof actually needs, on individual homes and community common areas alike. That condition-based information helps boards prioritize maintenance, time future replacements and make better use of reserve dollars.

Roof Maxx maintenance starts with its signature roof rejuvenation treatment, a penetrant that absorbs into aging asphalt shingles to restore the oils that keep them flexible. Dealers also provide tune-up services as each roof requires, such as flashing, vent pipe gaskets and caulking. Tune-up services available in most areas.

That evaluation-first approach is what Associa Advantage is putting in front of its communities. "Roof Maxx gives boards and homeowners another resource to better understand the condition of their roofs, evaluate their options and make more informed decisions before committing to a full replacement," Shannon said.

"Associa and Roof Maxx are a natural fit," said David J. Levy, PCAM, National Account Manager at Roof Maxx. "My advice to any homeowner or board is simple: Before you budget for a new roof, call us first and find out whether roof maintenance is an option."

Roof Maxx is featured across Associa Advantage channels, including associaadvantage.com, the TownSq app and Associa's internal communications. Roof Maxx will also host Lunch and Learn sessions with Associa branches, giving community managers a direct line to ask how roof maintenance fits into the communities they serve.

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx is the largest national network of maintenance-first roofing contractors who treat replacement as the last option, providing roof maintenance services to homeowners and businesses with asphalt shingle roofs. Roof Maxx manufactures its own roof rejuvenation treatment, which gives the company direct control over product quality and testing. Its dealers evaluate each roof, recommend maintenance when it is the right call, and replace roofs when it is not. Learn more at RoofMaxx.com .

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com .

Media Contact

Allen Clements, Brand Content Manager, Roof Maxx

pr@roofmaxx.com

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SOURCE: Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/roof-maxx-named-a-preferred-provider-for-associa-the-industrys-largest-1249144