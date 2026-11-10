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WKN: A41X7A | ISIN: US14146R7008 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 16, 2026

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX) a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

The Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, prior to the call on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 937760. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/54813

An online archive of the webcast will be available at the above webcast link. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Monday, November 30, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 54813 to access the replay.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a healthcare holding company focused on acquiring, developing and operating businesses in orthopedics, spine care, pain management and related healthcare services. Through its operating subsidiaries, Cardiff Lexington seeks to develop integrated regional healthcare platforms combining physician services with complementary ancillary services and healthcare assets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-to-report-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1249193

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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