Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX), a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Through the first nine months of 2026, we have stayed focused on our long-term strategy of building Nova Ortho and Spine into a leading healthcare network and expanding access to high-quality care for a patient population that has long been underserved. Revenue was lower than in the prior-year period primarily due to fewer procedures and a lower implicit realization rate on patient case claim settlements. While demand for our services in the markets we serve remains high, working capital constraints has limited our ability to capitalize on opportunities. That said, we retained healthy gross margins of 56.2% of total revenue and are confident that the strategic steps we are taking position us to drive improved operating performance."

"To that end, we continue to make meaningful progress toward the execution of a definitive acquisition agreement under our previously announced letter of intent. Due diligence and negotiations of definitive transaction documents remain ongoing. Importantly, we have received and accepted financing and equity term sheets and are actively advancing the related due diligence, underwriting, and documentation processes. While these additional steps have extended the previously anticipated November 16 timeline, we remain focused on completing the necessary requirements and advancing the transaction toward a definitive agreement, subject to satisfactory due diligence, final financing arrangements, and other customary conditions. We currently anticipate further progress in December, although no definitive execution date has been established."

"In previous years, the Cardiff Lexington model has proven its ability to deliver strong returns on invested capital. Our priorities now are restoring that performance at scale, putting a stronger capital structure behind it and building durable value for our shareholders. We appreciate our shareholders' patience and support," Mr. Cunningham concluded.

Financial tables are below, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Conference Call

Cardiff Lexington will hold a conference call and webcast for investors today, November 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 937760. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/54813

An online archive of the webcast will be available at the above webcast link. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Monday, November 30, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 54813 to access the replay.

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About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total revenue $ 1,912,179 $ 3,058,740 $ 6,294,016 $ 8,763,314 Total cost of sales 875,420 1,149,161 2,756,887 3,317,943 Gross profit 1,036,759 1,909,579 3,537,129 5,445,371 Operating expenses Depreciation expense 233 762 1,079 4,890 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 0 0 0 12,593 Stock compensation expense 369,981 41,188 1,401,116 138,688 Selling, general and administrative 1,203,211 1,224,350 3,727,402 3,492,310 Total operating expenses 1,573,425 1,266,300 5,129,597 3,648,481 (Loss) income from operations (536,666 ) 643,279 (1,592,468 ) 1,796,890 Other (expense) income : Other income (expense) (106,593 ) (20,550 ) (96,512 ) (22,147 ) Loss on settlement of debt (16,498 ) 0 (16,498 ) 0 Penalties and fees (5,500 ) (1,500 ) (5,500 ) (1,500 ) Derivative liability loss on issuance and change in fair value (50,242 ) 0 (493,014 ) 0 Interest expense (2,468,536 ) (1,765,528 ) (6,516,692 ) (4,594,714 ) Amortization of debt discounts (22,516 ) 0 (56,847 ) 0 Total other expense (2,669,885 ) (1,787,578 ) (7,185,063 ) (4,618,361 ) Net loss $ (3,206,551 ) $ (1,144,299 ) $ (8,777,531 ) $ (2,821,471 )

*Shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 have been restated for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective January 12, 2026. See Note 1. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 584,319 $ 318,535 Accounts receivable, net 23,400,209 22,070,954 Prepaid and other current assets 234,768 203,876 Total current assets 24,219,296 22,593,365 Property and equipment, net 1,874 2,953 Land 540,000 540,000 Goodwill 5,666,608 5,666,608 Right of use - assets 75,266 214,858 Due from related party 4,979 4,979 Other assets 74,789 64,182 Total assets $ 30,582,812 $ 29,086,945 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIENCY IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expense $ 1,707,311 $ 1,760,765 Accrued expenses - related parties 568,048 4,645,826 Accrued interest 834,801 707,574 Right of use - operating lease liability 75,728 178,524 Notes payable - current portion 15,689 125,774 Notes payable related parties - current portion 1,085,703 1,085,703 Line of credit 23,439,491 17,209,908 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $873,327 and $131,705, respectively 240,205 118,295 Derivative liability 539,130 0 Total current liabilities 28,506,106 25,832,369 Other liabilities Operating lease liability - long term 0 42,976 Notes payable 136,289 138,773 Notes payable related parties 350,000 0 Total liabilities 28,992,395 26,014,118 Mezzanine equity Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,037,311 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 0 3,802,010 Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00; 471,751 and 438,388 shares issued and outstanding at September 30 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,873,929 1,740,478 Total Mezzanine Equity 1,873,929 5,542,488 Stockholders' deficit Series A-1 Preferred Stock - 2 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $250.00, 2 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 500 0 Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 3,875 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 15,500 15,500 Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 1,277,972 1,277,972 Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 1,133,277 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,185,670 0 Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 1,500,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,150,528 and 1,067,878 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31 2025, respectively 4,602,107 4,271,512 Common Stock; 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 17,026,827 and 13,701,698 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 17,026 13,702 Additional paid-in capital 78,860,451 72,021,848 Unearned stock compensation (125,065 ) (579,215 ) Accumulated deficit (89,117,673 ) (79,490,980 ) Total stockholders' deficit (283,512 ) (2,469,661 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit $ 30,582,312 $ 29,086,945

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026, AND 2025

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (a GAAP financial measure) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 EBITDA (1) Net loss before discontinued operations $ (3,206,551 ) $ (1,144,299 ) $ (8,777,531 ) $ (2,821,471 ) Add: Interest 2,468,536 1,765,528 6,516,692 4,594,714 Taxes 0 0 0 0 Depreciation 233 762 1,079 4,890 Amortization 22,516 0 56,847 0 EBITDA (1) $ (715,266 ) $ 621,991 $ (2,202,913 ) $ 1,778,133 Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA $ (715,266 ) $ 621,991 $ (2,202,913 ) $ 1,778,133 Add: Derivative liability loss on issuance and change in fair value 50,242 0 493,014 0 Loss on settlement of debt 16,498 0 16,498 0 Stock compensation expense for shares issued 369,981 41,188 1,401,116 138,688 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (278,545 ) $ 663,179 $ (292,285 ) $ 1,916,821 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges. Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3) Adjusted EBITDA $ (278,545 ) $ 663,179 $ (292,285 ) $ 1,916,821 Add: Scaling and restructuring business growth costs 12,708 0 82,185 11,676 Offering costs 106,593 0 106,593 0 Acquisition costs 56,558 113,436 274,362 171,515 Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3) $ (102,686 ) $ 776,615 $ 170,855 $ 2,100,012 (3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of Adjusted EBITDA plus other non-recurring costs.

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-announces-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1251294