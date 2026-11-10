AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: Allstar Health Brands Confirms MLS NEXT Expansion Bid to Anchor a Permanent Training Structure and a Professional Pathway

The company intends to file in MLS NEXT's 2027/28 expansion cycle, ahead of the December 1, 2026, deadline

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Allstar Health Brands today confirmed that it will apply for membership in MLS NEXT, the elite youth development platform managed by Major League Soccer, in the league's 2027/28 expansion cycle. The application is the first formal step in a plan to build a permanent, purpose-built training structure in TORONTO. and a defined professional pathway for the players who come through it.

The 2027/28 expansion window opened on October 16, 2026 and closes on December 1, 2026. MLS NEXT reviews every application before notifying clubs in January and announces the clubs joining for the 2027/28 season the following month.

A permanent structure, not a season

MLS NEXT membership is not a team entry. It is an operating standard. Member clubs are evaluated annually against published criteria, compete within a defined technical framework, and are bound by the platform's code of conduct, disciplinary code and safety and wellbeing policy. Meeting that standard takes a permanent base, a full-time staff and a year-round programme - the opposite of a side assembled around a summer schedule.

Allstar Health Brands' plan rests on three commitments:

A permanent training base. Dedicated full-size pitches, an all-weather surface that can carry a winter calendar, a performance gym, treatment and recovery space, and classroom and study facilities on one site - so that training, medical care and education happen in the same place rather than in three.

A full-time technical staff. A sporting director and a technical director, licensed coaches in every age group, an athletic therapist, a strength and conditioning lead, a performance analyst, an education liaison and a designated safeguarding lead - employed by the club, not contracted match to match.

A year-round player programme. Individual development plans, video analysis, structured strength and conditioning, and a scholarship and financial aid programme, so that selection is not decided by a family's ability to pay.

Why MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT launched in 2020 and is managed, organised and controlled by Major League Soccer across the United States and Canada. Its 2025/26 two-division structure - the Allstate Homegrown Division and the Academy Division - more than doubled its participating clubs and players.

~230 MEMBER CLUBS ~25,000 PLAYERS 100+ CLUBS ADMITTED AT ACADEMY DIVISION LAUNCH

Figures as published by MLS NEXT for the Academy Division.

For a club building from the ground up, the platform offers three things that are hard to assemble alone: a competitive calendar that is scouted, a technical standard that is set and reviewed externally, and a national stage. MLS NEXT Cup and MLS NEXT Fest put players in front of college, professional and national team scouts, and Academy Division players may also keep playing high school soccer - which matters to families weighing a full-time pathway against the conventional one. Newly accepted clubs are placed in the Academy Division unless the league says otherwise, and only clubs outside MLS NEXT may apply.

Applications in this process are assessed against a defined set of criteria. Allstar said it is preparing evidence on each:

Ownership and capital - ownership structure, capitalisation and governance.

- ownership structure, capitalisation and governance. Venue - a committed stadium or ground-share solution that meets league standards.

- a committed stadium or ground-share solution that meets league standards. Market - demographic, commercial and supporter data for the proposed home market.

- demographic, commercial and supporter data for the proposed home market. League fit - alignment with expansion criteria, timing and competitive standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding proposed acquisitions, land purchase, and stadium construction timelines. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, and construction conditions, and actual results may differ materially. The Academy undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media & Investor Contact. www.allstarglobalbrands.net

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com

https://x.com/alst_allstar

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstar-health-brands-confirms-mls-next-expansion-bid-to-anchor-a-per-1249290