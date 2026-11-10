Goji Labs announced a strategic partnership with Intterra Group to revitalize its public safety intelligence platforms, supporting agencies, first responders, and communities with real-time data tools.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Goji Labs, an award-winning digital product agency, has partnered with Intterra, a leader in wildfire and public safety intelligence, to transform how critical information flows between agencies, first responders, and the public.

Together, the organizations are modernizing Intterra's platforms to deliver real-time, verified data that saves lives, protects property, and restores trust through transparency and technology.

Image caption: Goji Labs and Intterra Redefine Public Safety Intelligence with Real-Time Data Platforms | Source: Goji Labs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/322836_a2ab80b5243b286a_001full.jpg

The collaboration includes both public-facing and commercial platform enhancements.

For the public , Intterra delivers verified intelligence directly to communities, with no reliance on third-party feeds, ensuring accurate alerts, transparent incident tracking, and personalized notifications for homes or properties.

For agencies, Intterra's tools provide real-time communication across crews and command, digital workflows to replace manual processes, and advanced mapping, planning, and emergency response management. These features are delivered within a unified channel for public messaging.

Intterra's platforms already manage 1.5 billion unit location records, providing unparalleled visibility into how resources move during crises. With Goji Labs' partnership, these platforms are poised to evolve into the next generation of disaster intelligence systems.

"Modernizing public safety platforms requires more than updating technology. It means making critical information easier to access, interpret, and act on when emergencies unfold," said David Barlev, Founder and CEO of Goji Labs.

Reshaping Public Safety Intelligence

Wildfires and all-hazard emergencies demand fast, accurate information. Intterra is reshaping how that information moves from its source to the agencies that respond, and to the communities affected. Through this partnership, Goji Labs is helping advance Intterra's dual platform strategy:

The Public Platform

Verified Data Source: Communities receive verified updates directly from fire agencies and trusted partners, eliminating noise and delay from third-party aggregators.

Personalized Monitoring: Residents can follow specific homes, properties, or regions and get instant, relevant updates.

Transparency: Fire activity, aircraft resources, and incident progress are tracked in real time for public visibility.

Trust: Agencies strengthen relationships with the communities they serve by providing accurate, authoritative information.

The Commercial Platform

Faster Coordination: Real-time workflows support seamless communication across crews, command, and partner agencies.

Modern Operations: Digital tools replace outdated manual processes, reducing overhead and boosting responsiveness.

Preparedness: Advanced mapping, scenario planning, and asset tracking strengthen readiness for wildfires and other hazards.

Clear Messaging: Agencies can deliver accurate, unified updates to the public through a single trusted channel.

Impact at Scale

Intterra's systems already track 390 million acres of wildfire, manage 36 million incident records, and process over 1.5 billion unit location records. By modernizing its platforms with Goji Labs, Intterra is building the next generation of disaster intelligence - systems designed for speed, accountability, and resilience.

"Intterra's mission is critical: ensuring the right information reaches the right people at the right time," said David Barlev, Co-Founder and CEO of Goji Labs.

"We're proud to bring our expertise in product design and development to this work, helping create tools that directly impact lives in moments of crisis."

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Since 2010, Intterra has empowered some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the United States with tools to share intelligence, improve flexibility, and keep communities safe.

About Goji Labs:

Goji Labs is an award-winning software development agency headquartered in Los Angeles. They help companies launch, scale, and revamp digital products by deeply understanding the business outcomes they want to achieve, then delivering what they need to move the needle. Their team has successfully launched 500+ products across energy, healthcare, entertainment, and more since 2014.

To learn more about Goji Labs' work with innovative technology companies, please visit https://gojilabs.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322836