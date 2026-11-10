Canada's organic wellness leader doubles the ginger and turmeric in its boldest shot yet and invites Canadians to embrace the cold this season.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - As Canadians brace for dropping temperatures and cold-and-flu season, certified organic pioneer Greenhouse is turning up the heat with its most potent wellness shot yet: Greenhouse Fiery Ginger Extra Strength. Alongside the launch, Greenhouse is rolling out "Burns So Good," a national seasonal campaign celebrating the Fiery Ginger ritual that has become part of how Canadians approach their wellness routines through the colder months.

Rather than treating winter as a season to power through, Burns So Good invites Canadians to embrace the cold with a ginger shot that turns the heat all the way up. For Fiery Ginger Extra Strength, the campaign turns up the heat with the hero line "Burns Extra Good," celebrating the signature fiery kick fans crave. At the heart of the shot is Greenhouse's Full Spectrum Ginger blend, featuring three distinct forms of ginger: cold-pressed, tea steeped from upcycled ginger, and fermented.

Where classic Fiery Ginger is an everyday go-to, Fiery Ginger Extra Strength is built for the busiest stretch of the year, from holiday travel to packed winter calendars, with double the ginger and turmeric in the same small bottle.

Behind the heat are bioactive compounds naturally found in fresh roots: gingerol and shogaol, which give ginger its characteristic pungency and warming heat, and curcumin, the antioxidant compound in turmeric. Black pepper extract is added to support nutrient absorption, alongside oregano extract and 50% of the Daily Value of zinc and vitamin C.

Greenhouse Leads the Growth

The wellness shot category is growing rapidly, up 32.6% nationwide as Canadian wellness habits continue to evolve (Nielsen, 52 weeks ending Oct. 3, 2026). Greenhouse is leading the charge as the #1 brand in Canada's wellness shot category, with 51.4% market share and driving 60.6% of the category's total growth. Fans agree the shots live up to the hype: In a 2025 survey of 277 regular Fiery Ginger drinkers, 94% said the shots deliver on their benefits.

"Canadians don't just tolerate the kick of ginger; they seek it out because that burn is visceral proof of hard-working ingredients doing their job," said Lindsay Ho, Vice President of Marketing at Greenhouse. "The Burns So Good campaign leans directly into what makes this brand special. Greenhouse's classic Fiery Ginger keeps you grounded every day, and when you need an extra lift to power through the holidays and winter months, Fiery Ginger Extra Strength delivers a potent boost that truly burns extra good."

Fiery Ginger Extra Strength highlights:

2X the Ginger & Turmeric: Double the ginger and turmeric of the original in every 60 mL shot, Greenhouse's strongest Fiery Ginger yet, for fans who want the heat turned up.

Double the ginger and turmeric of the original in every 60 mL shot, Greenhouse's strongest Fiery Ginger yet, for fans who want the heat turned up. Gingerol, Shogaol & Curcumin: The active compounds in fresh ginger and turmeric, for a bold, warming, full-body kick.

The active compounds in fresh ginger and turmeric, for a bold, warming, full-body kick. Full Spectrum Ginger: Three forms of ginger sourced from the fertile foothills of the Peruvian Amazon: cold-pressed, steeped as tea, and fermented, to capture the root's full power.

Three forms of ginger sourced from the fertile foothills of the Peruvian Amazon: cold-pressed, steeped as tea, and fermented, to capture the root's full power. Zinc and vitamin C: 50% of the Daily Value of zinc and liposomal vitamin C in every shot.

50% of the Daily Value of zinc and liposomal vitamin C in every shot. Herbal Support: Paired with black pepper extract to support absorption, alongside oregano extract.

Paired with black pepper extract to support absorption, alongside oregano extract. Bottled in Glass: Packaged in glass to preserve the purity of the ingredients while offering a more sustainable alternative to plastic.

Packaged in glass to preserve the purity of the ingredients while offering a more sustainable alternative to plastic. Uncompromising Food-First Ingredients: Organic ginger, fermented ginger, orange, upcycled ginger tea, lemon, organic turmeric, citrus fibre, organic black pepper extract, and organic oregano extract, with no artificial additives or added refined sugars.

Product Availability

Greenhouse Fiery Ginger Extra Strength is available in individual 60mL bottles and 4-packs (4 x 60 mL glass bottles), rolling out to grocery, health food, and natural specialty retailers nationwide, as well as online on Amazon.ca and at greenhouse.ca.

The original Fiery Ginger is available in single 60mL shots, 4-packs, and the Fiery Ginger Shot Box: 21 immunity shots on tap.





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About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is a Canadian organic beverage company on a mission to make healthy and sustainable the new normal, not the exception. Founded in Toronto, Greenhouse has been pioneering wellness shots since day one, with nearly 13 years of experience in crafting functional, plant-based beverages. From wellness shots and protein shakes to cold-pressed organic juices and botanical beverages, every product is made with nutrient-rich ingredients and manufactured in the company's facility just outside Toronto. Canada's first certified plastic-neutral beverage company, Greenhouse packages its products in bottles that are 99.9% plastic-free and is committed to building a healthier future for people and the planet. Greenhouse products are available at leading grocery and natural food retailers across Canada. Learn more at greenhouse.ca or follow @greenhousejuice.

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