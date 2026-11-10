Press Release: Quantum Cyber Expands and Secures Exclusive Quantum Photonic Array License, Extending Its Quantum Layer Across Air, Surface and Subsea Unmanned Warfare Domains

Amended IP License Agreement Expands Field of Use to UAS, USVs, UUVs and Unmanned Maritime Systems;

Norwalk, CT, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), the Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous maritime operations and homeland security, today announced the execution of an Amendment (the "Amendment") to its Intellectual Property License Agreement with Project LightShift, Inc. ("Project LightShift"), the Florida-based developer of the patent-protected quantum photonic array technology that anchors the quantum layer of the Company's platform.

The Amendment, entered into between Project LightShift and the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum Drones Corporation, materially expands, defines, and advances potential operations related to and development of the exclusive rights Quantum Cyber secured from LightShift on June 11, 2026, repositioning the quantum photonic array as the core intellectual property backbone across every unmanned warfare domain the Company is building into: air, surface, and subsea.

From a Single-Domain License to a Multi-Domain Quantum Layer

Under the original June 2026 agreement, Quantum Cyber's exclusive rights covered the quantum antenna technology for unmanned aerial vehicles and drone platforms. The Amendment expands the "Field of Use" to include, in addition to unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems (collectively, "UAS"), unmanned surface vessels ("USVs"), unmanned underwater vehicles ("UUVs"), and related unmanned maritime or undersea platforms (collectively, "Unmanned Maritime Systems").

Within that expanded field, the license now also captures what the Amendment defines as "Dedicated Unmanned Systems Infrastructure," the ground-based, airborne, maritime, subsea and space-based products, systems and infrastructure designed and deployed primarily to detect, identify, track, communicate with, control, navigate, counter, power, support or provide services to Quantum Cyber's licensed unmanned systems. In plain terms, the quantum layer now extends not only to the drones, surface vessels and underwater vehicles themselves, but to the surrounding control, communications, navigation and counter-UAS infrastructure that these systems depend on, across defense, national security, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety, emergency response, border protection and critical infrastructure protection applications.

Management views this expansion as the formal unification of the Company's multi-domain autonomous warfare thesis, air, surface, subsea, and the dedicated infrastructure that ties them together, under a single, exclusive quantum IP position held inside Quantum Drones Corporation.

The Amendment also updates Schedule 1 of the IP License Agreement to formally list the current Licensed Patents to which Quantum Drones Corporation now holds a license, anchoring the quantum layer to a specific, filed patent chain:

-- U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/839,863, "Integrated Quantum Photonic Array for Multispectral Energy Capture and Conversion," filed July 7, 2025. -- PCT Application No. PCT/US26/35746, "Quantum Photonic Energy Conversion and Storage," filed July 7, 2026. -- U.S. Non-Provisional Application No. 19/733,772, "Quantum Photonic Energy Conversion and Storage," filed July 7, 2026.

Schedule 1 is structured to be amended from time to time during the term to pick up any additional patents or patent applications Project LightShift owns or controls that specifically claim the licensed technology as practiced within the expanded Field of Use.

The licensed quantum antenna technology was invented by Dr. Wolf Kohn, an MIT-trained researcher who served as a research professor in the University of Washington's Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering. His work spans hybrid systems, quantum control and optimization, including early quantum wave-processing research with mathematician Anil Nerode. According to Project LightShift, the antenna concept was incubated through Dr. Kohn's research at the University of Washington, where a DARPA-funded research program produced a quantum dot approximately 50 nanometers in size.

Building on that accomplishment, Project LightShift is targeting individual quantum-dot dimensions of approximately 10--13 nanometers for production designs. The proposed array is intended to transmit and receive using visible-light channels spanning blue, yellow and red wavelengths, with randomized selection of the transmission color. The development objective is a miniaturized communications capability for unmanned systems, including potential long-range applications, with production dimensions and communications performance subject to fabrication and system-level validation.

The U.S. government's Drone Dominance program and Executive Order 14307 have established American drone dominance as an explicit national security and industrial priority, and the fiscal year 2027 defense budget contemplates approximately $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare programs, the largest single-year autonomous warfare allocation in U.S. history. The global counter-UAS market alone is projected to grow from $3.1 billion to $10.6 billion by 2030, a 27.2 percent compound annual growth rate (Grand View Research, 2025), with unmanned maritime systems representing a rapidly expanding adjacent category now formally captured within Quantum Cyber's exclusive quantum layer.

David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber, said, "The quantum layer is now exclusive to us across air, surface and subsea unmanned systems. The rights are irrevocable, sublicensable through multiple tiers, and held inside Quantum Drones Corporation. Our shareholders recover four times every dollar we spend developing this technology before a single royalty dollar leaves the Company, and if Project LightShift commercializes any improvement outside our field, ten percent of those revenues come back to us. We now control a permanent, multi-domain quantum position at the exact moment the United States is committing the largest autonomous warfare budget in its history. We are moving forward."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the expanded Field of Use under the Amendment; the Company's ability to develop, manufacture, commercialize and deploy Licensed Products within the expanded Field of Use; the development and delivery of a demonstrable prototype of the licensed technology; the Company's anticipated quantum photonic array development and integration within its System-of-Systems platform across UAS, USVs, UUVs and Unmanned Maritime Systems; the filing of a Current Report on Form 8-K; the anticipated royalty payment structure, the 4x Development Cost recovery waterfall, and commercialization of Improvements; and the Company's broader business strategy and technology pipeline. The filing of a provisional, PCT or non-provisional patent application does not guarantee issuance of a patent. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet prototype development milestones; (ii) the failure to receive patent approval from the USPTO; (iii) challenges to the validity or enforceability of the licensed patents or patent applications; (iv) the failure of Project LightShift to perform its obligations under the IP License Agreement or the Amendment; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vi) an inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)