There are 1,625 renewable energy projects larger than 1 MW in Romania with valid grid connection permits, representing a total approved export capacity of 114.9 GW, according to figures published by the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE). The figures, accurate as of October 1, show that 1,055 of these projects have also signed connection contracts, equivalent to 63.7 GW of approved export capacity. A total of 749 projects, representing 41 GW, have also obtained building permits, while 262 projects, representing 16.2 GW of approved export capacity, have obtained ANRE establishment authorisations. ...

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